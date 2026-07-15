1976 Mercedes-Benz 280C Project
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as a two-door luxury coupe, the 280C combined Mercedes-Benz engineering excellence with refined styling penned by famed designer Paul Bracq. It was powered by a 2.7L M110 inline-six engine driving the rear wheels, delivering smooth performance and durability. The W114 coupes were built in far smaller numbers than the sedans, but shared their solid construction, comfortable interiors, and timeless design. One of the final versions of the elegant W114 “/8” coupe series, the 280C turned onto its final straight in 1976.
This 1976 Mercedes 280C is finished in Icon Gold Metallic over a reupholstered tan interior. The 2.7L inline-six is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, and braking is provided by discs at each corner.
Steel 15” wheels wear full covers, while the body features a sunroof, driving lights, and polished bumpers, mirror caps, and trim. Inside, the dashboard is accented by wooden trim and houses VDO instrumentation. The factory Becker stereo has been replaced by a CD head unit.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2012, who states that the engine starts but stalls.
This Mercedes-Benz 280C project is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 2.7L M110 inline-six
Four-speed automatic transmission
Icon Gold Metallic Paint
Tan upholstery
Factory Equipment
Sunroof
Polished bumpers and trim
Driving lights
Wooden dashboard trim
VDO instrumentation
The data plate decodes as follows:
419H – Icon Gold Metallic paint
426 – Power steering and floor-shifted automatic transmission
467 – Central locking system & English-lettering instruments
494 – California emissions
513 – Becker Europa stereo
531 – Radio with power antenna
586 – Behr air conditioner and electric window lifters
593 – Heat insulating glass
621 – Export license plate
636 – Elimination of warning triangle
Modifications
Reupholstered seating surfaces
CD stereo
Servicing
January 2026: Engine oil change
Known Imperfections
Engine stalls
Various paint and body blemishes as shown in the gallery
Interior trim shows wear
Ownership History
This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 280C was acquired by the seller in 2012, who reports that the car has been driven little over the past several years. The engine is said to start but stalls, and the car is being sold as a project.
Additional Information
According to the seller and the windshield sticker, the car passed the New York safety inspection in May 2026. It is being sold on its clean New York title.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.