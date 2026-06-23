1976 Triumph TR6
Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
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Even in its last year of production for the U.S. market, the revolutionary 1976 Triumph TR6 continued to evolve. Since its 1969 introduction, the TR6 had drawn on the proven mechanicals and clean designs of earlier Triumph models. Much of its frame, suspension, and drivetrain were carried forward from cars like the TR4, TR4A, and TR250, yet the end result was a TR6 that felt both modern and visually compelling.
Much of the transformation is credited to German coachbuilder Karmann, which was tasked with updating the bodywork. As Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti had designed the graceful TR4, Karmann kept that general blueprint, then sharpened the lines, lowered and flattened the nose, and incorporated a Kamm tail — resulting in the TR6’s distinctive, purposeful look. And the TR6 was equally appealing on the inside, with bucket seats, chrome‑ringed analog gauges, a classic three‑spoke steering wheel, and the all-important four-speed shifter.
By 1976, U.S.-spec TR6s wore new safety equipment, including a raised front bumper that necessitated putting the turn signals underneath, as well as rubber front and rear bumper overriders. The carbureted 2.5L inline six was equipped with emissions components, producing a factory-rated 101 horsepower and 128 lb‑ft of torque. However, acceleration remained lively with just 2,400 pounds to move, and road handling was impressive thanks to the independent suspension. And so the Triumph TR6 remained an engaging open‑air driving experience to the very end.
This example is one of around 7,700 TR6s built for the U.S. market in 1976. It was purchased by the selling dealer in 2022 from an owner in Illinois who had owned it for 30 years. Over $2,000 was reportedly spent on replacement parts and materials, and the exterior was disassembled, then refinished in the correct code 19 White. This car wears black vinyl upholstery with a matching black convertible top, and its 2.5L six cylinder is backed by a four-speed manual with the desirable overdrive option.
This 1976 Triumph TR6 is now offered by the selling dealer with service records and a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection
Final-year TR6 with the desirable overdrive transmission option
Refinished in (19) White with (11) Black vinyl upholstery
Black convertible top
15” wheels now wearing Michelin tires
Chrome instrument bezels
2.5L Triumph inline-six, factory rated when new at 101 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque
4-speed manual fully synchronized transmission
Laycock overdrive
4-wheel independent suspension
Factory Equipment
All-steel roadster body
Chrome front and rear bumpers with rubber overriders
Chrome luggage rack
Bucket seats
Walnut shift knob
Cross-braced perimeter frame
Wishbone front, trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs
Rack and pinion steering
2.5L Triumph inline-six
Side-draft carburetors
Disc front, drum rear hydraulic brakes with vacuum booster
12-volt electrical system
Laycock overdrive
Modifications
Amber/white turn signal lenses from an earlier TR6
Servicing & Documentation
Over $2,000 reportedly spent on replacement parts, including:
Clutch and brake hydraulics and brake hardware
Overdrive solenoid
Radiator shroud
Stainless steel wheel trim ring set
Convertible top and weatherstripping
Wood dash panel, carpet, and sun visors
Trunk carpet and paneling
Please see attached documentation for more information
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections on inner quarter panels where doors close
Cracks on top of driver and passenger rear quarter panels by convertible top
Imperfections on chrome luggage rack
Ownership History
This 1976 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive
Included Items
Service records
Additional Information
The Missouri title states "Exempt From Mileage Requirements."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.