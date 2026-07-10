Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-era Mercedes-Benz SL roadster is one of the great long-running sports cars of the modern era — produced from 1971 through 1989 with remarkably consistent quality. In 450SL form, it was powered by the smooth, torque-rich 4.5-liter M117 V8 that defined open-air grand touring in the 1970s.

This '75 450SL is finished in red over a tan interior, and its fuel-injected 4.5-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering, four-wheel disc brakes, and a tan convertible soft top that can be stored beneath a hard lid cover. This example is fitted with factory 14” Bundt alloy wheels, fog lights, and a Blaupunkt casette radio.

Under current ownership, the car has been repainted in its current red, the taillight lenses have been replaced, and the seats have been reupholstered in tan.

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a removable hardtop and storage stand, and a clean Virigina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Fuel-injected 4.5L V8

Repainted under current ownership

Finished in red over tan upholstery

Tan convertible soft top

Color-matched removable hard top included

Factory Equipment

4.5L M117 V8 engine with Bosch fuel injection

3-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes

14" Bundt alloy wheels

Manually operated convertible soft top

Color-matched hardtop

Fog lights

Modifications

Woven floor mats

Blaupunkt cassette player

Servicing & Documentation

Exterior repainted

Interior reupholstered

Taillight lenses replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL are available in the gallery

Some wear on interior surfaces

Tires with older date codes

Ownership history

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in 2018.

Included Items

Removable hardtop and storage stand

Manufacturer's literature

Multiple keys

Additional Information

The clean Virginia title lists that the vehicle's mileage is "not actual".