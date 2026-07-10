Auction ended.

1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

No reserve
Sold for on 07/10/26
Result
1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (96)

Ended Jul 10, 2026 at 7:03 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN10704412024815
Mileage indicated129,500 Miles TMU
LocationBurke, Virginia
Engine4.5L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-era Mercedes-Benz SL roadster is one of the great long-running sports cars of the modern era — produced from 1971 through 1989 with remarkably consistent quality. In 450SL form, it was powered by the smooth, torque-rich 4.5-liter M117 V8 that defined open-air grand touring in the 1970s.

This '75 450SL is finished in red over a tan interior, and its fuel-injected 4.5-liter V8 sends power to the rear wheels via a 3-speed automatic transmission. The car is equipped with power-assisted steering, four-wheel disc brakes, and a tan convertible soft top that can be stored beneath a hard lid cover. This example is fitted with factory 14” Bundt alloy wheels, fog lights, and a Blaupunkt casette radio.

Under current ownership, the car has been repainted in its current red, the taillight lenses have been replaced, and the seats have been reupholstered in tan.

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer's literature, a removable hardtop and storage stand, and a clean Virigina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Fuel-injected 4.5L V8

  • Repainted under current ownership

  • Finished in red over tan upholstery

  • Tan convertible soft top

  • Color-matched removable hard top included

Factory Equipment

  • 4.5L M117 V8 engine with Bosch fuel injection

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes

  • 14" Bundt alloy wheels

  • Manually operated convertible soft top

  • Color-matched hardtop

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Woven floor mats

  • Blaupunkt cassette player

Servicing & Documentation

  • Exterior repainted

  • Interior reupholstered

  • Taillight lenses replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL are available in the gallery

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership history

This 1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in 2018.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop and storage stand

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Multiple keys

Additional Information

The clean Virginia title lists that the vehicle's mileage is "not actual".

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1975 Mercedes-Benz 450SL · No reserve

Sold to
CoachGMac
CoachGMac
$7,325
Seller
many
many
EndedJul 10, 2026 at 7:03 PM UTC
Bids20
Views4,203

Comments & bids

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CoachGMac's avatar
CoachGMac
Jul 10 at 7:01 PM
$6,825bid placed 
RAF11CAV's avatar
RAF11CAV
Jul 10 at 6:59 PM
$6,500bid placed 
CoachGMac's avatar
CoachGMac
Jul 10 at 6:58 PM
$6,200bid placed 
RAF11CAV's avatar
RAF11CAV
Jul 10 at 6:57 PM
$5,400bid placed 
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RH_3aorc4
Jul 10 at 6:49 PM
$5,100bid placed 
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KenCel
Jul 10 at 6:12 PM
$4,700bid placed 
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Thumper12
Jul 10 at 3:33 PM
$4,600bid placed 
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SCSnyder431
Jul 10 at 1:34 PM
$4,500bid placed 
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Donn1123
Jul 10 at 1:06 PM
$4,200bid placed 
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CC_baltimore
Jul 10 at 1:37 AM
$4,100bid placed 
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RH_3aorc4
Jul 8 at 12:49 PM
$4,000bid placed 
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MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Jul 7 at 4:08 PM
$3,200bid placed 
CoachGMac's avatar
CoachGMac
Jul 6 at 2:58 AM
$3,100bid placed 
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MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Jul 5 at 2:47 PM
$3,000bid placed 
h_s492's avatar
h_s492
Jul 5 at 3:52 AM
$2,450bid placed 
CoachGMac's avatar
CoachGMac
Jul 2 at 7:02 PM
$2,350bid placed 
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KenCel
Jul 2 at 4:35 PM
$2,200bid placed 
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Yukonrick
Jul 1 at 12:11 AM
$2,100bid placed 
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Donn1123
Jun 30 at 4:04 PM
$2,000bid placed 
CoachGMac's avatar
CoachGMac
Jun 27 at 11:49 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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