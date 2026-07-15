Description

The 1975 model year marked a notable transition point for the C3 Corvette, as tightening emissions standards and the arrival of catalytic converters were reshaping the performance landscape across the entire industry. The C3 coupe, with its T-top roof panels and unmistakable Mako Shark-derived bodywork, remains one of the most recognizable American sports cars of the era.

Acquired by the seller in 2018, this 1975 C3 coupe is finished in white over a tan interior and comes equipped with a 350ci V8 engine and 3-speed automatic transmission, replaced under current ownership.

Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes came standard for the model year, and the 15” Rally wheels wear bright trim and a set of BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Additional work said to have been completed under current ownership includes replacing the ball joints, steering column, the interior carpeting, and installing an aftermarket classic-look head unit.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in white over tan upholstery

Removable T-top roof panels

Classic-look modern head unit

BFGoodrich tires

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential

Power-assisted steering and brakes

Four-wheel disc brakes

Removable T-top roof panels

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Bucket seats

Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Air-conditioning system

Power windows

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit and speakers

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership:

Transmission replaced

Steering column replaced

Ball joints replaced

Interior carpet replaced

BFGoodrich tires installed

Known Imperfections

Photos detailing this 1975 Corvette’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips, touch-ups, and cracking

Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2018.