Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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Conceived for motorsport competition, the Porsche 914-6 GT elevated the mid-engine 914 platform with enhanced performance and track-focused capabilities while remaining suitable for street use.

With the factory-built 914-6 discontinued following the 1972 model year, owners often modified conventional 914s to replicate the appearance and character of the rare GT variants.

This 1975 Porsche 914 has been modified with an air-cooled flat-six built by Pete Dawe in approximately 2011, and the car now features integrated 914-6 GT-style steel fender flares, a wide-body conversion to accommodate substantially wider wheels and tires, 15” Fuchs alloy wheels, a 150-mph speedometer and tachometer turned to a competition-style layout with 7,000 rpm at the top, and radio delete. The sports car has been refinished in Sunflower Yellow.

The German sports car has not been completely reassembled — the center tunnel has been opened and modified, and the shifter and linkage have been removed from the car — and it should be considered a project car.

This 1975 Porsche 914 project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Refinished in Sunflower Yellow (code 451)

Black interior with high-back bucket seats

Air-cooled 2.0L flat-six

5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Removable Targa roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Mid-engine weight distribution layout

Reinforced suspension and upgraded brakes

Four-wheel disc brakes

Rack-and-pinion steering

MacPherson-strut front suspension with longitudinal torsion bars

Semi-trailing-arm rear suspension with coil springs

The chassis number (4752904674) decodes as: 4 – Porsche 914/4 75 – 1975 model year 29 – Porsche 914 model 04674 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Replacement flat-six engine built by Pete Dawe of Dawes Motorsports in 2011

Integrated 914-6 GT-style steel fender flares

15" Fuchs alloy wheels with wide performance tires

GT-style wide-track stance

Upgraded suspension

Repainted in Sunflower Yellow‌

Radio deleted; delete plate wears “Dawe’s Motorsports Development” sticker

Modified gauge package with 150-mph speedometer

Tachometer in competition-style layout with 7,000 rpm at the top

Center tunnel opened and modified

Original shifter and linkage removed from the car but included separately

Service

Dunlop SP Sport 8000 tires

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Dash top is not installed

Included Items

Porsche 914 heat exchangers/exhaust components

914 manual shifter assembly and shift lever ‌

Shift linkage/shift rods ‌

Parking-brake (handbrake) assembly ‌

Aluminum rocker trim/sill trim pieces

Rear axle shafts (half-shafts) with CV joints

Spare tire

Ownership History

This 1975 Porsche 914 Project is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.