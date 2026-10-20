Auction ended.

1977 Yamaha XS750

No reserve
Sold for on 10/20/26
Result
1977 Yamaha XS750
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (35)

Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1J7109018
Mileage indicated22,800 Miles TMU
LocationBarrington, New Hampshire
Engine747cc DOHC Inline-Three
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorMaxi Maroon
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Yamaha introduced the XS750 as its flagship touring motorcycle, pairing a 747cc DOHC inline-three with a five-speed transmission, shaft final drive, triple disc brakes, and cast alloy wheels. For 1977, the XS750-2D update brought two-tone Maxi Maroon paint with gold trim, a black-finished engine with polished covers, and a chrome three-into-two exhaust system. The XS750 was voted Motorcycle News Machine of the Year for 1977.

According to the seller, this XS750 has been owned by the same family since 1981. It is finished in Maxi Maroon with gold pinstriping and has been fitted with a windscreen, a sissy bar with a padded backrest, a chrome rear luggage rack, and a front engine guard. Its odometer shows 22,800 miles.

This 1977 Yamaha XS750 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean New Hampshire title.

Highlights

  • Maxi Maroon two-tone paint with gold pinstriping

  • 747cc DOHC inline-three and five-speed transmission

  • Triple hydraulic disc brakes

  • Cast alloy wheels with black finish and polished highlights

  • Windscreen, backrest, luggage rack, and engine guard added

Factory Equipment

  • Electric and kick starters

  • Three constant-velocity carburetors

  • Black-finished engine with polished covers

  • Shaft final drive

  • Chrome three-into-two exhaust system

  • "DOHC 750" side cover badging

  • Speedometer and tachometer

Modifications

  • Windscreen

  • Sissy bar with padded backrest

  • Chrome rear luggage rack

  • Front engine guard

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Paint blemish near the seat where a tie-down was used

  • Tear in the backrest upholstery (approximately 1-inch, see gallery)

Ownership History

This '77 Yamaha XS750 was owned by the same family since 1981 and recently acquired by the selling dealer.

Additional Information

From the seller: "This bike is in excellent condition and has been owned by the same family since 1981!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 Yamaha XS750 · No reserve

Sold to
Jgg59
Jgg59
$1,700
Seller
CAASales
CAASales
EndedOct 20, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Bids10
Views4,666

Comments & bids

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Jgg59's avatar
Jgg59
Oct 20 at 6:54 PM
$1,200bid placed 
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RR_p971ob
Oct 20 at 1:21 PM
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Jgg59
Oct 17 at 9:35 PM
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DMV-7
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Oct 7 at 2:46 AM
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