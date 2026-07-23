Description

The CJ-5 was the backbone of Jeep's civilian lineup through much of the 1970s, combining the brand's proven ladder-frame construction and four-wheel drive with a compact, open-air body that made it equally at home on a trail or a suburban street. The Renegade package, available throughout the CJ-5's run, added bodyside graphics and upgraded interior trim that distinguished it from the standard model.

For 1973, Jeep introduced the Levi's Edition as an optional interior package for the CJ-5, a collaboration with the denim maker that brought fabric seating surfaces styled to resemble denim, complete with copper rivets echoing the hardware on Levi's jeans. This 1976 CJ-5 has factory interior option code 6HG, indicating a tan Levi’s Edition interior, which has since been reupholstered in blue denim-style material.

Power comes from the larger factory 4.2-liter AMC inline-six backed by a 4-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive. This Renegade rides on Dick Cepek Radial tires mounted on 15-inch steel wheels with chrome trim rings, while a set of auxiliary driving lights are mounted to the front bumper.

This CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition is now offered at no reserve with a Chilton service manual, multiple keys, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

4.2L AMC inline-six with 4-speed manual transmission

Repainted blue with Renegade graphics and orange pinstriping

Reupholstered Levi's Edition denim-style interior

Factory Equipment

4.2L AMC inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

Part-time four-wheel drive with low-range transfer case

Four-wheel drum brakes

Denim-style fabric seating with copper rivet detail (Levi's Edition interior)

Removable black soft top and doors

Fold-flat windshield

Rear-mounted spare tire

Modifications

Refinished in blue under previous ownership

Factory tan Levi’s Edition interior reupholstered in blue denim-style material

Aftermarket 15" black steel wheels with chrome trim rings

Auxiliary driving lights

Padded roll bar covers

Steering wheel cover

Aftermarket stereo head-unit and speakers

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s cosmetic condition are available in the gallery

Accelerator linkage reportedly needs adjustment

Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1976 Jeep CJ-5 was acquired by the seller in 2024.

Included Items