1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado 454

No reserve
11 days
$900
1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado 454
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Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCS268F216472
Mileage indicated14,500 Miles TMU
LocationAuburn, Washington
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV, Pickup/truck
Exterior colorRusset Metallic/White
Interior colorLuau Buckskin

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1973-1991, the seventh-generation Suburban marked the longest-running generation in the model's history. Built on Chevrolet's proven C/K truck platform, these square-body long roof haulers combined generous passenger accommodations with exceptional cargo capacity and towing capability. By 1975, buyers could equip a Suburban with a broad range of comfort, convenience, and utility features, including the upscale Silverado package.

This 1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado is powered by a 454ci big-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in two-tone Russet Metallic and white over Luau Buckskin interior, the truck features three-row seating, power locks, power steering, and more as outlined below. Modifications include an Edelbrock carburetor, full dual exhaust system, a modernized audio system, and 17-inch wheels.

This 1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, factory literature, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Seventh-generation Suburban in top-of-the-line Silverado trim

  • 454ci V8 paired with a 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

  • Finished in two-tone Russet Metallic and white (68L/YJ3/ZY3)

  • Luau Buckskin upholstery (164D)

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CCS268F216472) decodes as:

    • C - Chevrolet Division

    • C - 2-Wheel Drive Drivetrain

    • S - 454ci (7.4L) Big-Block V8 Engine

    • 2 - 20 Series (3/4-Ton Heavy Duty)

    • 6 - Suburban Body Style

    • 8 - 1978 Model Year

    • F - Flint, Michigan, Assembly Plant

    • 216472 - Sequential Production Serial Number

  • According to the Service Parts Identification (SPID), this Suburban was fitted with the following equipment:

    • A01 - Soft-Ray tinted glass

    • A15 - Front bench seat

    • AT6 - Folding center seat

    • AK3 - Custom Deluxe seat belts

    • AU3 - Power door locks

    • B93 - Door edge guards

    • C49 - Rear window defogger

    • CD4 - Intermittent windshield wiper system

    • D55 - Center storage console

    • DG4 - Exterior bright rearview mirror

    • E55 - Tailgate-equipped Suburban

    • F60 - Heavy-duty front springs

    • FS9 - Front stabilizer bar

    • G50 - Heavy-duty rear springs

    • G80 - Locking differential (Positraction)

    • GT4 - 3.73:1 rear axle ratio

    • J50/J55 - Power brakes (heavy-duty)

    • K20 - Heavy-duty radiator

    • KC4 - Engine oil cooler

    • K30 - Cruise control

    • N33 - Tilt steering column (Comfortilt)

    • N41 - Power steering

    • NE2 - 40-gallon fuel tank

    • NK2 - Deluxe steering wheel

    • T44 - Inside hood release

    • UY1 - Auxiliary fuel tank

    • UY7 - Heavy-duty trailer wiring

    • U76 - Windshield antenna

    • V02 - Heavy-duty transmission oil cooler

    • V08 - Heavy-duty cooling system

    • V22 - Appearance package / chromed grille

    • V31 - Chromed front bumper

    • YE9 - Silverado trim package

    • Z82 - Trailering Special Package

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • 17” aftermarket wheels

  • Steering wheel cover

  • Dual XDM290BT Bluetooth stereo

  • Aftermarket speakers, subwoofer, and Blaupunkt amplifier

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Suburban in 2026.

From the seller: “This is a very nice 1978 Suburban Silverado powered by a 454 big-block V8 with an automatic transmission. It retains its original tan interior and original paint and has been upgraded with headers, an Edelbrock carburetor, and an upgraded sound system.”

Known Imperfections

  • Body exhibits dings, scruffs, and other cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Paint, brightwork, glass, trim, and bodywork show patina

  • Front and rear bumpers have dents

  • Corrosion visible on exhaust, frame, and undercarriage components

  • Front headliner section sagging and rear section missing

  • Seat covers exhibit tears and general wear

  • Carpets are faded and stained

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado 454 · No reserve

Current bid
Angus402
Angus402
$900
Seller
GDsr117
GDsr117
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids5
Views885

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Angus402
Sep 23 at 7:33 PM
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Frank73160
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Drbucklin
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Sep 22 at 5:09 PM
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