Description

Introduced in 1975 for the 1976 model year, the Cadillac Seville brought a dramatic shift in General Motors' approach to luxury. It was designed as a smaller, more agile alternative to traditional full-size Cadillacs, responding to growing demand for fuel efficiency after the 1973 oil crisis. Cadillac also phased out convertible models during this period, creating a demand for aftermarket modifiers to accommodate buyers who insisted on open-air American luxury.

This 1976 Cadillac Seville left the factory as a four-door sedan and was converted to a two-door convertible in 1983 by Bill Cushenbery of Cushenbery Custom Cars. The wheelbase was shortened from 114” to 96,” and a black soft top takes the place of a fixed roof.

Power is provided by a 350ci V8 fed by an Edelbrock carburetor and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Power-assisted steering is joined by disc brakes up front and drums out back.

The body is finished in white with blue and red pinstripes and retains the factory hood ornament, quad headlights, and bright trim. A red top boot is fitted, and 15” steel wheels wear wire-look covers.

Inside, red vinyl upholstery with pleated cloth inserts covers the front seats and is contrasted by woodgrain trim. The dashboard houses a Kenwood CD head unit and is adorned with a Cushenbery Custom Cars plaque.

This modified 1976 Cadillac Seville convertible is offered in Massachusetts with a Cushenbery certificate of authenticity, historical photos and documents, factory manuals, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-door convertible conversion by Cushenbery Custom Cars

Carbureted 350ci V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Pearlescent white paint with blue and red pinstripes

Black soft top

Red vinyl and cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Bright bumpers and trim

Quad headlights

Hood ornament

Power-assisted steering

Front disc brakes and rear drums

15” steel wheels with wire-look covers

Fold-down center armrests

Cruise control

Woodgrain trim

Modifications

As part of the Cushenbery conversion, the following work was performed in the 1970s:

Wheelbase shortened from 114” to 96”

Rear doors, roof, and rear seat removed

Padded top boot

Cushenbery Custom Cars dashboard plaque

Additional noted modifications include:

Floor mats embroidered with the Cadillac coat of arms

Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and intake manifold

Kenwood CD head unit

Servicing

The seller reports that recent service included performing an oil change, repairing the soft top, and replacing the following components:

Spark plugs and wires

Distributor cap and rotor

Battery and alternator

Water pump

Trunk compartment carpet

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish

Cracks in the dashboard

Air conditioning compressor and pump have been removed

Ownership History

This 1976 Cadillac Seville was purchased by the seller in January 2022 from the reported first owner.

Included Items