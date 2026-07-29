Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 to 1980, remains one of the most iconic and accessible British sports cars ever built. Renowned for its simple mechanical design, balanced handling, and open-top driving experience, the MGB became a global success and a staple of enthusiast communities. By the late ‘70s, models like this 1977 example featured refinements aimed at improving comfort and drivability while retaining the marque’s unmistakable charm.

This '77 MGB is finished in Sandglow over tan vinyl upholstery. Interior appointments include an aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel and matching shift knob, along with an Audiovox tape deck stereo and aftermarket speakers. The car is powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine equipped with a Stromberg carburetor, paired to a four-speed manual transmission. The seller reports that the battery, alternator, and fuel tank sensor have been replaced.

This 1977 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, various manuals, and a clean Mississippi title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1.8L inline-four engine with Stromberg carburetor

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in Sandglow over tan vinyl upholstery

Wood-rimmed steering wheel and wood shift knob

Black soft top and rear luggage rack

14” Rostyle wheels

Factory Equipment

Independent front suspension with live rear axle

Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes

Stromberg carburetor

Black folding soft top

Center console

Heater

Modifications

Custom front mounting bracket for various badges

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Wood shift knob

Audiovox cassette tape deck stereo

Aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following have been replaced:

Battery

Alternator

Fuel tank sensor

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

The seller acquired the car in 2024 and reports that the previous owner primarily used the vehicle for show and exhibition purposes.

Included Items