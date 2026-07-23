1976 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition 4-Speed
Ended Jul 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The CJ-5 was the backbone of Jeep's civilian lineup through much of the 1970s, combining the brand's proven ladder-frame construction and four-wheel drive with a compact, open-air body that made it equally at home on a trail or a suburban street. The Renegade package, available throughout the CJ-5's run, added bodyside graphics and upgraded interior trim that distinguished it from the standard model.
For 1973, Jeep introduced the Levi's Edition as an optional interior package for the CJ-5, a collaboration with the denim maker that brought fabric seating surfaces styled to resemble denim, complete with copper rivets echoing the hardware on Levi's jeans. This 1976 CJ-5 has factory interior option code 6HG, indicating a tan Levi’s Edition interior, which has since been reupholstered in blue denim-style material.
Power comes from the larger factory 4.2-liter AMC inline-six backed by a 4-speed manual transmission and part-time four-wheel drive. This Renegade rides on Dick Cepek Radial tires mounted on 15-inch steel wheels with chrome trim rings, while a set of auxiliary driving lights are mounted to the front bumper.
This CJ-5 Renegade Levi's Edition is now offered at no reserve with a Chilton service manual, multiple keys, and a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
4.2L AMC inline-six with 4-speed manual transmission
Repainted blue with Renegade graphics and orange pinstriping
Reupholstered Levi's Edition denim-style interior
Factory Equipment
4.2L AMC inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission
Part-time four-wheel drive with low-range transfer case
Four-wheel drum brakes
Denim-style fabric seating with copper rivet detail (Levi's Edition interior)
Removable black soft top and doors
Fold-flat windshield
Rear-mounted spare tire
Modifications
Refinished in blue under previous ownership
Factory tan Levi’s Edition interior reupholstered in blue denim-style material
Aftermarket 15" black steel wheels with chrome trim rings
Auxiliary driving lights
Padded roll bar covers
Steering wheel cover
Aftermarket stereo head-unit and speakers
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s cosmetic condition are available in the gallery
Accelerator linkage reportedly needs adjustment
Wear on various interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1976 Jeep CJ-5 was acquired by the seller in 2024.
Included Items
Chilton service manual
Multiple keys
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.