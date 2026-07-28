Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced for only three model years, the Jaguar XJ6C was Jaguar's elegant pillarless coupe interpretation of the Series II XJ sedan. Combining long-hood grand touring proportions, hand-finished luxury appointments, and the marque's renowned ride quality, the XJ6C is a more style-oriented companion to the sedan.

This 1975 XJ6C was reportedly off the road from 2007 until 2022, and then was refurbished between 2023 and 2024 to the tune of approximately $22,000. The car has been refinished in a custom brown paint with a blue undertone accented by a tan vinyl roof. The interior has been reupholstered in two-tone tan and brown, and it retains wood interior trim.

The car's stock engine has been jettisoned in favor of a carbureted General Motors 350 cubic-inch small-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Service is said to have included replacement of the fuel pump and tanks, cooling system components, and wiring, as well as a custom exhaust with replacement catalytic converters. This Jaguar features an air-conditioning system, which was serviced during the recommissioning.

This modified 1975 Jaguar XJ6C is now offered at no reserve with spare parts, various manuals and literature, service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Overhauled from 2023 to 2024

Carbureted 350ci V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Refinished in custom brown with blue undertone with a tan vinyl roof

Custom two-tone tan and brown leather interior with wood trim

Overhaul service records

Factory Equipment

Pillarless coupe body style

Independent front and rear suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Power steering

Power windows

Wood interior trim

Modifications

350ci Chevrolet V8

Custom exhaust system

Repainted in brown with blue undertone

Two-tone tan and brown upholstery

Tan vinyl roof

Sony CD player stere with Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the vehicle had not been driven since 2007. After relocating it to California in 2022, recommissioning work was completed during 2023 and 2024. The seller reports having spent approximately $22,000 during that time.

Highlights from the included receipts include:

350ci V8 installed

Automatic transmission rebuilt

Intake manifold replaced

Water pump replaced

Fuel pump replaced

Radiator replaced

Dual fuel tanks modified

Catalytic converters replaced

Various braking and cooling system parts replaced

Remanufactured air-conditioning compressor installed

Known Imperfections

Emergency brake inoperable

Odometer inoperable

Door and trunk locks require adjustment

Rear bumper rubber trim showing age and damaged

Some paint chips

Ownership History

From the seller: "Exterior refurbishment work was completed in Arizona during 2011 and 2012, including the custom brown paint, replacement tan vinyl roof, and custom tan and brown interior. The car was relocated to California in 2022, where extensive mechanical restoration was completed during 2023 and 2024.

Recent work included installation of the Chevrolet engine, rebuilt transmission, fuel tanks, radiator, wiring, wiper motor, muffler, A/C compressor, power steering hose, master cylinder, water pump, fuel pump, intake manifold, catalytic converters, custom ignition components, and other mechanical repairs needed to return the car to reliable operating condition.

The vehicle has been garage-kept since 2007 and, as a vehicle of this model year, it is exempt from California smog inspection requirements."

Included Items