350-Powered 1975 Jaguar XJ6C
Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:38 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced for only three model years, the Jaguar XJ6C was Jaguar's elegant pillarless coupe interpretation of the Series II XJ sedan. Combining long-hood grand touring proportions, hand-finished luxury appointments, and the marque's renowned ride quality, the XJ6C is a more style-oriented companion to the sedan.
This 1975 XJ6C was reportedly off the road from 2007 until 2022, and then was refurbished between 2023 and 2024 to the tune of approximately $22,000. The car has been refinished in a custom brown paint with a blue undertone accented by a tan vinyl roof. The interior has been reupholstered in two-tone tan and brown, and it retains wood interior trim.
The car's stock engine has been jettisoned in favor of a carbureted General Motors 350 cubic-inch small-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Service is said to have included replacement of the fuel pump and tanks, cooling system components, and wiring, as well as a custom exhaust with replacement catalytic converters. This Jaguar features an air-conditioning system, which was serviced during the recommissioning.
This modified 1975 Jaguar XJ6C is now offered at no reserve with spare parts, various manuals and literature, service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Overhauled from 2023 to 2024
Carbureted 350ci V8
3-speed automatic transmission
Refinished in custom brown with blue undertone with a tan vinyl roof
Custom two-tone tan and brown leather interior with wood trim
Overhaul service records
Factory Equipment
Pillarless coupe body style
Independent front and rear suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Power steering
Power windows
Wood interior trim
Modifications
350ci Chevrolet V8
Custom exhaust system
Repainted in brown with blue undertone
Two-tone tan and brown upholstery
Tan vinyl roof
Sony CD player stere with Bluetooth
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that the vehicle had not been driven since 2007. After relocating it to California in 2022, recommissioning work was completed during 2023 and 2024. The seller reports having spent approximately $22,000 during that time.
Highlights from the included receipts include:
350ci V8 installed
Automatic transmission rebuilt
Intake manifold replaced
Water pump replaced
Fuel pump replaced
Radiator replaced
Dual fuel tanks modified
Catalytic converters replaced
Various braking and cooling system parts replaced
Remanufactured air-conditioning compressor installed
Known Imperfections
Emergency brake inoperable
Odometer inoperable
Door and trunk locks require adjustment
Rear bumper rubber trim showing age and damaged
Some paint chips
Ownership History
From the seller: "Exterior refurbishment work was completed in Arizona during 2011 and 2012, including the custom brown paint, replacement tan vinyl roof, and custom tan and brown interior. The car was relocated to California in 2022, where extensive mechanical restoration was completed during 2023 and 2024.
Recent work included installation of the Chevrolet engine, rebuilt transmission, fuel tanks, radiator, wiring, wiper motor, muffler, A/C compressor, power steering hose, master cylinder, water pump, fuel pump, intake manifold, catalytic converters, custom ignition components, and other mechanical repairs needed to return the car to reliable operating condition.
The vehicle has been garage-kept since 2007 and, as a vehicle of this model year, it is exempt from California smog inspection requirements."
Included Items
Replacement speedometer cable and spare parts
Literature and reference materials
Interior material swatches
Various manuals
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.