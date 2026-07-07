Auction ended.

1977 Chevrolet C20 Scottsdale Camper Special

No reserve
Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
1977 Chevrolet C20 Scottsdale Camper Special
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (78)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCL247Z183656
Mileage indicated89,300 Miles TMU
LocationSnohomish, Washington
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGray/Burgundy
Interior colorRed

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation General Motors C/K trucks featured modern, squared-off styling outside and a relatively car-like interior. Updates to the Chevy range for 1977 included a new grille design outside as well as larger, more luxurious door panels inside.

The optional Camper Special package — available on C20 and C30 versions — increased payload capacity via uprated springs, shocks, and sway bars so that the trucks could better handle slide-in campers.

This 1977 C20 is a rear-wheel-drive, regular-cab, extended-bed model finished in gray with a burgundy center section. Its red interior features vinyl seating, and it retains a Delco AM radio. Power comes from an Edelbrock carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission, and the truck features the Camper Special package.

The truck is said to have been stored for more than a decade prior to the seller's acquisition. Refurbishment work following storage is said to have included replacement of the carburetor and intake manifold, fuel system components, the heater, and more as described below.

This 1977 Chevy C20 Scottsdale is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington State title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Fuel and ignition systems serviced

Factory Equipment

  • 350ci V8

  • Muncie SM465 4-speed manual transmission

  • Delco AM radio

  • Heater

  • Camper Special package

  • Trailer-towing mirrors

  • Sliding rear window

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Aftermarket intake manifold

  • Aftermarket air cleaner assembly

  • Alloy wheels from a later Chevrolet truck

  • Steel rear bumper with receiver hitch

Servicing

The seller reports that the truck was stored for 14 years. Subsequent work is reported to have included replacement of the following:

  • Fuel tank, lines, pump, and filter

  • Carburetor

  • Intake manifold

  • Alternator

  • Heater motor

  • Various fluids

Known Imperfections

  • Worn paintwork and trim

  • Corrosion shown in the gallery

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

The truck was acquired by the seller in 2026, reportedly following 14 years of storage under prior ownership.

Additional Information

From the seller, "I bought this truck with intentions to restore, as I always loved the ’70’s square body trucks, and it is very difficult to find one that is in fairly good restorable condition, and can actually be used as a work truck while working on it. It runs very well, and I believe the SM465 4 speed transmission (with “granny” low) was always one of Chevrlolet’s best transmissions, I drove one for a long time back in 1978 and 1979 to work, which was 65 miles each way.

This truck ran down the road straight, brakes did not pull left or right, seemed to me like a good truck to start with that would meet my needs and desires without costing me a fortune to get started. Starts right up. So I bought it. I’m only selling it as, at 78 years old, I realized I don’t have the energy anymore, so decided to see if I can find another square body enthusiast who wants a good truck to start with."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 Chevrolet C20 Scottsdale Camper Special · No reserve

Sold to
BZNVET
BZNVET
$3,500
Seller
TLD2277062
TLD2277062
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
Bids24
Views5,792

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