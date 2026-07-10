1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 7:03 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The R107-era Mercedes-Benz SL roadster is one of the great long-running sports cars of the modern era — produced from 1971 through 1989 with remarkably consistent quality. In 450SL form, it was powered by the smooth, torque-rich 4.5-liter M117 V8 that defined open-air grand touring in the 1970s.
This '75 450SL is finished in red over a tan interior, and its fuel-injected 4.5-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering, four-wheel disc brakes, and a tan convertible soft top that can be stored beneath a hard lid cover. This example is fitted with factory 14” Bundt alloy wheels, fog lights, and a Blaupunkt casette radio.
Under current ownership, the car has been repainted in its current red, the taillight lenses have been replaced, and the seats have been reupholstered in tan.
This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a removable hardtop and storage stand, and a clean Virigina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Fuel-injected 4.5L V8
Repainted under current ownership
Finished in red over tan upholstery
Tan convertible soft top
Color-matched removable hard top included
Factory Equipment
4.5L M117 V8 engine with Bosch fuel injection
3-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes
14" Bundt alloy wheels
Manually operated convertible soft top
Color-matched hardtop
Fog lights
Modifications
Woven floor mats
Blaupunkt cassette player
Servicing & Documentation
Exterior repainted
Interior reupholstered
Taillight lenses replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL are available in the gallery
Some wear on interior surfaces
Tires with older date codes
Ownership history
This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in 2018.
Included Items
Removable hardtop and storage stand
Manufacturer's literature
Multiple keys
Additional Information
The clean Virginia title lists that the vehicle's mileage is "not actual".
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.