1977 GMC K1500 4x4 4-Speed
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
Chevrolet and GMC’s “square body” trucks of the ‘70s and ‘80s remain among the most enduring and recognizable American pickups, prized for their rugged body‑on‑frame construction, clean styling, and proven utility. Within the lineup, GMC’s K1500 models offered four‑wheel‑drive capability paired with straightforward, dependable mechanicals, making them especially desirable for enthusiasts seeking utility and classic appeal.
This 1977 GMC K1500 1/2‑ton pickup was reportedly refinished approximately two years ago in a period-correct two-tone red and white color scheme. Exterior features include chrome brightwork, Rally wheels fitted with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A tires, and a classic short-bed pickup configuration.
The cabin is trimmed in red upholstery and features a bench seat. Power is provided by a 350ci V8 paired with a Muncie SM465 four-speed manual transmission, sending drive to all four wheels through a dual-range transfer case. Notable updates include an Edelbrock carburetor and an aluminum radiator.
This 1977 GMC K1500 4x4 pickup is now offered at no reserve with a clean Nevada title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1/2‑ton “Square Body” short bed pickup configuration
Powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a 4‑speed manual transmission
4-wheel drive with dual‑range transfer case
Finished in two‑tone red and white over red upholstery
Factory Equipment
This chassis code (TKL147Z518299) decodes as:
T — GMC Truck Division
K — 4-wheel drive (4x4)
L — 350 cu in (5.7L) V8 engine
1 — ½-ton series (K1500)
4 — Pickup body style (standard cab)
7 — 1977 model year
Z — Assembled at Fremont, California
518299 — Production sequence number
4‑speed manual transmission
4-wheel drive with dual‑range transfer case
Single cab, short bed configuration
Bench‑seat interior
Analog gauge cluster
Steel wheels
Power steering
Heater/defroster system
Modifications
Edelbrock carburetor
Aluminum radiator
Trailer hitch
Trailer brake controller
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Repainted approximately 2 years ago
Engine gaskets replaced
Edelbrock carburetor installed
Aluminum radiator installed
Known Imperfections
Some scratches and imperfections in the paint
Dent on the roof of the cab
Worn steering wheel
Air conditioning inoperable
Ownership History
The seller has owned this GMC truck for approximately eight months and it is now offered with a clean Nevada title.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.