Auction ended.

1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion

Sold after for on 07/06/26
Result
1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion
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Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6S69R6Q519551
Mileage indicated40,800 Miles TMU
LocationSwansea, Massachusetts
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion - Walk Around
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1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion - Engine
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1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion - Interior and Start Up
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Description

Introduced in 1975 for the 1976 model year, the Cadillac Seville brought a dramatic shift in General Motors' approach to luxury. It was designed as a smaller, more agile alternative to traditional full-size Cadillacs, responding to growing demand for fuel efficiency after the 1973 oil crisis. Cadillac also phased out convertible models during this period, creating a demand for aftermarket modifiers to accommodate buyers who insisted on open-air American luxury.

This 1976 Cadillac Seville left the factory as a four-door sedan and was converted to a two-door convertible in 1983 by Bill Cushenbery of Cushenbery Custom Cars. The wheelbase was shortened from 114” to 96,” and a black soft top takes the place of a fixed roof.

Power is provided by a 350ci V8 fed by an Edelbrock carburetor and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Power-assisted steering is joined by disc brakes up front and drums out back.

The body is finished in white with blue and red pinstripes and retains the factory hood ornament, quad headlights, and bright trim. A red top boot is fitted, and 15” steel wheels wear wire-look covers.

Inside, red vinyl upholstery with pleated cloth inserts covers the front seats and is contrasted by woodgrain trim. The dashboard houses a Kenwood CD head unit and is adorned with a Cushenbery Custom Cars plaque.

This modified 1976 Cadillac Seville convertible is offered in Massachusetts with a Cushenbery certificate of authenticity, historical photos and documents, factory manuals, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-door convertible conversion by Cushenbery Custom Cars

  • Carbureted 350ci V8

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Pearlescent white paint with blue and red pinstripes

  • Black soft top

  • Red vinyl and cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Bright bumpers and trim

  • Quad headlights

  • Hood ornament

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Front disc brakes and rear drums

  • 15” steel wheels with wire-look covers

  • Fold-down center armrests

  • Cruise control

  • Woodgrain trim

Modifications

As part of the Cushenbery conversion, the following work was performed in the 1970s:

  • Wheelbase shortened from 114” to 96”

  • Rear doors, roof, and rear seat removed

  • Padded top boot

  • Cushenbery Custom Cars dashboard plaque

Additional noted modifications include:

  • Floor mats embroidered with the Cadillac coat of arms

  • Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and intake manifold

  • Kenwood CD head unit

Servicing

  • The seller reports that recent service included performing an oil change, repairing the soft top, and replacing the following components:

  • Spark plugs and wires

  • Distributor cap and rotor

  • Battery and alternator

  • Water pump

  • Trunk compartment carpet

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in the finish

  • Cracks in the dashboard

  • Air conditioning compressor and pump have been removed

Ownership History

This 1976 Cadillac Seville was purchased by the seller in January 2022 from the reported first owner.

Included Items

  • Cushenbery certificate of authenticity

  • Historical photos and documents

  • Factory manuals

  • Removed air conditioning compressor and pump

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion

Sold after for
$9,000
Seller
Hilo
Hilo
EndedJul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,597

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