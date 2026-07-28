Auction ended.

350-Powered 1975 Jaguar XJ6C

No reserve
Sold for on 07/28/26
Result
350-Powered 1975 Jaguar XJ6C
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Ended Jul 28, 2026 at 6:38 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINUG2J51713
Mileage indicated87,900 Miles TMU
LocationLoma Linda, California
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBrown
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced for only three model years, the Jaguar XJ6C was Jaguar's elegant pillarless coupe interpretation of the Series II XJ sedan. Combining long-hood grand touring proportions, hand-finished luxury appointments, and the marque's renowned ride quality, the XJ6C is a more style-oriented companion to the sedan.

This 1975 XJ6C was reportedly off the road from 2007 until 2022, and then was refurbished between 2023 and 2024 to the tune of approximately $22,000. The car has been refinished in a custom brown paint with a blue undertone accented by a tan vinyl roof. The interior has been reupholstered in two-tone tan and brown, and it retains wood interior trim.

The car's stock engine has been jettisoned in favor of a carbureted General Motors 350 cubic-inch small-block V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Service is said to have included replacement of the fuel pump and tanks, cooling system components, and wiring, as well as a custom exhaust with replacement catalytic converters. This Jaguar features an air-conditioning system, which was serviced during the recommissioning.

This modified 1975 Jaguar XJ6C is now offered at no reserve with spare parts, various manuals and literature, service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Overhauled from 2023 to 2024

  • Carbureted 350ci V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Refinished in custom brown with blue undertone with a tan vinyl roof

  • Custom two-tone tan and brown leather interior with wood trim

  • Overhaul service records

Factory Equipment

  • Pillarless coupe body style

  • Independent front and rear suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Power windows

  • Wood interior trim

Modifications

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • Custom exhaust system

  • Repainted in brown with blue undertone

  • Two-tone tan and brown upholstery

  • Tan vinyl roof

  • Sony CD player stere with Bluetooth

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that the vehicle had not been driven since 2007. After relocating it to California in 2022, recommissioning work was completed during 2023 and 2024. The seller reports having spent approximately $22,000 during that time.

Highlights from the included receipts include:

  • 350ci V8 installed

  • Automatic transmission rebuilt

  • Intake manifold replaced

  • Water pump replaced

  • Fuel pump replaced

  • Radiator replaced

  • Dual fuel tanks modified

  • Catalytic converters replaced

  • Various braking and cooling system parts replaced

  • Remanufactured air-conditioning compressor installed

Known Imperfections

  • Emergency brake inoperable

  • Odometer inoperable

  • Door and trunk locks require adjustment

  • Rear bumper rubber trim showing age and damaged

  • Some paint chips

Ownership History

From the seller: "Exterior refurbishment work was completed in Arizona during 2011 and 2012, including the custom brown paint, replacement tan vinyl roof, and custom tan and brown interior. The car was relocated to California in 2022, where extensive mechanical restoration was completed during 2023 and 2024.

Recent work included installation of the Chevrolet engine, rebuilt transmission, fuel tanks, radiator, wiring, wiper motor, muffler, A/C compressor, power steering hose, master cylinder, water pump, fuel pump, intake manifold, catalytic converters, custom ignition components, and other mechanical repairs needed to return the car to reliable operating condition.

The vehicle has been garage-kept since 2007 and, as a vehicle of this model year, it is exempt from California smog inspection requirements."

Included Items

  • Replacement speedometer cable and spare parts

  • Literature and reference materials

  • Interior material swatches

  • Various manuals

  • Service records

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1975 Jaguar XJ6C

Service Records: 1975 Jaguar XJ6C

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1975 Jaguar XJ6C · No reserve

Sold to
Ajtmustang1
Ajtmustang1
$37,450
Seller
BrownJag
BrownJag
EndedJul 28, 2026 at 6:38 PM UTC
Bids33
Views11,424

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