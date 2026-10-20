1977 Yamaha XS750
Ended Oct 20, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Yamaha introduced the XS750 as its flagship touring motorcycle, pairing a 747cc DOHC inline-three with a five-speed transmission, shaft final drive, triple disc brakes, and cast alloy wheels. For 1977, the XS750-2D update brought two-tone Maxi Maroon paint with gold trim, a black-finished engine with polished covers, and a chrome three-into-two exhaust system. The XS750 was voted Motorcycle News Machine of the Year for 1977.
According to the seller, this XS750 has been owned by the same family since 1981. It is finished in Maxi Maroon with gold pinstriping and has been fitted with a windscreen, a sissy bar with a padded backrest, a chrome rear luggage rack, and a front engine guard. Its odometer shows 22,800 miles.
This 1977 Yamaha XS750 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean New Hampshire title.
Highlights
Maxi Maroon two-tone paint with gold pinstriping
747cc DOHC inline-three and five-speed transmission
Triple hydraulic disc brakes
Cast alloy wheels with black finish and polished highlights
Windscreen, backrest, luggage rack, and engine guard added
Factory Equipment
Electric and kick starters
Three constant-velocity carburetors
Black-finished engine with polished covers
Shaft final drive
Chrome three-into-two exhaust system
"DOHC 750" side cover badging
Speedometer and tachometer
Modifications
Windscreen
Sissy bar with padded backrest
Chrome rear luggage rack
Front engine guard
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Paint blemish near the seat where a tie-down was used
Tear in the backrest upholstery (approximately 1-inch, see gallery)
Ownership History
This '77 Yamaha XS750 was owned by the same family since 1981 and recently acquired by the selling dealer.
Additional Information
From the seller: "This bike is in excellent condition and has been owned by the same family since 1981!"
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.