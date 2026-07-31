Auction ended.

Lomax 223

Bid to $5,300 on 07/31/26
Result
Lomax 223
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (64)

Ended Jul 31, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSABTVR03830208019
Mileage indicated94,300 Miles TMU
LocationGermantown, Maryland
Engine602cc Flat-Twin
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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Description

Inspired by the legendary Morgan three-wheelers of the 1920s and ’30s, the Lomax 223 kit car combines vintage style with the mechanical components of the Citroën 2CV. Although many examples are titled by their 1970s donor-car dates — like this one, which was reportedly built on a 1975 2CV chassis — Lomax kits were introduced in 1982 by the Lomax Motor Company of Lincolnshire, England.

The three-wheeler, which was designed by Nigel Whall and weighs less than 1,000 pounds, is powered by the 2CV’s air-cooled flat-twin engine. The 223 designation is derived from its two-cylinder, two-seat, three-wheel format.

Lomax kits remained in production through several manufacturers until 2018-2019. While precise production records were not maintained, enthusiast estimates range from fewer than 2,000 to as many as 4,000.

This one, located in Maryland, is finished in dark blue and wears 15” blue powder-coated wheels with chrome rims, hubcaps, and Firestone tires. The right-hand-drive 223 features two-tone blue vinyl-upholstered bucket seats with a roll hoop and Lomax-embroidered headrest for the driver.

Additional features include a four-speed manual transmission, headlamp screens, luggage rack, a custom dashboard with Jaeger gauges, and a German-manufactured Kienzle analog clock.

This Lomax 223 is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the owner’s name describing it as a 1975 model.

Highlights

  • Three-wheel kit car

  • Citroën 602cc air-cooled flat-twin engine

  • Front-wheel drive, 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in dark blue

  • Two-tone blue vinyl-upholstered bucket seats

Factory Equipment

  • Chassis and mechanicals from a donor car

  • Right-hand drive

Modifications

  • Lomax kit modifications included:

    • Fiberglass body

    • Three-wheel layout (two front wheels, one rear wheel)

    • Two-seat open roadster design

    • Custom dashboard with Jaeger gauges

    • Kienzle analog clock

  • Additional mods under current ownership:

    • Brooklands Aeroscreens

    • Jaguar SS100 mirrors

    • Harley Davidson luggage rack

    • Blue powder-coated wheels

    • Slant-windshield 1931 Ford Model A rear bumper

    • Austin Healey headlamp stone guards

    • Nash Metropolitan trunk hinges

    • Trunk/boot lid leather hold-down straps from Pegasus Auto Racing

    • Pegasus hood hold-down springs

    • Reupholstered seats by Rankin Upholstery

    • Mohogany wood steering wheel

    • Ford Model A and Jeep hood latches

    • 123 electronic ignition

    • Accel high-output coil for a Harley Davidson V-Twin

    • Chrome alternator bracket

Service & Documentation

  • Replaced carburetor (March 2022)

  • Firestone tires

Known Imperfections

  • Hood/bonnet panel fit is uneven

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller of this 1975 Lomax 223 purchased it in April 2009.

Additional Information

The seller states that this Lomax 223 “is one of about 20 in the United States.” It has been shown at numerous British car events since 2009 and has received 55 awards, including 20 first-place awards. Its most recent win was 2026 British Car Day “Best Other British” by TVR Club of North America. The vehicle is tagged as a motorcycle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Lomax 223

Last bid
DH_5gxdtr
DH_5gxdtr
$5,300
Seller
Flymall
Flymall
EndedJul 31, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Bids22
Views7,906

Comments & bids

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DH_5gxdtr's avatar
DH_5gxdtr
Jul 31 at 6:30 PM
$5,300bid placed 
AM_7's avatar
AM_7
Jul 31 at 6:28 PM
$5,050bid placed 
SK_ce21xz's avatar
SK_ce21xz
Jul 31 at 6:27 PM
$4,900bid placed 
AM_7's avatar
AM_7
Jul 31 at 6:27 PM
$4,773bid placed 
SK_ce21xz's avatar
SK_ce21xz
Jul 31 at 6:25 PM
$4,600bid placed 
DH_5gxdtr's avatar
DH_5gxdtr
Jul 31 at 6:25 PM
$4,500bid placed 
SK_ce21xz's avatar
SK_ce21xz
Jul 31 at 6:23 PM
$4,400bid placed 
DH_5gxdtr's avatar
DH_5gxdtr
Jul 31 at 6:09 PM
$4,200bid placed 
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RobertEbenhoeh_pjhf
Jul 31 at 3:09 PM
$4,000bid placed 
DH_5gxdtr's avatar
DH_5gxdtr
Jul 30 at 1:58 PM
$3,500bid placed 
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Havana22
Jul 30 at 1:42 PM
$3,350bid placed 
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DH_5gxdtr
Jul 29 at 1:54 PM
$3,250bid placed 
MARKMESSENS's avatar
MARKMESSENS
Jul 26 at 5:52 PM
$3,000bid placed 
AM_7's avatar
AM_7
Jul 26 at 5:50 PM
$2,740bid placed 
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MARKMESSENS
Jul 26 at 4:10 PM
$2,400bid placed 
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CarlBuchanan_8zn1
Jul 26 at 3:48 PM
$2,200bid placed 
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MARKMESSENS
Jul 24 at 12:10 AM
$2,000bid placed 
SixPointSteve's avatar
SixPointSteve
Jul 23 at 11:32 PM
$1,400bid placed 
MARKMESSENS's avatar
MARKMESSENS
Jul 22 at 7:55 PM
$1,300bid placed 
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SixPointSteve
Jul 21 at 3:14 PM
$700bid placed 
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HenryLeduc_mmt6
Jul 21 at 1:49 PM
$600bid placed 
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BUDAPESTpete
Jul 20 at 1:53 PM
$500bid placed 

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