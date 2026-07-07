1977 Chevrolet C20 Scottsdale Camper Special
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:56 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The third-generation General Motors C/K trucks featured modern, squared-off styling outside and a relatively car-like interior. Updates to the Chevy range for 1977 included a new grille design outside as well as larger, more luxurious door panels inside.
The optional Camper Special package — available on C20 and C30 versions — increased payload capacity via uprated springs, shocks, and sway bars so that the trucks could better handle slide-in campers.
This 1977 C20 is a rear-wheel-drive, regular-cab, extended-bed model finished in gray with a burgundy center section. Its red interior features vinyl seating, and it retains a Delco AM radio. Power comes from an Edelbrock carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission, and the truck features the Camper Special package.
The truck is said to have been stored for more than a decade prior to the seller's acquisition. Refurbishment work following storage is said to have included replacement of the carburetor and intake manifold, fuel system components, the heater, and more as described below.
This 1977 Chevy C20 Scottsdale is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington State title in the seller's name.
Highlights
350ci V8
Edelbrock carburetor
4-speed manual transmission
Fuel and ignition systems serviced
Factory Equipment
350ci V8
Muncie SM465 4-speed manual transmission
Delco AM radio
Heater
Camper Special package
Trailer-towing mirrors
Sliding rear window
Modifications
Edelbrock carburetor
Aftermarket intake manifold
Aftermarket air cleaner assembly
Alloy wheels from a later Chevrolet truck
Steel rear bumper with receiver hitch
Servicing
The seller reports that the truck was stored for 14 years. Subsequent work is reported to have included replacement of the following:
Fuel tank, lines, pump, and filter
Carburetor
Intake manifold
Alternator
Heater motor
Various fluids
Known Imperfections
Worn paintwork and trim
Corrosion shown in the gallery
Wear on various interior surfaces
Ownership History
The truck was acquired by the seller in 2026, reportedly following 14 years of storage under prior ownership.
Additional Information
From the seller, "I bought this truck with intentions to restore, as I always loved the ’70’s square body trucks, and it is very difficult to find one that is in fairly good restorable condition, and can actually be used as a work truck while working on it. It runs very well, and I believe the SM465 4 speed transmission (with “granny” low) was always one of Chevrlolet’s best transmissions, I drove one for a long time back in 1978 and 1979 to work, which was 65 miles each way.
This truck ran down the road straight, brakes did not pull left or right, seemed to me like a good truck to start with that would meet my needs and desires without costing me a fortune to get started. Starts right up. So I bought it. I’m only selling it as, at 78 years old, I realized I don’t have the energy anymore, so decided to see if I can find another square body enthusiast who wants a good truck to start with."
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