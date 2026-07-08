Auction ended.

1977 International Harvester Scout II 4x4

No reserve
Sold for on 07/08/26
Result
1977 International Harvester Scout II 4x4
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All photos (54)

Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VING0062GGD48191
Mileage indicated74,100 Miles TMU
LocationLos Angeles, California
Engine345ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV, Convertible
Exterior colorBlack/Red
Interior colorBlack/Red

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Video gallery

1977 International Scout II-Walk Around
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1977 International Scout II-Start Up
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1977 International Scout II-Driving POV
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1977 International Scout II-Driving POV 2
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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The International Scout II is a classic American truck known for its rugged construction, off-road capability, and distinctive styling. Produced during the height of the SUV boom of the ‘70s, the Scout II has since become a sought-after platform for customization, blending vintage utility with personalized upgrades.

This modified 1977 International Harvester Scout II is a four-wheel-drive version powered by a 345ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

The truck wears black paint with a red hood stripe over a black and red vinyl interior featuring a texture paint-covered floor and a red roll cage. Additional features include a five-inch lift kit, a dual Flowmaster exhaust system, fire extinguisher, an Alpine CD stereo, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This modified 1977 International Harvester Scout II 4x4 is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 345ci V8 paired with 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Finished in two-tone black exterior with red hood stripe

  • Black and red vinyl interior with red roll cage

  • Spray-in bedliner finished cab floor

Factory Equipment

  • Scout II 2-door SUV body configuration

  • 345ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Body-on-frame construction

Modifications

  • Dual Flowmaster exhaust system

  • Custom two-tone black and red paint

  • Cowl induction hood

  • Brush guard

  • Hood ornament

  • 5" lift kit

  • Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Alpine CD player

  • All-weather rubber floor mats

  • Spray-in textured bedliner applied to interior floor

  • Red roll cage

Servicing & Documentation

  • Some older service records are included

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic or mechanical imperfections may be present consistent with age

  • Missing door trim rubber

  • Wear on vinyl seats

  • Faded carpet

  • Wear evident on steering wheel

Ownership History

This modified 1977 International Scout II is offered with a clean California title.

Included Items

  • Some service records

  • Full-size matching spare

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1977 International Harvester Scout II

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 International Harvester Scout II 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
MarkDowning
MarkDowning
$21,668
Seller
Robert2
Robert2
EndedJul 08, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids24
Views102,857

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MarkDowning
Jul 5 at 5:03 PM
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