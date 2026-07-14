Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1978 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 07/14/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1978 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
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Ended Jul 14, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCL448J181671
Mileage indicated30,600 Miles TMU
LocationWayne, Nebraska
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1978 Chevrolet C10 was part of Chevy’s long-running “Square Body” truck generation produced from 1973 to 1987. Known for its boxy styling and durability, the C10 was a half-ton pickup that blended utility with growing comfort features. In 1978, Chevrolet introduced a redesigned grille and improved interior options, reflecting the shift toward more personal-use trucks. Buyers could choose from inline-six or V8 engines, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.

This 1978 C10 was purchased new by the seller’s parent and was acquired by the seller in 2015. Power is provided to the rear wheels by a replacement GM 350ci V8 crate engine topped by an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and paired with a three–speed automatic transmission.

The body has been refinished in light blue and features a Fleetside bed with a drop-in bedliner. Additional exterior details include polished bumpers, mirror caps, and dual exhaust finishers, complemented by trim rings mounted to 15” steel wheels.

Inside, a bench wears a patterned cover and is joined by a vinyl floor liner. Amenities include a cabin heater, power-assisted steering, and an aftermarket head unit.

This 1978 Chevrolet C10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nebraska title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned C10

  • 350ci V8 crate engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in light blue

Factory Equipment

  • Polished bumpers and mirror caps

  • 15” steel wheels with polished trim rings

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Bench seat

  • Cabin heater

  • The chassis number (CCL448J181671) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet

    • C – 2-wheel drive

    • L – 350ci V8, 4-barrel carburetor

    • 4 – ½ ton with heavy-duty suspension

    • 4 – Pickup

    • 8 – 1978 model year

    • J – Janesville, Wisconsin, assembly plant

    • 181671 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • GM 350ci V8 crate engine, reportedly installed in 2000

  • Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor

  • Polished air cleaner cover

  • Aftermarket grille

  • Drop-in bedliner

  • Polished dual exhaust finishers

  • Aftermarket radio

  • Patterned seat cover

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections and blemishes in the paint finish

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Areas of rust-through on the tailgate

  • Cracked interior trim and damaged seating surfaces

  • Gear indicator is inoperative

Ownership History

This 1978 C10 was reportedly acquired new by the seller’s parent and remained under family ownership through the seller’s purchase in 2015. The seller states that the body was refinished in the 1990s, and the 350ci V8 crate engine was installed in 2000.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1978 Chevrolet C10 Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
DB_sx83s4
DB_sx83s4
$9,898
Seller
LowellJohnson_4mq2
LowellJohnson_4mq2
EndedJul 14, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids12
Views14,230

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DB_sx83s4
Jul 14 at 6:34 PM
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