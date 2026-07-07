Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-era Mercedes-Benz SL roadster is one of the great long-running sports cars of the modern era — produced from 1971 through 1989 with remarkably consistent quality, and powered in its 450SL form by the smooth, torque-rich 4.5-liter M117 V8 that defined open-air grand touring in the 1970s.

This 1975 450SL is finished in gold over a black interior, and its 4.5-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering, four-wheel disc brakes, and a fabric convertible top that can be stored beneath a hard lid cover. This '75 R107 has been fitted with chromed 15" alloy wheels from a later model Mercedes-Benz, as well as an older cassette head unit.

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered with service records and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Acquired from the original owner’s family

Fuel-injected 4.5L V8

Finished in gold over black upholstery

Chrome-finished 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

4.5L M117 V8 engine with Bosch fuel-injection

3-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes

Manually operated convertible soft top

Air-conditioning system

Power windows

Fog lights

Modifications

Chrome-finished 15″ Gullideckel alloy wheels

Alpine cassette head unit

Known Imperfections

Various dents, scratches, and wear consistent with age and use

Faded paint as shown in the gallery

Tear on passenger-side door panel

Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in 2023, reportedly from the family of the original owner.