Auction ended.

1977 MG MGB Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 07/29/26
Result
1977 MG MGB Roadster
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All photos (96)

Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGHN5UH441458G
Mileage indicated64,800 Miles TMU
LocationColumbus, Mississippi
EngineCarbureted 1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSandglow
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1977 MG MGB Roadster - Walk Around, Car Cover, & Idling
Play
1977 MG MGB Roadster - Reversing
Play
1977 MG MGB Roadster - Driving
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 to 1980, remains one of the most iconic and accessible British sports cars ever built. Renowned for its simple mechanical design, balanced handling, and open-top driving experience, the MGB became a global success and a staple of enthusiast communities. By the late ‘70s, models like this 1977 example featured refinements aimed at improving comfort and drivability while retaining the marque’s unmistakable charm.

This '77 MGB is finished in Sandglow over tan vinyl upholstery. Interior appointments include an aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel and matching shift knob, along with an Audiovox tape deck stereo and aftermarket speakers. The car is powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine equipped with a Stromberg carburetor, paired to a four-speed manual transmission. The seller reports that the battery, alternator, and fuel tank sensor have been replaced.

This 1977 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, various manuals, and a clean Mississippi title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1.8L inline-four engine with Stromberg carburetor

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Sandglow over tan vinyl upholstery

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel and wood shift knob

  • Black soft top and rear luggage rack

  • 14” Rostyle wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Independent front suspension with live rear axle

  • Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes

  • Stromberg carburetor

  • Black folding soft top

  • Center console

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Custom front mounting bracket for various badges

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Wood shift knob

  • Audiovox cassette tape deck stereo

  • Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following have been replaced:

  • Battery

  • Alternator

  • Fuel tank sensor

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

The seller acquired the car in 2024 and reports that the previous owner primarily used the vehicle for show and exhibition purposes.

Included Items

  • Various service and repair manuals

  • Factory literature

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1977 MG MGB Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 MG MGB Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
Jkch66
Jkch66
$9,523
Seller
SteveGreenough_ihs6
SteveGreenough_ihs6
EndedJul 29, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,602

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Jkch66
Jul 29 at 6:28 PM
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