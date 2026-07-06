1976 Cadillac Seville 2-Door Convertible Conversion
Ended Jul 06, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1975 for the 1976 model year, the Cadillac Seville brought a dramatic shift in General Motors' approach to luxury. It was designed as a smaller, more agile alternative to traditional full-size Cadillacs, responding to growing demand for fuel efficiency after the 1973 oil crisis. Cadillac also phased out convertible models during this period, creating a demand for aftermarket modifiers to accommodate buyers who insisted on open-air American luxury.
This 1976 Cadillac Seville left the factory as a four-door sedan and was converted to a two-door convertible in 1983 by Bill Cushenbery of Cushenbery Custom Cars. The wheelbase was shortened from 114” to 96,” and a black soft top takes the place of a fixed roof.
Power is provided by a 350ci V8 fed by an Edelbrock carburetor and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Power-assisted steering is joined by disc brakes up front and drums out back.
The body is finished in white with blue and red pinstripes and retains the factory hood ornament, quad headlights, and bright trim. A red top boot is fitted, and 15” steel wheels wear wire-look covers.
Inside, red vinyl upholstery with pleated cloth inserts covers the front seats and is contrasted by woodgrain trim. The dashboard houses a Kenwood CD head unit and is adorned with a Cushenbery Custom Cars plaque.
This modified 1976 Cadillac Seville convertible is offered in Massachusetts with a Cushenbery certificate of authenticity, historical photos and documents, factory manuals, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Two-door convertible conversion by Cushenbery Custom Cars
Carbureted 350ci V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Pearlescent white paint with blue and red pinstripes
Black soft top
Red vinyl and cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Bright bumpers and trim
Quad headlights
Hood ornament
Power-assisted steering
Front disc brakes and rear drums
15” steel wheels with wire-look covers
Fold-down center armrests
Cruise control
Woodgrain trim
Modifications
As part of the Cushenbery conversion, the following work was performed in the 1970s:
Wheelbase shortened from 114” to 96”
Rear doors, roof, and rear seat removed
Padded top boot
Cushenbery Custom Cars dashboard plaque
Additional noted modifications include:
Floor mats embroidered with the Cadillac coat of arms
Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and intake manifold
Kenwood CD head unit
Servicing
The seller reports that recent service included performing an oil change, repairing the soft top, and replacing the following components:
Spark plugs and wires
Distributor cap and rotor
Battery and alternator
Water pump
Trunk compartment carpet
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the finish
Cracks in the dashboard
Air conditioning compressor and pump have been removed
Ownership History
This 1976 Cadillac Seville was purchased by the seller in January 2022 from the reported first owner.
Included Items
Cushenbery certificate of authenticity
Historical photos and documents
Factory manuals
Removed air conditioning compressor and pump
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.