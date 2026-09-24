Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1976 Honda CB750K marked the mature evolution of a machine that redefined mass-produced motorcycling. By this year, Honda had refined its 1969 formula into the CB750F Super Sport, pairing the proven 736cc SOHC air-cooled inline-four with sportier styling. Four Keihin carburetors delivered roughly 70 smooth, linear horsepower through a precise five-speed gearbox. Electric starting made it far more accessible than temperamental European rivals, while an industry first front disc brake offered confidence-inspiring stopping power. The 1976 K6 model refined earlier CB750 iterations with improved carburetion, updated bodywork, and thoughtful ergonomics.

The CB750’s innovations made it a game-changer and earned it the title of the world’s first “superbike.” The motorcycle’s performance, reliability, and price point outclassed British and American competitors. Cycle World magazine called the bike “a cafe racer’s delight. It combines exquisite styling with ample performance yet still retains the capability of packing double. What else is there?”

This ’76 CB750K features a Candy Antares Red finish and a black vinyl-upholstered seat.

This 1976 Honda CB750K is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Wisconsin title.

Highlights

Honda CB750K finished in Candy Antares Red

Powered by a transverse, air-cooled 736cc inline-four engine

Five-speed manual transmission paired with a chain final drive

Front disc brake (a first for a production motorcycle)

Factory Equipment

Kick start or electric start

140 mph speedometer and 10,000 rpm tachometer (8,500 rpm redline)

Indicator lights for oil, high beam, neutral, and turn signals

Chrome wire wheels

Modifications

Replaced the fuse block with a modern fusebox

Replaced original ignition with an electric ignition

Known Imperfections

Various paint marks and scratches are noted to age and use

Ownership History

The current owner has had the Honda since 2018.

Included Items

Owner's manual

Additional Information

The seller states, "This 1976 Honda CB750 is dubbed the 'old reliable' by the current owner. It without fail starts and runs well. The tires are newer, and the current owner has driven it fairly regularly. Cosmetically, it is in great shape, but it shows age with various marks and scratches, including scratches on the wheels from various mounts and dismounts. While not museum quality it's still a nice driver with original factory exhaust ."