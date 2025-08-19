1976 Honda CB550F Super Sport
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced as an evolution of Honda’s successful CB500, the 1976 Honda CB550 represented the middleweight member of Honda’s famed four-cylinder lineup. Powered by a 544cc air-cooled SOHC inline-four engine producing approximately 50 horsepower, the CB550 appealed to riders of all abilities.
The CB550F Super Sport, a step up from the standard CB550K and a notch below the CB750F, was designed for riders seeking a more aggressive look and sharper handling. While mechanically similar to the CB550K, the F model featured a lighter four-into-one exhaust system, flatter handlebars, and a streamlined fuel tank without chrome side panels.
The fuel tank and side covers on this ’76 CB550F are finished in orange paint, highlighted by “HONDA Super Sport” tank graphics and “550 Four” side-cover markings. The seat is upholstered in brown vinyl.
Additional features include a five-speed transmission with chain final drive, a double-cradle steel frame, 19” wire-spoke wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, dual rear shock absorbers, and chrome front and rear fenders, mirrors, and rear grab rail.
This 1976 Honda CB550F is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with manuals, new uninstalled parts and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
544cc air-cooled SOHC inline four-cylinder engine with Keihin carburetors
5-speed transmission with chain final drive
Finished in orange paint with a brown vinyl dual seat
Front disc, rear drum brakes
Various uninstalled parts included
Factory Equipment
Super Sport features include:
Four-into-one exhaust system
Sport-oriented fuel tank without chrome side panels
Flatter, lower handlebars than the CB550K
“Super Sport” graphics
Double-cradle steel frame
35mm telescopic front fork
Dual rear shock absorbers with adjustable preload
Wire-spoke wheels
Chrome front and rear fenders, mirrors, and rear grab rail
Electric and kick start
Speedometer and tachometer
Service
The seller reports the following service prior to their ownership:
December 2022: Tune-up and replaced spark plugs, oil, and filter
Known Imperfections
Avon Roadrider tires are 10 years old
Images detailing the condition of the motorcycle are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1976 Honda CB550F acquired it in February 2023.
Included Items
Clymer CB350-550 manual
Honda parts manual
New Hagon shocks
New muffler
New points cover
Touch-up paint
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.