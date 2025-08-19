1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado 454
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced from 1973-1991, the seventh-generation Suburban marked the longest-running generation in the model's history. Built on Chevrolet's proven C/K truck platform, these square-body long roof haulers combined generous passenger accommodations with exceptional cargo capacity and towing capability. By 1975, buyers could equip a Suburban with a broad range of comfort, convenience, and utility features, including the upscale Silverado package.
This 1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado is powered by a 454ci big-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in two-tone Russet Metallic and white over Luau Buckskin interior, the truck features three-row seating, power locks, power steering, and more as outlined below. Modifications include an Edelbrock carburetor, full dual exhaust system, a modernized audio system, and 17-inch wheels.
This 1978 Chevrolet Suburban Silverado is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual, factory literature, and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Seventh-generation Suburban in top-of-the-line Silverado trim
454ci V8 paired with a 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission
Finished in two-tone Russet Metallic and white (68L/YJ3/ZY3)
Luau Buckskin upholstery (164D)
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CCS268F216472) decodes as:
C - Chevrolet Division
C - 2-Wheel Drive Drivetrain
S - 454ci (7.4L) Big-Block V8 Engine
2 - 20 Series (3/4-Ton Heavy Duty)
6 - Suburban Body Style
8 - 1978 Model Year
F - Flint, Michigan, Assembly Plant
216472 - Sequential Production Serial Number
According to the Service Parts Identification (SPID), this Suburban was fitted with the following equipment:
A01 - Soft-Ray tinted glass
A15 - Front bench seat
AT6 - Folding center seat
AK3 - Custom Deluxe seat belts
AU3 - Power door locks
B93 - Door edge guards
C49 - Rear window defogger
CD4 - Intermittent windshield wiper system
D55 - Center storage console
DG4 - Exterior bright rearview mirror
E55 - Tailgate-equipped Suburban
F60 - Heavy-duty front springs
FS9 - Front stabilizer bar
G50 - Heavy-duty rear springs
G80 - Locking differential (Positraction)
GT4 - 3.73:1 rear axle ratio
J50/J55 - Power brakes (heavy-duty)
K20 - Heavy-duty radiator
KC4 - Engine oil cooler
K30 - Cruise control
N33 - Tilt steering column (Comfortilt)
N41 - Power steering
NE2 - 40-gallon fuel tank
NK2 - Deluxe steering wheel
T44 - Inside hood release
UY1 - Auxiliary fuel tank
UY7 - Heavy-duty trailer wiring
U76 - Windshield antenna
V02 - Heavy-duty transmission oil cooler
V08 - Heavy-duty cooling system
V22 - Appearance package / chromed grille
V31 - Chromed front bumper
YE9 - Silverado trim package
Z82 - Trailering Special Package
Modifications
Edelbrock carburetor
Headers and dual exhaust system
17” aftermarket wheels
Steering wheel cover
Dual XDM290BT Bluetooth stereo
Aftermarket speakers, subwoofer, and Blaupunkt amplifier
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Suburban in 2026.
From the seller: “This is a very nice 1978 Suburban Silverado powered by a 454 big-block V8 with an automatic transmission. It retains its original tan interior and original paint and has been upgraded with headers, an Edelbrock carburetor, and an upgraded sound system.”
Known Imperfections
Body exhibits dings, scruffs, and other cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Paint, brightwork, glass, trim, and bodywork show patina
Front and rear bumpers have dents
Corrosion visible on exhaust, frame, and undercarriage components
Front headliner section sagging and rear section missing
Seat covers exhibit tears and general wear
Carpets are faded and stained
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.