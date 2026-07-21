Auction ended.

26-Years-Owned 1977 Porsche 911S Targa 5-Speed

Sold for on 07/21/26
Result
26-Years-Owned 1977 Porsche 911S Targa 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 21, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9117212486
Mileage indicated37,700 Miles TMU
LocationSan Antonio, Texas
Engine2.7L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The G-series 911 Targa was Porsche's signature open-air solution — a removable roof panel and distinctive brushed stainless steel roll bar in place of a conventional convertible top, giving buyers the feel of open-air motoring with a structure that satisfied the safety concerns of the era.

The 1977 911S represented the top of the standard 911 lineup for the model year, equipped with a 2.7-liter air-cooled flat-six breathing through Bosch CIS fuel injection and backed by a 5-speed manual transmission. Notably, the car's signature Targa bar switched from classic stainless steel to black following the 1977 model year.

This example is finished in red over a partially reupholstered black interior and rides on Fuchs alloy wheels, correct for the 911S specification. The seller has owned the car for approximately 26 years, using it sparingly over that time, and has maintained it on a yearly service schedule at Jones Werks, a Porsche specialist shop in San Antonio.

Recent maintenance has included replacement of the starter, brakes, and gear shift guide.

This 1977 Porsche 911S Targa is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 2.7L air-cooled flat-six, 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in red over black leather upholstery (fabric seat inserts)

  • Approximately 26 years of single ownership

  • Reported annual service at Jones Werks Porsche

Factory Equipment

  • 2.7L air-cooled flat-six engine with Bosch CIS fuel injection

  • 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Four-wheel ventilated disc brakes

  • 15-inch Fuchs 5-spoke alloy wheels

  • Removable Targa roof panel

  • Brushed stainless steel Targa roll bar

  • Body-color impact bumpers

  • Front bucket seats, folding rear

  • Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette radio

  • VDO instrumentation

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Reupholstered seats

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports yearly servicing at Jones Werks, a Porsche specialist in San Antonio, Texas. The following items are said to have been replaced under the seller's ownership:

  • Starter replaced

  • Brakes replaced

  • Gear shift guide replaced

  • Oil and filter changes

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Paint flaking in multiple areas

  • Cracked right-side taillight

  • Front trunk and hood struts need to be replaced

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller reports purchasing this 1977 911S Targa from a private individual approximately 26 years ago and reports limited use in that time.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26-Years-Owned 1977 Porsche 911S Targa 5-Speed

Sold to
J4045
J4045
$49,220
Seller
JF_0jaxzv
JF_0jaxzv
EndedJul 21, 2026 at 6:09 PM UTC
Bids18
Views11,175

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J4045
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