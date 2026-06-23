Auction ended.

Tri-Carb 1975 Triumph TR6 4-Speed Overdrive

It's Alive Automotive
Sold for on 06/23/26
Result
Tri-Carb 1975 Triumph TR6 4-Speed Overdrive
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All photos (110)

Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCF37560U
Mileage indicated62,200 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine2.5L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1975 Triumph TR6 TriCarb Overdrive Highlight Video
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Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

Introduced in 1969 and produced through the ’76 model year, the TR6 retained a traditional body-on-frame design but featured a distinctive Karmann-styled body and a 2.5‑liter inline-six engine.

Extensive work on this 1975 TR6 in 2024 (totaling nearly $21,000) included the addition of Laycock Overdrive and the installation of a Good Parts tri-carburetor system, which replaced the car’s factory two-carb setup. Additional work included lowering the engine for hood clearance, replacing the windshield and seals, refinishing the windshield frame, recalibrating the speedometer, adding an Overdrive badge on the trunk, and replacing the front and rear quarter panel shims, speaker cover panels, and window crank on the driver’s door.

Modifications by a previous owner reportedly included a spin-on oil filter conversion, PerTronix electronic ignition, Talbot-style racing mirrors, Honey Tan leather seat covers, a Retrosound AM/FM radio with satellite radio compatibility, and cross-drilled wood rim steering wheel. The car is finished in factory correct Maple (brown) paint with red pinstriping and a brown convertible top.

This 1975 Triumph TR6 is now offered on consignment by the selling dealer with a stock top boot cover, a removed stock steering wheel, service and parts records dating back to 2002, and a clean Illinois title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • 2.5L inline-six with a Good Parts triple-carburetor setup

  • 4-speed manual transmission with Laycock Overdrive

  • Refinished in Maple (brown) paint with red pinstriping

  • Brown convertible top with zip-out rear window

  • Beige interior with Honey Tan leather seat covers

  • 20-plus years of service records

Factory Equipment

  • 2.5L inline-six

  • 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Chrome luggage rack

  • Steel wheels with chrome trim rings

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Independent front and rear suspension

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Black padded dashboard top

  • Smiths gauges, including tachometer

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Paint: 73 – Maple (brown)

    • Trim: 74 – Beige

    • Build date – April 1975

  • The chassis number (CF37560U) decodes as:

    • CF – TR6 (Carbureted, Federal/U.S. Spec)

    • 37560 – Sequential production number

    • U – Left-hand drive

Modifications

  • Modifications in 2024 included:

    • J-Type Laycock Overdrive

    • Overdrive badge on the trunk

    • Good Parts tri-carburetor setup

    • Lowering the engine for hood clearance

    • Recalibrating the speedometer

  • Modifications by previous owners included:

    • Talbot-style racing mirrors

    • Polished stainless exhaust

    • Period-correct Lucas fog lamps

    • Heavy-duty accelerator shaft bushing kit

    • Spin-on oil filter conversion

    • Pertronix electronic ignition

    • Insulated hood pad

    • Two-piece gearbox cover

    • RetroSound Long Beach AM/FM radio with Sirius XM capability

    • Dark Burl Walnut dashboard with matching door tops

    • Honey Tan leather seat covers with matching carpet

    • Cross-drilled wood rim steering wheel

    • Wooden shift knob with Triumph emblem

    • Console storage cover with Triumph wreath emblem

    • Quartz analog clock

Service & Documentation

  • Service in 2024 included:

    • Replaced the windshield and seals

    • Refinished the windshield frame

    • Replaced the front and rear quarter panel shims

    • Replaced speaker cover panels

    • Replaced window crank on the driver’s door

  • Diamond Back redline tires

Known Imperfections

  • Paint flaws include chips, scratches, and scuffs, as noted in the photos

  • Scuff on driver’s interior door trim

Ownership History

This 1975 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive. Service and parts records document the car's time in Tennessee (2002–2012) and New Jersey (2017–2023). It is now in Missouri.

Included Items

  • Carpeted Triumph logo floor mats

  • Stock convertible boot cover

  • Stock steering wheel

  • Service and parts records dating to 2002

  • 2 keys

  • 2 grille badges

  • Triumph license plate frame

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the current owner will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

Additional documents

1975 TR6 Transmission, Windshield, Speakers, Shims (8-28-24)

1975 TR6 Tri-Carb, Hood, Speedometer, Door (10-29-24)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Tri-Carb 1975 Triumph TR6 4-Speed Overdrive

Sold to
BC_maple_1234
BC_maple_1234
$37,450
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids29
Views16,512
Bids
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jun 22 at 10:10 PM
$35,000bid placed 
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Calvin-Da-Jedi
Jun 22 at 10:04 PM
$33,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jun 22 at 8:47 PM
$32,000bid placed 
Calvin-Da-Jedi's avatar
Calvin-Da-Jedi
Jun 22 at 8:46 PM
$29,000bid placed 
BC_maple_1234's avatar
BC_maple_1234
Jun 22 at 8:44 PM
$28,000bid placed 

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