Auction ended.

2.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1975 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 63)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/29/26
Result
2.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1975 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 63)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (165)

Ending Thu, Oct 29 at 8:28 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN4752904674
Mileage indicated61,200 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine2.0L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note additional photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

Conceived for motorsport competition, the Porsche 914-6 GT elevated the mid-engine 914 platform with enhanced performance and track-focused capabilities while remaining suitable for street use.

With the factory-built 914-6 discontinued following the 1972 model year, owners often modified conventional 914s to replicate the appearance and character of the rare GT variants.

This 1975 Porsche 914 has been modified with an air-cooled flat-six built by Pete Dawe in approximately 2011, and the car now features integrated 914-6 GT-style steel fender flares, a wide-body conversion to accommodate substantially wider wheels and tires, 15” Fuchs alloy wheels, a 150-mph speedometer and tachometer turned to a competition-style layout with 7,000 rpm at the top, and radio delete. The sports car has been refinished in Sunflower Yellow.

The German sports car has not been completely reassembled — the center tunnel has been opened and modified, and the shifter and linkage have been removed from the car — and it should be considered a project car.

This 1975 Porsche 914 project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean Pennsylvania in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection  

  • Refinished in Sunflower Yellow (code 451)  

  • Black interior with high-back bucket seats  

  • Air-cooled 2.0L flat-six 

  • 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Removable Targa roof panel  

  • Pop-up headlights  

  • Mid-engine weight distribution layout  

  • Reinforced suspension and upgraded brakes  

  • Four-wheel disc brakes  

  • Rack-and-pinion steering  

  • MacPherson-strut front suspension with longitudinal torsion bars  

  • Semi-trailing-arm rear suspension with coil springs   

  • The chassis number (4752904674) decodes as:

    • 4 – Porsche 914/4 

    • 75 – 1975 model year  

    • 29 – Porsche 914 model  

    • 04674 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Replacement flat-six engine built by Pete Dawe of Dawes Motorsports in 2011 

  • Integrated 914-6 GT-style steel fender flares  

  • 15" Fuchs alloy wheels with wide performance tires  

  • GT-style wide-track stance  

  • Upgraded suspension  

  • Repainted in Sunflower Yellow‌  

  • Radio deleted; delete plate wears “Dawe’s Motorsports Development” sticker  

  • Modified gauge package with 150-mph speedometer  

  • Tachometer in competition-style layout with 7,000 rpm at the top  

  • Center tunnel opened and modified  

  • Original shifter and linkage removed from the car but included separately

Service

  • Dunlop SP Sport 8000 tires

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.  

  • Dash top is not installed

Included Items

  • Porsche 914 heat exchangers/exhaust components  

  • 914 manual shifter assembly and shift lever ‌  

  • Shift linkage/shift rods ‌  

  • Parking-brake (handbrake) assembly ‌  

  • Aluminum rocker trim/sill trim pieces  

  • Rear axle shafts (half-shafts) with CV joints  

  • Spare tire

Ownership History

This 1975 Porsche 914 Project is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

2.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1975 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 63) · No reserve

Sold to
GR_4mp6dk
GR_4mp6dk
$25,948
Seller
Ramsey-Potts
Ramsey-Potts
EndedOct 29, 2026 at 8:28 PM UTC
Bids42
Views13,974

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