1977 International Harvester Scout II 4x4
Ended Jul 08, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The International Scout II is a classic American truck known for its rugged construction, off-road capability, and distinctive styling. Produced during the height of the SUV boom of the ‘70s, the Scout II has since become a sought-after platform for customization, blending vintage utility with personalized upgrades.
This modified 1977 International Harvester Scout II is a four-wheel-drive version powered by a 345ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
The truck wears black paint with a red hood stripe over a black and red vinyl interior featuring a texture paint-covered floor and a red roll cage. Additional features include a five-inch lift kit, a dual Flowmaster exhaust system, fire extinguisher, an Alpine CD stereo, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.
This modified 1977 International Harvester Scout II 4x4 is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 345ci V8 paired with 3-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Finished in two-tone black exterior with red hood stripe
Black and red vinyl interior with red roll cage
Spray-in bedliner finished cab floor
Factory Equipment
Scout II 2-door SUV body configuration
345ci V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Solid front and rear axles
Body-on-frame construction
Modifications
Dual Flowmaster exhaust system
Custom two-tone black and red paint
Cowl induction hood
Brush guard
Hood ornament
5" lift kit
Aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel
Alpine CD player
All-weather rubber floor mats
Spray-in textured bedliner applied to interior floor
Red roll cage
Servicing & Documentation
Some older service records are included
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic or mechanical imperfections may be present consistent with age
Missing door trim rubber
Wear on vinyl seats
Faded carpet
Wear evident on steering wheel
Ownership History
This modified 1977 International Scout II is offered with a clean California title.
Included Items
Some service records
Full-size matching spare
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.