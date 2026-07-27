1976 Chevrolet Corvette 5-Speed
Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1976 model year sat near the tail end of the C3 generation's smog-strangled middle years, when factory horsepower figures had fallen well short of the marque's earlier promise — making period-correct drivetrain swaps one of the most common and most welcomed upgrades among owners seeking to recapture the driving experience the styling still promises.
This example combines the C3's late-production lines with a thoroughly modernized drivetrain. The original smog-era powerplant has been replaced with a ZZ4 crate 350ci V8 fitted with an Edelbrock carburetor and a side-pipe exhaust system, paired with a T5 five-speed manual overdrive transmission in place of the factory unit.
Finished in white over tan upholstery, this Corvette coupe has a chrome luggage rack and 15” American Racing wheels, removable T-top roof panels, power windows, and bucket seats.
This 1976 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a various servicing items, multiple repair manuals, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in white over tan
ZZ4 350ci V8
T5 5-speed manual overdrive transmission
Removable T-top roof panels
Factory Equipment
Removable T-top roof panels
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Center-stack auxiliary gauges
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power windows
Bucket seats
Luggage rack
Modifications
ZZ4 350ci V8 engine
T5 5-speed manual transmission
Edelbrock carburetor
Side-pipe exhaust system
15-inch American Racing wheels
CD head unit
Aftermarket floor mats
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership
The following servicing is said to have been performed:
2026:
Rear passenger-side wheel bearing replaced
2025:
Driveshaft U-joints replaced,
Right side half-shaft assembly replaced
Water pump replaced
Engine belts replaced
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips, cracks, and scratches
Worn exterior brightwork
T-tops reportedly leak
Tear on driver’s seat outer seat bolster
Stereo inoperative
Clock inoperative
Seatbelt warning light remains illuminated while driving
Oil pressure gauge functions but reads rotated approximately 90 degrees
Dent in engine crossmember from a past floor-jack placement
Carburetor requires tuning
Included Items
Service manuals
Various service items
Additional Information
From the seller, "This '76 was supposedly restored by a member of the NCRS group two owners ago. I have no proof other than the NCRS sticker in the window."
Additional Notes This 1976 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.