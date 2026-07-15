Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as a two-door luxury coupe, the 280C combined Mercedes-Benz engineering excellence with refined styling penned by famed designer Paul Bracq. It was powered by a 2.7L M110 inline-six engine driving the rear wheels, delivering smooth performance and durability. The W114 coupes were built in far smaller numbers than the sedans, but shared their solid construction, comfortable interiors, and timeless design. One of the final versions of the elegant W114 “/8” coupe series, the 280C turned onto its final straight in 1976.

This 1976 Mercedes 280C is finished in Icon Gold Metallic over a reupholstered tan interior. The 2.7L inline-six is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, and braking is provided by discs at each corner.

Steel 15” wheels wear full covers, while the body features a sunroof, driving lights, and polished bumpers, mirror caps, and trim. Inside, the dashboard is accented by wooden trim and houses VDO instrumentation. The factory Becker stereo has been replaced by a CD head unit.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2012, who states that the engine starts but stalls.

This Mercedes-Benz 280C project is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 2.7L M110 inline-six

Four-speed automatic transmission

Icon Gold Metallic Paint

Tan upholstery

Factory Equipment

Sunroof

Polished bumpers and trim

Driving lights

Wooden dashboard trim

VDO instrumentation

The data plate decodes as follows: 419H – Icon Gold Metallic paint 426 – Power steering and floor-shifted automatic transmission 467 – Central locking system & English-lettering instruments 494 – California emissions 513 – Becker Europa stereo 531 – Radio with power antenna 586 – Behr air conditioner and electric window lifters 593 – Heat insulating glass 621 – Export license plate 636 – Elimination of warning triangle



Modifications

Reupholstered seating surfaces

CD stereo

Servicing

January 2026: Engine oil change

Known Imperfections

Engine stalls

Various paint and body blemishes as shown in the gallery

Interior trim shows wear

Ownership History

This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 280C was acquired by the seller in 2012, who reports that the car has been driven little over the past several years. The engine is said to start but stalls, and the car is being sold as a project.

Additional Information