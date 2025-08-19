1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport

No reserve
5 days
$1,700
1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport
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Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCB550F2004238
Mileage indicated12,100 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine544cc Four-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorOrange
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport Walk Around
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1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport Walk Around
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1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport Walk Around & Idle
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1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport Start Up
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1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport Running
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as an evolution of Honda’s successful CB500, the 1976 Honda CB550 represented the middleweight member of Honda’s famed four-cylinder lineup. Powered by a 544cc air-cooled SOHC inline-four engine producing approximately 50 horsepower, the CB550 appealed to riders of all abilities.

The CB550F Super Sport, a step up from the standard CB550K and a notch below the CB750F, was designed for riders seeking a more aggressive look and sharper handling. While mechanically similar to the CB550K, the F model featured a lighter four-into-one exhaust system, flatter handlebars, and a streamlined fuel tank without chrome side panels.

The fuel tank and side covers on this ’76 CB550F are finished in orange paint, highlighted by “HONDA Super Sport” tank graphics and “550 Four” side-cover markings. The seat is upholstered in brown vinyl.

Additional features include a five-speed transmission with chain final drive, a double-cradle steel frame, 19” wire-spoke wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, dual rear shock absorbers, and chrome front and rear fenders, mirrors, and rear grab rail.

This 1976 Honda CB550F is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with manuals, new uninstalled parts and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • 544cc air-cooled SOHC inline four-cylinder engine with Keihin carburetors

  • 5-speed transmission with chain final drive

  • Finished in orange paint with a brown vinyl dual seat

  • Front disc, rear drum brakes

  • Various uninstalled parts included

Factory Equipment

  • Super Sport features include:

    • Four-into-one exhaust system

    • Sport-oriented fuel tank without chrome side panels

    • Flatter, lower handlebars than the CB550K

    • “Super Sport” graphics

  • Double-cradle steel frame

  • 35mm telescopic front fork

  • Dual rear shock absorbers with adjustable preload

  • Wire-spoke wheels

  • Chrome front and rear fenders, mirrors, and rear grab rail

  • Electric and kick start

  • Speedometer and tachometer

Service

The seller reports the following service prior to their ownership:

  • December 2022: Tune-up and replaced spark plugs, oil, and filter

Known Imperfections

  • Avon Roadrider tires are 10 years old

  • Images detailing the condition of the motorcycle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1976 Honda CB550F acquired it in February 2023.

Included Items

  • Clymer CB350-550 manual

  • Honda parts manual

  • New Hagon shocks

  • New muffler

  • New points cover

  • Touch-up paint

Additional documents

1976 Honda CB550F Receipts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport · No reserve

Current bid
JosephJohnson_5xr8
JosephJohnson_5xr8
$1,700
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,052

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JosephJohnson_5xr8
Sep 23 at 7:26 PM
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