Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1978 Chevrolet C10 was part of Chevy’s long-running “Square Body” truck generation produced from 1973 to 1987. Known for its boxy styling and durability, the C10 was a half-ton pickup that blended utility with growing comfort features. In 1978, Chevrolet introduced a redesigned grille and improved interior options, reflecting the shift toward more personal-use trucks. Buyers could choose from inline-six or V8 engines, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.

This 1978 C10 was purchased new by the seller’s parent and was acquired by the seller in 2015. Power is provided to the rear wheels by a replacement GM 350ci V8 crate engine topped by an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and paired with a three–speed automatic transmission.

The body has been refinished in light blue and features a Fleetside bed with a drop-in bedliner. Additional exterior details include polished bumpers, mirror caps, and dual exhaust finishers, complemented by trim rings mounted to 15” steel wheels.

Inside, a bench wears a patterned cover and is joined by a vinyl floor liner. Amenities include a cabin heater, power-assisted steering, and an aftermarket head unit.

This 1978 Chevrolet C10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nebraska title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-family-owned C10

350ci V8 crate engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in light blue

Factory Equipment

Polished bumpers and mirror caps

15” steel wheels with polished trim rings

Power-assisted steering

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Bench seat

Cabin heater

The chassis number (CCL448J181671) decodes as: C – Chevrolet C – 2-wheel drive L – 350ci V8, 4-barrel carburetor 4 – ½ ton with heavy-duty suspension 4 – Pickup 8 – 1978 model year J – Janesville, Wisconsin, assembly plant 181671 – Sequential production number



Modifications

GM 350ci V8 crate engine, reportedly installed in 2000

Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor

Polished air cleaner cover

Aftermarket grille

Drop-in bedliner

Polished dual exhaust finishers

Aftermarket radio

Patterned seat cover

Known Imperfections

Imperfections and blemishes in the paint finish

Corrosion on underbody components

Areas of rust-through on the tailgate

Cracked interior trim and damaged seating surfaces

Gear indicator is inoperative

Ownership History

This 1978 C10 was reportedly acquired new by the seller’s parent and remained under family ownership through the seller’s purchase in 2015. The seller states that the body was refinished in the 1990s, and the 350ci V8 crate engine was installed in 2000.