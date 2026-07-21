Description

The G-series 911 Targa was Porsche's signature open-air solution — a removable roof panel and distinctive brushed stainless steel roll bar in place of a conventional convertible top, giving buyers the feel of open-air motoring with a structure that satisfied the safety concerns of the era.

The 1977 911S represented the top of the standard 911 lineup for the model year, equipped with a 2.7-liter air-cooled flat-six breathing through Bosch CIS fuel injection and backed by a 5-speed manual transmission. Notably, the car's signature Targa bar switched from classic stainless steel to black following the 1977 model year.

This example is finished in red over a partially reupholstered black interior and rides on Fuchs alloy wheels, correct for the 911S specification. The seller has owned the car for approximately 26 years, using it sparingly over that time, and has maintained it on a yearly service schedule at Jones Werks, a Porsche specialist shop in San Antonio.

Recent maintenance has included replacement of the starter, brakes, and gear shift guide.

This 1977 Porsche 911S Targa is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

2.7L air-cooled flat-six, 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in red over black leather upholstery (fabric seat inserts)

Approximately 26 years of single ownership

Reported annual service at Jones Werks Porsche

Factory Equipment

2.7L air-cooled flat-six engine with Bosch CIS fuel injection

5-speed manual transaxle

Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

15-inch Fuchs 5-spoke alloy wheels

Removable Targa roof panel

Brushed stainless steel Targa roll bar

Body-color impact bumpers

Front bucket seats, folding rear

Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette radio

VDO instrumentation

Heater

Modifications

Reupholstered seats

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports yearly servicing at Jones Werks, a Porsche specialist in San Antonio, Texas. The following items are said to have been replaced under the seller's ownership:

Starter replaced

Brakes replaced

Gear shift guide replaced

Oil and filter changes

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Paint flaking in multiple areas

Cracked right-side taillight

Front trunk and hood struts need to be replaced

Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller reports purchasing this 1977 911S Targa from a private individual approximately 26 years ago and reports limited use in that time.