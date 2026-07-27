Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1976 model year sat near the tail end of the C3 generation's smog-strangled middle years, when factory horsepower figures had fallen well short of the marque's earlier promise — making period-correct drivetrain swaps one of the most common and most welcomed upgrades among owners seeking to recapture the driving experience the styling still promises.

This example combines the C3's late-production lines with a thoroughly modernized drivetrain. The original smog-era powerplant has been replaced with a ZZ4 crate 350ci V8 fitted with an Edelbrock carburetor and a side-pipe exhaust system, paired with a T5 five-speed manual overdrive transmission in place of the factory unit.

Finished in white over tan upholstery, this Corvette coupe has a chrome luggage rack and 15” American Racing wheels, removable T-top roof panels, power windows, and bucket seats.

This 1976 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a various servicing items, multiple repair manuals, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in white over tan

ZZ4 350ci V8

T5 5-speed manual overdrive transmission

Removable T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

Removable T-top roof panels

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Power windows

Bucket seats

Luggage rack

Modifications

ZZ4 350ci V8 engine

T5 5-speed manual transmission

Edelbrock carburetor

Side-pipe exhaust system

15-inch American Racing wheels

CD head unit

Aftermarket floor mats

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership

The following servicing is said to have been performed:

2026: Rear passenger-side wheel bearing replaced

2025: Driveshaft U-joints replaced, Right side half-shaft assembly replaced Water pump replaced Engine belts replaced



Known Imperfections

Various paint chips, cracks, and scratches

Worn exterior brightwork

T-tops reportedly leak

Tear on driver’s seat outer seat bolster

Stereo inoperative

Clock inoperative

Seatbelt warning light remains illuminated while driving

Oil pressure gauge functions but reads rotated approximately 90 degrees

Dent in engine crossmember from a past floor-jack placement

Carburetor requires tuning

Included Items

Service manuals

Various service items

Additional Information

From the seller, "This '76 was supposedly restored by a member of the NCRS group two owners ago. I have no proof other than the NCRS sticker in the window."

Additional Notes This 1976 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace July 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.