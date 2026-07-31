Description

Inspired by the legendary Morgan three-wheelers of the 1920s and ’30s, the Lomax 223 kit car combines vintage style with the mechanical components of the Citroën 2CV. Although many examples are titled by their 1970s donor-car dates — like this one, which was reportedly built on a 1975 2CV chassis — Lomax kits were introduced in 1982 by the Lomax Motor Company of Lincolnshire, England.

The three-wheeler, which was designed by Nigel Whall and weighs less than 1,000 pounds, is powered by the 2CV’s air-cooled flat-twin engine. The 223 designation is derived from its two-cylinder, two-seat, three-wheel format.

Lomax kits remained in production through several manufacturers until 2018-2019. While precise production records were not maintained, enthusiast estimates range from fewer than 2,000 to as many as 4,000.

This one, located in Maryland, is finished in dark blue and wears 15” blue powder-coated wheels with chrome rims, hubcaps, and Firestone tires. The right-hand-drive 223 features two-tone blue vinyl-upholstered bucket seats with a roll hoop and Lomax-embroidered headrest for the driver.

Additional features include a four-speed manual transmission, headlamp screens, luggage rack, a custom dashboard with Jaeger gauges, and a German-manufactured Kienzle analog clock.

This Lomax 223 is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the owner’s name describing it as a 1975 model.

Highlights

Three-wheel kit car

Citroën 602cc air-cooled flat-twin engine

Front-wheel drive, 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in dark blue

Two-tone blue vinyl-upholstered bucket seats

Factory Equipment

Chassis and mechanicals from a donor car

Right-hand drive

Modifications

Lomax kit modifications included: Fiberglass body Three-wheel layout (two front wheels, one rear wheel) Two-seat open roadster design Custom dashboard with Jaeger gauges Kienzle analog clock

Additional mods under current ownership: Brooklands Aeroscreens Jaguar SS100 mirrors Harley Davidson luggage rack Blue powder-coated wheels Slant-windshield 1931 Ford Model A rear bumper Austin Healey headlamp stone guards Nash Metropolitan trunk hinges Trunk/boot lid leather hold-down straps from Pegasus Auto Racing Pegasus hood hold-down springs Reupholstered seats by Rankin Upholstery Mohogany wood steering wheel Ford Model A and Jeep hood latches 123 electronic ignition Accel high-output coil for a Harley Davidson V-Twin Chrome alternator bracket



Service & Documentation

Replaced carburetor (March 2022)

Firestone tires

Known Imperfections

Hood/bonnet panel fit is uneven

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller of this 1975 Lomax 223 purchased it in April 2009.

Additional Information

The seller states that this Lomax 223 “is one of about 20 in the United States.” It has been shown at numerous British car events since 2009 and has received 55 awards, including 20 first-place awards. Its most recent win was 2026 British Car Day “Best Other British” by TVR Club of North America. The vehicle is tagged as a motorcycle.