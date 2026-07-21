26-Years-Owned 1977 Porsche 911S Targa 5-Speed
Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC
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Description
The G-series 911 Targa was Porsche's signature open-air solution — a removable roof panel and distinctive brushed stainless steel roll bar in place of a conventional convertible top, giving buyers the feel of open-air motoring with a structure that satisfied the safety concerns of the era.
The 1977 911S represented the top of the standard 911 lineup for the model year, equipped with a 2.7-liter air-cooled flat-six breathing through Bosch CIS fuel injection and backed by a 5-speed manual transmission. Notably, the car's signature Targa bar switched from classic stainless steel to black following the 1977 model year.
This example is finished in red over a partially reupholstered black interior and rides on Fuchs alloy wheels, correct for the 911S specification. The seller has owned the car for approximately 26 years, using it sparingly over that time, and has maintained it on a yearly service schedule at Jones Werks, a Porsche specialist shop in San Antonio.
Recent maintenance has included replacement of the starter, brakes, and gear shift guide.
This 1977 Porsche 911S Targa is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
2.7L air-cooled flat-six, 5-speed manual transmission
Finished in red over black leather upholstery (fabric seat inserts)
Approximately 26 years of single ownership
Reported annual service at Jones Werks Porsche
Factory Equipment
2.7L air-cooled flat-six engine with Bosch CIS fuel injection
5-speed manual transaxle
Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes
15-inch Fuchs 5-spoke alloy wheels
Removable Targa roof panel
Brushed stainless steel Targa roll bar
Body-color impact bumpers
Front bucket seats, folding rear
Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette radio
VDO instrumentation
Heater
Modifications
Reupholstered seats
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports yearly servicing at Jones Werks, a Porsche specialist in San Antonio, Texas. The following items are said to have been replaced under the seller's ownership:
Starter replaced
Brakes replaced
Gear shift guide replaced
Oil and filter changes
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Paint flaking in multiple areas
Cracked right-side taillight
Front trunk and hood struts need to be replaced
Wear on various interior surfaces
Ownership History
The seller reports purchasing this 1977 911S Targa from a private individual approximately 26 years ago and reports limited use in that time.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.