Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1973-1991, the seventh-generation Suburban marked the longest-running generation in the model's history. Built on Chevrolet's proven C/K truck platform, these square-body long roof haulers combined generous passenger accommodations with exceptional cargo capacity and towing capability. By 1975, buyers could equip a Suburban with a broad range of comfort, convenience, and utility features, including the upscale Silverado package.

This 1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado is powered by a 454ci big-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in two-tone Russet Metallic and white over Luau Buckskin interior, the truck features three-row seating, power locks, power steering, and more as outlined below. Modifications include an Edelbrock carburetor, full dual exhaust system, a modernized audio system, and 17-inch wheels.

This 1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, factory literature, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Seventh-generation Suburban in top-of-the-line Silverado trim

454ci V8 paired with a 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

Finished in two-tone Russet Metallic and white (68L/YJ3/ZY3)

Luau Buckskin upholstery (164D)

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CCS268F216472) decodes as: C - Chevrolet Division C - 2-Wheel Drive Drivetrain S - 454ci (7.4L) Big-Block V8 Engine 2 - 20 Series (3/4-Ton Heavy Duty) 6 - Suburban Body Style 8 - 1978 Model Year F - Flint, Michigan, Assembly Plant 216472 - Sequential Production Serial Number

According to the Service Parts Identification (SPID), this Suburban was fitted with the following equipment: A01 - Soft-Ray tinted glass A15 - Front bench seat AT6 - Folding center seat AK3 - Custom Deluxe seat belts AU3 - Power door locks B93 - Door edge guards C49 - Rear window defogger CD4 - Intermittent windshield wiper system D55 - Center storage console DG4 - Exterior bright rearview mirror E55 - Tailgate-equipped Suburban F60 - Heavy-duty front springs FS9 - Front stabilizer bar G50 - Heavy-duty rear springs G80 - Locking differential (Positraction) GT4 - 3.73:1 rear axle ratio J50/J55 - Power brakes (heavy-duty) K20 - Heavy-duty radiator KC4 - Engine oil cooler K30 - Cruise control N33 - Tilt steering column (Comfortilt) N41 - Power steering NE2 - 40-gallon fuel tank NK2 - Deluxe steering wheel T44 - Inside hood release UY1 - Auxiliary fuel tank UY7 - Heavy-duty trailer wiring U76 - Windshield antenna V02 - Heavy-duty transmission oil cooler V08 - Heavy-duty cooling system V22 - Appearance package / chromed grille V31 - Chromed front bumper YE9 - Silverado trim package Z82 - Trailering Special Package



Modifications

Edelbrock carburetor

Headers and dual exhaust system

17” aftermarket wheels

Steering wheel cover

Dual XDM290BT Bluetooth stereo

Aftermarket speakers, subwoofer, and Blaupunkt amplifier

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Suburban in 2026.

From the seller: “This is a very nice 1978 Suburban Silverado powered by a 454 big-block V8 with an automatic transmission. It retains its original tan interior and original paint and has been upgraded with headers, an Edelbrock carburetor, and an upgraded sound system.”

Known Imperfections

Body exhibits dings, scruffs, and other cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Paint, brightwork, glass, trim, and bodywork show patina

Front and rear bumpers have dents

Corrosion visible on exhaust, frame, and undercarriage components

Front headliner section sagging and rear section missing

Seat covers exhibit tears and general wear

Carpets are faded and stained

Included Items