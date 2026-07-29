1977 MG MGB Roadster
Ended Jul 29, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The MGB Roadster, produced from 1962 to 1980, remains one of the most iconic and accessible British sports cars ever built. Renowned for its simple mechanical design, balanced handling, and open-top driving experience, the MGB became a global success and a staple of enthusiast communities. By the late ‘70s, models like this 1977 example featured refinements aimed at improving comfort and drivability while retaining the marque’s unmistakable charm.
This '77 MGB is finished in Sandglow over tan vinyl upholstery. Interior appointments include an aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel and matching shift knob, along with an Audiovox tape deck stereo and aftermarket speakers. The car is powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine equipped with a Stromberg carburetor, paired to a four-speed manual transmission. The seller reports that the battery, alternator, and fuel tank sensor have been replaced.
This 1977 MG MGB Roadster is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, various manuals, and a clean Mississippi title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1.8L inline-four engine with Stromberg carburetor
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in Sandglow over tan vinyl upholstery
Wood-rimmed steering wheel and wood shift knob
Black soft top and rear luggage rack
14” Rostyle wheels
Factory Equipment
Independent front suspension with live rear axle
Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes
Stromberg carburetor
Black folding soft top
Center console
Heater
Modifications
Custom front mounting bracket for various badges
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Wood shift knob
Audiovox cassette tape deck stereo
Aftermarket speakers
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following have been replaced:
Battery
Alternator
Fuel tank sensor
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Ownership History
The seller acquired the car in 2024 and reports that the previous owner primarily used the vehicle for show and exhibition purposes.
Included Items
Various service and repair manuals
Factory literature
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.