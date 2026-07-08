Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The International Scout II is a classic American truck known for its rugged construction, off-road capability, and distinctive styling. Produced during the height of the SUV boom of the ‘70s, the Scout II has since become a sought-after platform for customization, blending vintage utility with personalized upgrades.

This modified 1977 International Harvester Scout II is a four-wheel-drive version powered by a 345ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The truck wears black paint with a red hood stripe over a black and red vinyl interior featuring a texture paint-covered floor and a red roll cage. Additional features include a five-inch lift kit, a dual Flowmaster exhaust system, fire extinguisher, an Alpine CD stereo, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This modified 1977 International Harvester Scout II 4x4 is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 345ci V8 paired with 3-speed automatic transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Finished in two-tone black exterior with red hood stripe

Black and red vinyl interior with red roll cage

Spray-in bedliner finished cab floor

Factory Equipment

Scout II 2-door SUV body configuration

345ci V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Solid front and rear axles

Body-on-frame construction

Modifications

Dual Flowmaster exhaust system

Custom two-tone black and red paint

Cowl induction hood

Brush guard

Hood ornament

5" lift kit

Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

Alpine CD player

All-weather rubber floor mats

Spray-in textured bedliner applied to interior floor

Red roll cage

Servicing & Documentation

Some older service records are included

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic or mechanical imperfections may be present consistent with age

Missing door trim rubber

Wear on vinyl seats

Faded carpet

Wear evident on steering wheel

Ownership History

This modified 1977 International Scout II is offered with a clean California title.

Included Items