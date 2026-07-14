One-Family-Owned 1978 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1978 Chevrolet C10 was part of Chevy’s long-running “Square Body” truck generation produced from 1973 to 1987. Known for its boxy styling and durability, the C10 was a half-ton pickup that blended utility with growing comfort features. In 1978, Chevrolet introduced a redesigned grille and improved interior options, reflecting the shift toward more personal-use trucks. Buyers could choose from inline-six or V8 engines, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.
This 1978 C10 was purchased new by the seller’s parent and was acquired by the seller in 2015. Power is provided to the rear wheels by a replacement GM 350ci V8 crate engine topped by an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and paired with a three–speed automatic transmission.
The body has been refinished in light blue and features a Fleetside bed with a drop-in bedliner. Additional exterior details include polished bumpers, mirror caps, and dual exhaust finishers, complemented by trim rings mounted to 15” steel wheels.
Inside, a bench wears a patterned cover and is joined by a vinyl floor liner. Amenities include a cabin heater, power-assisted steering, and an aftermarket head unit.
This 1978 Chevrolet C10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nebraska title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-family-owned C10
350ci V8 crate engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in light blue
Factory Equipment
Polished bumpers and mirror caps
15” steel wheels with polished trim rings
Power-assisted steering
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Bench seat
Cabin heater
The chassis number (CCL448J181671) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet
C – 2-wheel drive
L – 350ci V8, 4-barrel carburetor
4 – ½ ton with heavy-duty suspension
4 – Pickup
8 – 1978 model year
J – Janesville, Wisconsin, assembly plant
181671 – Sequential production number
Modifications
GM 350ci V8 crate engine, reportedly installed in 2000
Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor
Polished air cleaner cover
Aftermarket grille
Drop-in bedliner
Polished dual exhaust finishers
Aftermarket radio
Patterned seat cover
Known Imperfections
Imperfections and blemishes in the paint finish
Corrosion on underbody components
Areas of rust-through on the tailgate
Cracked interior trim and damaged seating surfaces
Gear indicator is inoperative
Ownership History
This 1978 C10 was reportedly acquired new by the seller’s parent and remained under family ownership through the seller’s purchase in 2015. The seller states that the body was refinished in the 1990s, and the 350ci V8 crate engine was installed in 2000.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.