Auction ended.

1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

No reserve
Sold for on 07/07/26
Result
1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (81)

Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN10704412023203
Mileage indicated104,200 Miles TMU
LocationRiverside, California
Engine4.5L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGold
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-era Mercedes-Benz SL roadster is one of the great long-running sports cars of the modern era — produced from 1971 through 1989 with remarkably consistent quality, and powered in its 450SL form by the smooth, torque-rich 4.5-liter M117 V8 that defined open-air grand touring in the 1970s.

This 1975 450SL is finished in gold over a black interior, and its 4.5-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering, four-wheel disc brakes, and a fabric convertible top that can be stored beneath a hard lid cover. This '75 R107 has been fitted with chromed 15" alloy wheels from a later model Mercedes-Benz, as well as an older cassette head unit.

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered with service records and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Acquired from the original owner’s family

  • Fuel-injected 4.5L V8

  • Finished in gold over black upholstery

  • Chrome-finished 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

  • 4.5L M117 V8 engine with Bosch fuel-injection

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes

  • Manually operated convertible soft top

  • Air-conditioning system

  • Power windows

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Chrome-finished 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels

  • Alpine cassette head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Various dents, scratches, and wear consistent with age and use

  • Faded paint as shown in the gallery

  • Tear on passenger-side door panel

  • Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in 2023, reportedly from the family of the original owner.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL · No reserve

Sold to
Gladi8r
Gladi8r
$6,000
Seller
Xo_
Xo_
EndedJul 07, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids9
Views9,273

Comments & bids

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Gladi8r's avatar
Gladi8r
Jul 7 at 3:20 PM
$5,500bid placed 
ChristopherKwist_d7mp's avatar
ChristopherKwist_d7mp
Jul 7 at 10:43 AM
$5,001bid placed 
Jegerstrom7777's avatar
Jegerstrom7777
Jul 5 at 9:43 PM
$4,650bid placed 
Terrio's avatar
Terrio
Jul 4 at 5:14 AM
$4,400bid placed 
WY_2053's avatar
WY_2053
Jun 29 at 8:15 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Yukonrick's avatar
Yukonrick
Jun 25 at 5:49 PM
$3,000bid placed 
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HotRodGTO
Jun 25 at 1:21 PM
$2,000bid placed 
JayGormley's avatar
JayGormley
Jun 24 at 10:48 PM
$700bid placed 
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Wallybear
Jun 24 at 12:53 PM
$500bid placed 

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