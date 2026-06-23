Auction ended.

1976 Triumph TR6

It's Alive Automotive
Bid to $14,976 on 06/23/26
Result
1976 Triumph TR6
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All photos (73)

Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCF54565U0
Mileage indicated73,100 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine2.5L Inline Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1976 Triumph TR6 Driving Video
Play
1976 Triumph TR6 Cold Start Video
Play

Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

Even in its last year of production for the U.S. market, the revolutionary 1976 Triumph TR6 continued to evolve. Since its 1969 introduction, the TR6 had drawn on the proven mechanicals and clean designs of earlier Triumph models. Much of its frame, suspension, and drivetrain were carried forward from cars like the TR4, TR4A, and TR250, yet the end result was a TR6 that felt both modern and visually compelling.

Much of the transformation is credited to German coachbuilder Karmann, which was tasked with updating the bodywork. As Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti had designed the graceful TR4, Karmann kept that general blueprint, then sharpened the lines, lowered and flattened the nose, and incorporated a Kamm tail — resulting in the TR6’s distinctive, purposeful look. And the TR6 was equally appealing on the inside, with bucket seats, chrome‑ringed analog gauges, a classic three‑spoke steering wheel, and the all-important four-speed shifter.

By 1976, U.S.-spec TR6s wore new safety equipment, including a raised front bumper that necessitated putting the turn signals underneath, as well as rubber front and rear bumper overriders. The carbureted 2.5L inline six was equipped with emissions components, producing a factory-rated 101 horsepower and 128 lb‑ft of torque. However, acceleration remained lively with just 2,400 pounds to move, and road handling was impressive thanks to the independent suspension. And so the Triumph TR6 remained an engaging open‑air driving experience to the very end.

This example is one of around 7,700 TR6s built for the U.S. market in 1976. It was purchased by the selling dealer in 2022 from an owner in Illinois who had owned it for 30 years. Over $2,000 was reportedly spent on replacement parts and materials, and the exterior was disassembled, then refinished in the correct code 19 White. This car wears black vinyl upholstery with a matching black convertible top, and its 2.5L six cylinder is backed by a four-speed manual with the desirable overdrive option.

This 1976 Triumph TR6 is now offered by the selling dealer with service records and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • Final-year TR6 with the desirable overdrive transmission option

  • Refinished in (19) White with (11) Black vinyl upholstery

  • Black convertible top

  • 15” wheels now wearing Michelin tires

  • Chrome instrument bezels

  • 2.5L Triumph inline-six, factory rated when new at 101 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed manual fully synchronized transmission

  • Laycock overdrive

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

Factory Equipment

  • All-steel roadster body

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers with rubber overriders

  • Chrome luggage rack

  • Bucket seats

  • Walnut shift knob

  • Cross-braced perimeter frame

  • Wishbone front, trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • 2.5L Triumph inline-six

  • Side-draft carburetors

  • Disc front, drum rear hydraulic brakes with vacuum booster

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Laycock overdrive

Modifications

  • Amber/white turn signal lenses from an earlier TR6

Servicing & Documentation

  • Over $2,000 reportedly spent on replacement parts, including:

    • Clutch and brake hydraulics and brake hardware

    • Overdrive solenoid

    • Radiator shroud

    • Stainless steel wheel trim ring set

    • Convertible top and weatherstripping

    • Wood dash panel, carpet, and sun visors

    • Trunk carpet and paneling

  • Please see attached documentation for more information

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections on inner quarter panels where doors close

  • Cracks on top of driver and passenger rear quarter panels by convertible top

  • Imperfections on chrome luggage rack

Ownership History

This 1976 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive

Included Items

  • Service records

Additional Information

The Missouri title states "Exempt From Mileage Requirements."

Additional documents

1976 Triumph TR6 - Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Triumph TR6

Last bid
RRParker
RRParker
$14,976
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids28
Views12,971
Bids
RRParker's avatar
RRParker
Jun 23 at 6:26 PM
$14,976bid placed 
conan's avatar
conan
Jun 23 at 6:26 PM
$14,300bid placed 
RRParker's avatar
RRParker
Jun 23 at 6:26 PM
$13,976bid placed 
Ricardo353's avatar
Ricardo353
Jun 23 at 6:26 PM
$13,226bid placed 
RRParker's avatar
RRParker
Jun 23 at 6:24 PM
$12,976bid placed 

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