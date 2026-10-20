Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Yamaha introduced the XS750 as its flagship touring motorcycle, pairing a 747cc DOHC inline-three with a five-speed transmission, shaft final drive, triple disc brakes, and cast alloy wheels. For 1977, the XS750-2D update brought two-tone Maxi Maroon paint with gold trim, a black-finished engine with polished covers, and a chrome three-into-two exhaust system. The XS750 was voted Motorcycle News Machine of the Year for 1977.

According to the seller, this XS750 has been owned by the same family since 1981. It is finished in Maxi Maroon with gold pinstriping and has been fitted with a windscreen, a sissy bar with a padded backrest, a chrome rear luggage rack, and a front engine guard. Its odometer shows 22,800 miles.

This 1977 Yamaha XS750 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean New Hampshire title.

Highlights

Maxi Maroon two-tone paint with gold pinstriping

747cc DOHC inline-three and five-speed transmission

Triple hydraulic disc brakes

Cast alloy wheels with black finish and polished highlights

Windscreen, backrest, luggage rack, and engine guard added

Factory Equipment

Electric and kick starters

Three constant-velocity carburetors

Black-finished engine with polished covers

Shaft final drive

Chrome three-into-two exhaust system

"DOHC 750" side cover badging

Speedometer and tachometer

Modifications

Windscreen

Sissy bar with padded backrest

Chrome rear luggage rack

Front engine guard

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Paint blemish near the seat where a tie-down was used

Tear in the backrest upholstery (approximately 1-inch, see gallery)

Ownership History

This '77 Yamaha XS750 was owned by the same family since 1981 and recently acquired by the selling dealer.

Additional Information

From the seller: "This bike is in excellent condition and has been owned by the same family since 1981!"