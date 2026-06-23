Tri-Carb 1975 Triumph TR6 4-Speed Overdrive
Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
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Introduced in 1969 and produced through the ’76 model year, the TR6 retained a traditional body-on-frame design but featured a distinctive Karmann-styled body and a 2.5‑liter inline-six engine.
Extensive work on this 1975 TR6 in 2024 (totaling nearly $21,000) included the addition of Laycock Overdrive and the installation of a Good Parts tri-carburetor system, which replaced the car’s factory two-carb setup. Additional work included lowering the engine for hood clearance, replacing the windshield and seals, refinishing the windshield frame, recalibrating the speedometer, adding an Overdrive badge on the trunk, and replacing the front and rear quarter panel shims, speaker cover panels, and window crank on the driver’s door.
Modifications by a previous owner reportedly included a spin-on oil filter conversion, PerTronix electronic ignition, Talbot-style racing mirrors, Honey Tan leather seat covers, a Retrosound AM/FM radio with satellite radio compatibility, and cross-drilled wood rim steering wheel. The car is finished in factory correct Maple (brown) paint with red pinstriping and a brown convertible top.
This 1975 Triumph TR6 is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a stock top boot cover, a removed stock steering wheel, service and parts records dating back to 2002, and a clean Illinois title.
Highlights
Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection
2.5L inline-six with a Good Parts triple-carburetor setup
4-speed manual transmission with Laycock Overdrive
Refinished in Maple (brown) paint with red pinstriping
Brown convertible top with zip-out rear window
Beige interior with Honey Tan leather seat covers
20-plus years of service records
Factory Equipment
2.5L inline-six
4-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Chrome luggage rack
Steel wheels with chrome trim rings
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Independent front and rear suspension
Rack-and-pinion steering
Black padded dashboard top
Smiths gauges, including tachometer
The data plate decodes as:
Paint: 73 – Maple (brown)
Trim: 74 – Beige
Build date – April 1975
The chassis number (CF37560U) decodes as:
CF – TR6 (Carbureted, Federal/U.S. Spec)
37560 – Sequential production number
U – Left-hand drive
Modifications
Modifications in 2024 included:
J-Type Laycock Overdrive
Overdrive badge on the trunk
Good Parts tri-carburetor setup
Lowering the engine for hood clearance
Recalibrating the speedometer
Modifications by previous owners included:
Talbot-style racing mirrors
Polished stainless exhaust
Period-correct Lucas fog lamps
Heavy-duty accelerator shaft bushing kit
Spin-on oil filter conversion
Pertronix electronic ignition
Insulated hood pad
Two-piece gearbox cover
RetroSound Long Beach AM/FM radio with Sirius XM capability
Dark Burl Walnut dashboard with matching door tops
Honey Tan leather seat covers with matching carpet
Cross-drilled wood rim steering wheel
Wooden shift knob with Triumph emblem
Console storage cover with Triumph wreath emblem
Quartz analog clock
Service & Documentation
Service in 2024 included:
Replaced the windshield and seals
Refinished the windshield frame
Replaced the front and rear quarter panel shims
Replaced speaker cover panels
Replaced window crank on the driver’s door
Diamond Back redline tires
Known Imperfections
Paint flaws include chips, scratches, and scuffs, as noted in the photos
Scuff on driver’s interior door trim
Ownership History
This 1975 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. Service and parts records document the car's time in Tennessee (2002–2012) and New Jersey (2017–2023). It is now in Missouri.
Included Items
Carpeted Triumph logo floor mats
Stock convertible boot cover
Stock steering wheel
Service and parts records dating to 2002
2 keys
2 grille badges
Triumph license plate frame
Additional Information
This vehicle currently has a loan, which the current owner will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.