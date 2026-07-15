Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Chevrolet and GMC’s “square body” trucks of the ‘70s and ‘80s remain among the most enduring and recognizable American pickups, prized for their rugged body‑on‑frame construction, clean styling, and proven utility. Within the lineup, GMC’s K1500 models offered four‑wheel‑drive capability paired with straightforward, dependable mechanicals, making them especially desirable for enthusiasts seeking utility and classic appeal.

This 1977 GMC K1500 1/2‑ton pickup was reportedly refinished approximately two years ago in a period-correct two-tone red and white color scheme. Exterior features include chrome brightwork, Rally wheels fitted with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires, and a classic short-bed pickup configuration.

The cabin is trimmed in red upholstery and features a bench seat. Power is provided by a 350ci V8 paired with a Muncie SM465 four-speed manual transmission, sending drive to all four wheels through a dual-range transfer case. Notable updates include an Edelbrock carburetor and an aluminum radiator.

This 1977 GMC K1500 4x4 pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1/2‑ton “Square Body” short bed pickup configuration

Powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a 4‑speed manual transmission

4-wheel drive with dual‑range transfer case

Finished in two‑tone red and white over red upholstery

Factory Equipment

This chassis code (TKL147Z518299) decodes as: T — GMC Truck Division K — 4-wheel drive (4x4) L — 350 cu in (5.7L) V8 engine 1 — ½-ton series (K1500) 4 — Pickup body style (standard cab) 7 — 1977 model year Z — Assembled at Fremont, California 518299 — Production sequence number

4‑speed manual transmission

4-wheel drive with dual‑range transfer case

Single cab, short bed configuration

Bench‑seat interior

Analog gauge cluster

Steel wheels

Power steering

Heater/defroster system

Modifications

Edelbrock carburetor

Aluminum radiator

Trailer hitch

Trailer brake controller

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Repainted approximately 2 years ago

Engine gaskets replaced

Edelbrock carburetor installed

Aluminum radiator installed

Known Imperfections

Some scratches and imperfections in the paint

Dent on the roof of the cab

Worn steering wheel

Air conditioning inoperable

Ownership History

The seller has owned this GMC truck for approximately eight months and it is now offered with a clean Nevada title.