Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation General Motors C/K trucks featured modern, squared-off styling outside and a relatively car-like interior. Updates to the Chevy range for 1977 included a new grille design outside as well as larger, more luxurious door panels inside.

The optional Camper Special package — available on C20 and C30 versions — increased payload capacity via uprated springs, shocks, and sway bars so that the trucks could better handle slide-in campers.

This 1977 C20 is a rear-wheel-drive, regular-cab, extended-bed model finished in gray with a burgundy center section. Its red interior features vinyl seating, and it retains a Delco AM radio. Power comes from an Edelbrock carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission, and the truck features the Camper Special package.

The truck is said to have been stored for more than a decade prior to the seller's acquisition. Refurbishment work following storage is said to have included replacement of the carburetor and intake manifold, fuel system components, the heater, and more as described below.

This 1977 Chevy C20 Scottsdale is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington State title in the seller's name.

Highlights

350ci V8

Edelbrock carburetor

4-speed manual transmission

Fuel and ignition systems serviced

Factory Equipment

350ci V8

Muncie SM465 4-speed manual transmission

Delco AM radio

Heater

Camper Special package

Trailer-towing mirrors

Sliding rear window

Modifications

Edelbrock carburetor

Aftermarket intake manifold

Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

Alloy wheels from a later Chevrolet truck

Steel rear bumper with receiver hitch

Servicing

The seller reports that the truck was stored for 14 years. Subsequent work is reported to have included replacement of the following:

Fuel tank, lines, pump, and filter

Carburetor

Intake manifold

Alternator

Heater motor

Various fluids

Known Imperfections

Worn paintwork and trim

Corrosion shown in the gallery

Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

The truck was acquired by the seller in 2026, reportedly following 14 years of storage under prior ownership.

Additional Information

From the seller, "I bought this truck with intentions to restore, as I always loved the ’70’s square body trucks, and it is very difficult to find one that is in fairly good restorable condition, and can actually be used as a work truck while working on it. It runs very well, and I believe the SM465 4 speed transmission (with “granny” low) was always one of Chevrlolet’s best transmissions, I drove one for a long time back in 1978 and 1979 to work, which was 65 miles each way.

This truck ran down the road straight, brakes did not pull left or right, seemed to me like a good truck to start with that would meet my needs and desires without costing me a fortune to get started. Starts right up. So I bought it. I’m only selling it as, at 78 years old, I realized I don’t have the energy anymore, so decided to see if I can find another square body enthusiast who wants a good truck to start with."