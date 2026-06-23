Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

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Introduced in 1969 and produced through the ’76 model year, the TR6 retained a traditional body-on-frame design but featured a distinctive Karmann-styled body and a 2.5‑liter inline-six engine.

Extensive work on this 1975 TR6 in 2024 (totaling nearly $21,000) included the addition of Laycock Overdrive and the installation of a Good Parts tri-carburetor system, which replaced the car’s factory two-carb setup. Additional work included lowering the engine for hood clearance, replacing the windshield and seals, refinishing the windshield frame, recalibrating the speedometer, adding an Overdrive badge on the trunk, and replacing the front and rear quarter panel shims, speaker cover panels, and window crank on the driver’s door.

Modifications by a previous owner reportedly included a spin-on oil filter conversion, PerTronix electronic ignition, Talbot-style racing mirrors, Honey Tan leather seat covers, a Retrosound AM/FM radio with satellite radio compatibility, and cross-drilled wood rim steering wheel. The car is finished in factory correct Maple (brown) paint with red pinstriping and a brown convertible top.

This 1975 Triumph TR6 is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a stock top boot cover, a removed stock steering wheel, service and parts records dating back to 2002, and a clean Illinois title.

Highlights

Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

2.5L inline-six with a Good Parts triple-carburetor setup

4-speed manual transmission with Laycock Overdrive

Refinished in Maple (brown) paint with red pinstriping

Brown convertible top with zip-out rear window

Beige interior with Honey Tan leather seat covers

20-plus years of service records

Factory Equipment

2.5L inline-six

4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Chrome luggage rack

Steel wheels with chrome trim rings

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Independent front and rear suspension

Rack-and-pinion steering

Black padded dashboard top

Smiths gauges, including tachometer

The data plate decodes as: Paint: 73 – Maple (brown) Trim: 74 – Beige Build date – April 1975

The chassis number (CF37560U) decodes as: CF – TR6 (Carbureted, Federal/U.S. Spec) 37560 – Sequential production number U – Left-hand drive



Modifications

Modifications in 2024 included: J-Type Laycock Overdrive Overdrive badge on the trunk Good Parts tri-carburetor setup Lowering the engine for hood clearance Recalibrating the speedometer

Modifications by previous owners included: Talbot-style racing mirrors Polished stainless exhaust Period-correct Lucas fog lamps Heavy-duty accelerator shaft bushing kit Spin-on oil filter conversion Pertronix electronic ignition Insulated hood pad Two-piece gearbox cover RetroSound Long Beach AM/FM radio with Sirius XM capability Dark Burl Walnut dashboard with matching door tops Honey Tan leather seat covers with matching carpet Cross-drilled wood rim steering wheel Wooden shift knob with Triumph emblem Console storage cover with Triumph wreath emblem Quartz analog clock



Service & Documentation

Service in 2024 included: Replaced the windshield and seals Refinished the windshield frame Replaced the front and rear quarter panel shims Replaced speaker cover panels Replaced window crank on the driver’s door

Diamond Back redline tires

Known Imperfections

Paint flaws include chips, scratches, and scuffs, as noted in the photos

Scuff on driver’s interior door trim

Ownership History

This 1975 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. Service and parts records document the car's time in Tennessee (2002–2012) and New Jersey (2017–2023). It is now in Missouri.

Included Items

Carpeted Triumph logo floor mats

Stock convertible boot cover

Stock steering wheel

Service and parts records dating to 2002

2 keys

2 grille badges

Triumph license plate frame

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the current owner will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.