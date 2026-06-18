Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph TR6 is one of the quintessential British sports cars of the 1970s, pairing Michelotti-styled lines with a torque-rich inline-six engine. Known for its analog driving experience and straightforward mechanicals, the 1975 TR6 stands as the second-to-last year of the 7-year production run and a favorite for enthusiasts seeking classic open-top motoring with character and market accessibility.

Acquired by the seller in 2013 from its previous owner in Beverly Hills, California, this 1975 TR6 was refinished in red under previous ownership and is paired with a black convertible top and color-matched interior. Dual SU carburetors fuel the 2.5L inline-six engine, and this example is fitted with a standard 4-speed manual transmission.

The interior has been updated with an aftermarket steering wheel and CD head unit, and the seller reports recently servicing the brake system.

This 1975 Triumph TR6 is now offered at no reserve with a convertible top boot and clean Florida title in the name of the seller’s trust.

Highlights

Refinished in red under previous ownership

Fitted with a black vinyl convertible top and upholstery

Brake system recently serviced

Aftermarket CD head unit

Factory Equipment

2.5L inline-six engine

Dual SU carburetors

4-speed manual transmission

Independent suspension

Rack and pinion steering

Power-assisted front disc brakes, rear drums

15” steel wheels with trim rings

Wood veneer dashboard trim

Lockable glovebox

Smiths instrumentation

Heater/defrost

Modifications

Repainted under previous ownership

Aftermarket steering wheel and cover

Aftermarket CD head unit

Servicing

The following servicing is said to have been completed by the seller: 2026: Brake booster and mastery cylinder replaced 2022: Muffler replaced



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Included Items