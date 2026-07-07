1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Ended Jul 07, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The R107-era Mercedes-Benz SL roadster is one of the great long-running sports cars of the modern era — produced from 1971 through 1989 with remarkably consistent quality, and powered in its 450SL form by the smooth, torque-rich 4.5-liter M117 V8 that defined open-air grand touring in the 1970s.
This 1975 450SL is finished in gold over a black interior, and its 4.5-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering, four-wheel disc brakes, and a fabric convertible top that can be stored beneath a hard lid cover. This '75 R107 has been fitted with chromed 15" alloy wheels from a later model Mercedes-Benz, as well as an older cassette head unit.
This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered with service records and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Acquired from the original owner’s family
Fuel-injected 4.5L V8
Finished in gold over black upholstery
Chrome-finished 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels
Factory Equipment
4.5L M117 V8 engine with Bosch fuel-injection
3-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes
Manually operated convertible soft top
Air-conditioning system
Power windows
Fog lights
Modifications
Chrome-finished 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels
Alpine cassette head unit
Known Imperfections
Various dents, scratches, and wear consistent with age and use
Faded paint as shown in the gallery
Tear on passenger-side door panel
Wear on upholstery
Ownership History
This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in 2023, reportedly from the family of the original owner.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.