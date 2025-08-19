Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced as an evolution of Honda’s successful CB500, the 1976 Honda CB550 represented the middleweight member of Honda’s famed four-cylinder lineup. Powered by a 544cc air-cooled SOHC inline-four engine producing approximately 50 horsepower, the CB550 appealed to riders of all abilities.

The CB550F Super Sport, a step up from the standard CB550K and a notch below the CB750F, was designed for riders seeking a more aggressive look and sharper handling. While mechanically similar to the CB550K, the F model featured a lighter four-into-one exhaust system, flatter handlebars, and a streamlined fuel tank without chrome side panels.

The fuel tank and side covers on this ’76 CB550F are finished in orange paint, highlighted by “HONDA Super Sport” tank graphics and “550 Four” side-cover markings. The seat is upholstered in brown vinyl.

Additional features include a five-speed transmission with chain final drive, a double-cradle steel frame, 19” wire-spoke wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, dual rear shock absorbers, and chrome front and rear fenders, mirrors, and rear grab rail.

This 1976 Honda CB550F is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with manuals, new uninstalled parts and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

544cc air-cooled SOHC inline four-cylinder engine with Keihin carburetors

5-speed transmission with chain final drive

Finished in orange paint with a brown vinyl dual seat

Front disc, rear drum brakes

Various uninstalled parts included

Factory Equipment

Super Sport features include: Four-into-one exhaust system Sport-oriented fuel tank without chrome side panels Flatter, lower handlebars than the CB550K “Super Sport” graphics

Double-cradle steel frame

35mm telescopic front fork

Dual rear shock absorbers with adjustable preload

Wire-spoke wheels

Chrome front and rear fenders, mirrors, and rear grab rail

Electric and kick start

Speedometer and tachometer

Service

The seller reports the following service prior to their ownership:

December 2022: Tune-up and replaced spark plugs, oil, and filter

Known Imperfections

Avon Roadrider tires are 10 years old

Images detailing the condition of the motorcycle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1976 Honda CB550F acquired it in February 2023.

Included Items