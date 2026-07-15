Auction ended.

1976 Mercedes-Benz 280C Project

No reserve
Sold for on 07/15/26
Result
1976 Mercedes-Benz 280C Project
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (90)

Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN11407312107521
Mileage indicated6,800 Miles TMU
LocationSmithtown, New York
Engine2.7L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorIcon Gold Metallic
Interior colorTan

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as a two-door luxury coupe, the 280C combined Mercedes-Benz engineering excellence with refined styling penned by famed designer Paul Bracq. It was powered by a 2.7L M110 inline-six engine driving the rear wheels, delivering smooth performance and durability. The W114 coupes were built in far smaller numbers than the sedans, but shared their solid construction, comfortable interiors, and timeless design. One of the final versions of the elegant W114 “/8” coupe series, the 280C turned onto its final straight in 1976.

This 1976 Mercedes 280C is finished in Icon Gold Metallic over a reupholstered tan interior. The 2.7L inline-six is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission, and braking is provided by discs at each corner.

Steel 15” wheels wear full covers, while the body features a sunroof, driving lights, and polished bumpers, mirror caps, and trim. Inside, the dashboard is accented by wooden trim and houses VDO instrumentation. The factory Becker stereo has been replaced by a CD head unit.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2012, who states that the engine starts but stalls.

This Mercedes-Benz 280C project is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 2.7L M110 inline-six

  • Four-speed automatic transmission

  • Icon Gold Metallic Paint

  • Tan upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Sunroof

  • Polished bumpers and trim

  • Driving lights

  • Wooden dashboard trim

  • VDO instrumentation

  • The data plate decodes as follows:

    • 419H – Icon Gold Metallic paint

    • 426 – Power steering and floor-shifted automatic transmission

    • 467 – Central locking system & English-lettering instruments

    • 494 – California emissions

    • 513 – Becker Europa stereo

    • 531 – Radio with power antenna

    • 586 – Behr air conditioner and electric window lifters

    • 593 – Heat insulating glass

    • 621 – Export license plate

    • 636 – Elimination of warning triangle

Modifications

  • Reupholstered seating surfaces

  • CD stereo

Servicing

  • January 2026: Engine oil change

Known Imperfections

  • Engine stalls

  • Various paint and body blemishes as shown in the gallery

  • Interior trim shows wear

Ownership History

This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 280C was acquired by the seller in 2012, who reports that the car has been driven little over the past several years. The engine is said to start but stalls, and the car is being sold as a project.

Additional Information

  • According to the seller and the windshield sticker, the car passed the New York safety inspection in May 2026. It is being sold on its clean New York title.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Mercedes-Benz 280C Project · No reserve

Sold to
KenCel
KenCel
$4,250
Seller
LW_bb5c92
LW_bb5c92
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:41 PM UTC
Bids30
Views4,393

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 6:39 PM
$3,750bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 6:38 PM
$3,650bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 6:36 PM
$3,550bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 6:36 PM
$3,450bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 6:35 PM
$3,300bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 6:35 PM
$3,200bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 6:34 PM
$3,100bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 6:12 PM
$3,000bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 6:11 PM
$2,900bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 6:10 PM
$2,800bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 6:08 PM
$2,700bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 6:07 PM
$2,600bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 5:56 PM
$2,500bid placed 
Mitchell521's avatar
Mitchell521
Jul 15 at 5:56 PM
$2,300bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 5:51 PM
$2,200bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 5:50 PM
$2,000bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 5:50 PM
$1,900bid placed 
Paco-n3zq628p's avatar
Paco-n3zq628p
Jul 15 at 5:49 PM
$1,800bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 15 at 3:23 AM
$1,700bid placed 
PhillipMiskovic_vvmx's avatar
PhillipMiskovic_vvmx
Jul 14 at 7:43 PM
$1,600bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 14 at 1:58 AM
$1,500bid placed 
PhillipMiskovic_vvmx's avatar
PhillipMiskovic_vvmx
Jul 13 at 9:21 PM
$1,400bid placed 
mw_u5fwtn's avatar
mw_u5fwtn
Jul 13 at 7:45 PM
$1,300bid placed 
KenCel's avatar
KenCel
Jul 12 at 5:25 AM
$1,200bid placed 
Yukonrick's avatar
Yukonrick
Jul 9 at 12:06 PM
$1,100bid placed 
sk_1978's avatar
sk_1978
Jul 7 at 8:11 PM
$1,000bid placed 
mw_u5fwtn's avatar
mw_u5fwtn
Jul 6 at 1:45 PM
$800bid placed 
Yukonrick's avatar
Yukonrick
Jul 6 at 1:42 PM
$700bid placed 
mw_u5fwtn's avatar
mw_u5fwtn
Jul 4 at 1:06 PM
$600bid placed 
TomRay_3hk7's avatar
TomRay_3hk7
Jul 2 at 4:46 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026