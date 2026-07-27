Auction ended.

1976 Chevrolet Corvette 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
1976 Chevrolet Corvette 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (67)

Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z37L6S426987
Mileage indicated68,000 Miles TMU
LocationDayton, Ohio
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1976 model year sat near the tail end of the C3 generation's smog-strangled middle years, when factory horsepower figures had fallen well short of the marque's earlier promise — making period-correct drivetrain swaps one of the most common and most welcomed upgrades among owners seeking to recapture the driving experience the styling still promises.

This example combines the C3's late-production lines with a thoroughly modernized drivetrain. The original smog-era powerplant has been replaced with a ZZ4 crate 350ci V8 fitted with an Edelbrock carburetor and a side-pipe exhaust system, paired with a T5 five-speed manual overdrive transmission in place of the factory unit.

Finished in white over tan upholstery, this Corvette coupe has a chrome luggage rack and 15” American Racing wheels, removable T-top roof panels, power windows, and bucket seats.

This 1976 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a various servicing items, multiple repair manuals, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in white over tan

  • ZZ4 350ci V8

  • T5 5-speed manual overdrive transmission

  • Removable T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Center-stack auxiliary gauges

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Power windows

  • Bucket seats

  • Luggage rack

Modifications

  • ZZ4 350ci V8 engine

  • T5 5-speed manual transmission

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Side-pipe exhaust system

  • 15-inch American Racing wheels

  • CD head unit

  • Aftermarket floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

  • 2026:

    • Rear passenger-side wheel bearing replaced

  • 2025:

    • Driveshaft U-joints replaced,

    • Right side half-shaft assembly replaced

    • Water pump replaced

    • Engine belts replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips, cracks, and scratches

  • Worn exterior brightwork

  • T-tops reportedly leak

  • Tear on driver’s seat outer seat bolster

  • Stereo inoperative

  • Clock inoperative

  • Seatbelt warning light remains illuminated while driving

  • Oil pressure gauge functions but reads rotated approximately 90 degrees

  • Dent in engine crossmember from a past floor-jack placement

  • Carburetor requires tuning

Included Items

  • Service manuals

  • Various service items

Additional Information

From the seller, "This '76 was supposedly restored by a member of the NCRS group two owners ago. I have no proof other than the NCRS sticker in the window."

Additional Notes This 1976 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Chevrolet Corvette 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
dh_j56xfe
dh_j56xfe
$12,840
Seller
00dorko
00dorko
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids21
Views14,905

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dh_j56xfe
Jul 27 at 6:43 PM
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Olliegirl
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Olliegirl
Jul 27 at 6:38 PM
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