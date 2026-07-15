Auction ended.

1977 GMC K1500 4x4 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/15/26
Result
1977 GMC K1500 4x4 4-Speed
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Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINTKL147Z518299
Mileage indicated357 Miles TMU
LocationBoulder City, Nevada
Engine350ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed/White
Interior colorRed

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Chevrolet and GMC’s “square body” trucks of the ‘70s and ‘80s remain among the most enduring and recognizable American pickups, prized for their rugged body‑on‑frame construction, clean styling, and proven utility. Within the lineup, GMC’s K1500 models offered four‑wheel‑drive capability paired with straightforward, dependable mechanicals, making them especially desirable for enthusiasts seeking utility and classic appeal.

This 1977 GMC K1500 1/2‑ton pickup was reportedly refinished approximately two years ago in a period-correct two-tone red and white color scheme. Exterior features include chrome brightwork, Rally wheels fitted with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires, and a classic short-bed pickup configuration.

The cabin is trimmed in red upholstery and features a bench seat. Power is provided by a 350ci V8 paired with a Muncie SM465 four-speed manual transmission, sending drive to all four wheels through a dual-range transfer case. Notable updates include an Edelbrock carburetor and an aluminum radiator.

This 1977 GMC K1500 4x4 pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1/2‑ton “Square Body” short bed pickup configuration

  • Powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a 4‑speed manual transmission

  • 4-wheel drive with dual‑range transfer case

  • Finished in two‑tone red and white over red upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • This chassis code (TKL147Z518299) decodes as:

    • T — GMC Truck Division

    • K — 4-wheel drive (4x4)

    • L — 350 cu in (5.7L) V8 engine

    • 1 — ½-ton series (K1500)

    • 4 — Pickup body style (standard cab)

    • 7 — 1977 model year

    • Z — Assembled at Fremont, California

    • 518299 — Production sequence number

  • 4‑speed manual transmission

  • 4-wheel drive with dual‑range transfer case

  • Single cab, short bed configuration

  • Bench‑seat interior

  • Analog gauge cluster

  • Steel wheels

  • Power steering

  • Heater/defroster system

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Trailer hitch

  • Trailer brake controller

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Repainted approximately 2 years ago

  • Engine gaskets replaced

  • Edelbrock carburetor installed

  • Aluminum radiator installed

Known Imperfections

  • Some scratches and imperfections in the paint

  • Dent on the roof of the cab

  • Worn steering wheel

  • Air conditioning inoperable

Ownership History

The seller has owned this GMC truck for approximately eight months and it is now offered with a clean Nevada title.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1977 GMC K1500

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 GMC K1500 4x4 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
KV33
KV33
$21,935
Seller
Godesert
Godesert
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
Bids36
Views31,657

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