It's Alive Automotive

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

Results (10)

1973 Triumph TR6
Bid to $14,000 on 06/23/26

1973 Triumph TR6

1948 MG TC
Bid to $12,000 on 06/23/26

1948 MG TC

1976 Triumph TR6
Bid to $14,976 on 06/23/26

1976 Triumph TR6

Speedster-Style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster
Sold for $26,750 on 06/23/26

Speedster-Style 1961 MG MGA 1600 Roadster

1972 Triumph TR6
Bid to $15,000 on 06/23/26

1972 Triumph TR6

1968 MG MGC Roadster
Bid to $15,000 on 06/23/26

1968 MG MGC Roadster

Tri-Carb 1975 Triumph TR6 4-Speed Overdrive
Sold for $37,450 on 06/23/26

Tri-Carb 1975 Triumph TR6 4-Speed Overdrive

1952 MG TD
Bid to $12,500 on 06/23/26

1952 MG TD

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7
Sold for $35,310 on 06/23/26

1961 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk 1 BT7

LHD 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 FHC 5-Speed
Bid to $85,000 on 06/23/26

LHD 1960 Jaguar XK150-S 3.8 FHC 5-Speed

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