Auction ended.

1976 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/23/26
Result
1976 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (63)

Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJ6M83EA079534
Mileage indicated45,600 Miles TMU
LocationSmyrna, Tennessee
Engine4.2L Inline-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

1976 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition 4-Speed Walkaround
Play
1976 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition 4-Speed Interior
Play
1976 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition 4-Speed POV Drive
Play

Description

The CJ-5 was the backbone of Jeep's civilian lineup through much of the 1970s, combining the brand's proven ladder-frame construction and four-wheel drive with a compact, open-air body that made it equally at home on a trail or a suburban street. The Renegade package, available throughout the CJ-5's run, added bodyside graphics and upgraded interior trim that distinguished it from the standard model.

For 1973, Jeep introduced the Levi's Edition as an optional interior package for the CJ-5, a collaboration with the denim maker that brought fabric seating surfaces styled to resemble denim, complete with copper rivets echoing the hardware on Levi's jeans. This 1976 CJ-5 has factory interior option code 6HG, indicating a tan Levi’s Edition interior, which has since been reupholstered in blue denim-style material.

Power comes from the larger factory 4.2-liter AMC inline-six backed by a 4-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive. This Renegade rides on Dick Cepek Radial tires mounted on 15-inch steel wheels with chrome trim rings, while a set of auxiliary driving lights are mounted to the front bumper.

This CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition is now offered at no reserve with a Chilton service manual, multiple keys, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 4.2L AMC inline-six with 4-speed manual transmission

  • Repainted blue with Renegade graphics and orange pinstriping

  • Reupholstered Levi's Edition denim-style interior

Factory Equipment

  • 4.2L AMC inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Part-time four-wheel drive with low-range transfer case

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Denim-style fabric seating with copper rivet detail (Levi's Edition interior)

  • Removable black soft top and doors

  • Fold-flat windshield

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

Modifications

  • Refinished in blue under previous ownership

  • Factory tan Levi’s Edition interior reupholstered in blue denim-style material

  • Aftermarket 15" black steel wheels with chrome trim rings

  • Auxiliary driving lights

  • Padded roll bar covers

  • Steering wheel cover

  • Aftermarket stereo head-unit and speakers

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s cosmetic condition are available in the gallery

  • Accelerator linkage reportedly needs adjustment

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1976 Jeep CJ-5 was acquired by the seller in 2024.

Included Items

  • Chilton service manual

  • Multiple keys

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
BergenBuyer
BergenBuyer
$11,235
Seller
stephen_poole
stephen_poole
EndedJul 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids20
Views8,667

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