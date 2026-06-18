Auction ended.

1975 Triumph TR6

No reserve
Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
1975 Triumph TR6
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCF28002U
Mileage indicated61,050 Miles TMU
LocationCape Coral, Florida
Engine2.5L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1975 Triumph TR6-Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph TR6 is one of the quintessential British sports cars of the 1970s, pairing Michelotti-styled lines with a torque-rich inline-six engine. Known for its analog driving experience and straightforward mechanicals, the 1975 TR6 stands as the second-to-last year of the 7-year production run and a favorite for enthusiasts seeking classic open-top motoring with character and market accessibility.

Acquired by the seller in 2013 from its previous owner in Beverly Hills, California, this 1975 TR6 was refinished in red under previous ownership and is paired with a black convertible top and color-matched interior. Dual SU carburetors fuel the 2.5L inline-six engine, and this example is fitted with a standard 4-speed manual transmission.

The interior has been updated with an aftermarket steering wheel and CD head unit, and the seller reports recently servicing the brake system.

This 1975 Triumph TR6 is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot and clean Florida title in the name of the seller’s trust.

Highlights

  • Refinished in red under previous ownership

  • Fitted with a black vinyl convertible top and upholstery

  • Brake system recently serviced

  • Aftermarket CD head unit

Factory Equipment

  • 2.5L inline-six engine

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Independent suspension

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums

  • 15” steel wheels with trim rings

  • Wood veneer dashboard trim

  • Lockable glovebox

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • Heater/defrost

Modifications

  • Repainted under previous ownership

  • Aftermarket steering wheel and cover

  • Aftermarket CD head unit

Servicing

  • The following servicing is said to have been completed by the seller:

    • 2026: Brake booster and mastery cylinder replaced

    • 2022: Muffler replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Included Items

  • Convertible top boot

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1975 Triumph TR6 · No reserve

Sold to
HWA
HWA
$12,038
Seller
MinnesotaFats
MinnesotaFats
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids20
Views14,610
Bids
HWA's avatar
HWA
Jun 18 at 6:05 PM
$11,250bid placed 
AHMK3's avatar
AHMK3
Jun 18 at 3:10 PM
$11,000bid placed 
Tbone1155's avatar
Tbone1155
Jun 18 at 1:47 AM
$10,500bid placed 
Remigrant's avatar
Remigrant
Jun 17 at 9:33 PM
$10,250bid placed 
Canuck57's avatar
Canuck57
Jun 17 at 2:07 AM
$10,000bid placed 

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