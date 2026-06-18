1975 Triumph TR6
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Triumph TR6 is one of the quintessential British sports cars of the 1970s, pairing Michelotti-styled lines with a torque-rich inline-six engine. Known for its analog driving experience and straightforward mechanicals, the 1975 TR6 stands as the second-to-last year of the 7-year production run and a favorite for enthusiasts seeking classic open-top motoring with character and market accessibility.
Acquired by the seller in 2013 from its previous owner in Beverly Hills, California, this 1975 TR6 was refinished in red under previous ownership and is paired with a black convertible top and color-matched interior. Dual SU carburetors fuel the 2.5L inline-six engine, and this example is fitted with a standard 4-speed manual transmission.
The interior has been updated with an aftermarket steering wheel and CD head unit, and the seller reports recently servicing the brake system.
This 1975 Triumph TR6 is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot and clean Florida title in the name of the seller’s trust.
Highlights
Refinished in red under previous ownership
Fitted with a black vinyl convertible top and upholstery
Brake system recently serviced
Aftermarket CD head unit
Factory Equipment
2.5L inline-six engine
Dual SU carburetors
4-speed manual transmission
Independent suspension
Rack and pinion steering
Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums
15” steel wheels with trim rings
Wood veneer dashboard trim
Lockable glovebox
Smiths instrumentation
Heater/defrost
Modifications
Repainted under previous ownership
Aftermarket steering wheel and cover
Aftermarket CD head unit
Servicing
The following servicing is said to have been completed by the seller:
2026: Brake booster and mastery cylinder replaced
2022: Muffler replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Included Items
Convertible top boot
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.