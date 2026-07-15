Auction ended.

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Bid to $9,000 on 07/15/26
Result
1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (70)

Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z37J5S400171
Mileage indicated62,300 Miles TMU
LocationSouthfield, Michigan
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorTan

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The 1975 model year marked a notable transition point for the C3 Corvette, as tightening emissions standards and the arrival of catalytic converters were reshaping the performance landscape across the entire industry. The C3 coupe, with its T-top roof panels and unmistakable Mako Shark-derived bodywork, remains one of the most recognizable American sports cars of the era.

Acquired by the seller in 2018, this 1975 C3 coupe is finished in white over a tan interior and comes equipped with a 350ci V8 engine and 3-speed automatic transmission, replaced under current ownership.

Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes came standard for the model year, and the 15” Rally wheels wear bright trim and a set of BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Additional work said to have been completed under current ownership includes replacing the ball joints, steering column, the interior carpeting, and installing an aftermarket classic-look head unit.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in white over tan upholstery

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Classic-look modern head unit

  • BFGoodrich tires

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Power-assisted steering and brakes

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Bucket seats

  • Center-stack auxiliary gauges

  • Air-conditioning system

  • Power windows

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit and speakers

Servicing & Documentation

The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership:

  • Transmission replaced

  • Steering column replaced

  • Ball joints replaced

  • Interior carpet replaced

  • BFGoodrich tires installed

Known Imperfections

  • Photos detailing this 1975 Corvette’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips, touch-ups, and cracking

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2018.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Last bid
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
$9,000
Seller
B613
B613
EndedJul 15, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,436

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS's avatar
TRIPLEMELITEAUTOS
Jul 15 at 6:21 PM
$9,000bid placed 
Mabsma's avatar
Mabsma
Jul 15 at 6:20 PM
$8,750bid placed 
Marley1's avatar
Marley1
Jul 15 at 6:19 PM
$8,500bid placed 
GoodEnoughGarage440's avatar
GoodEnoughGarage440
Jul 15 at 6:17 PM
$8,050bid placed 
Marley1's avatar
Marley1
Jul 15 at 6:17 PM
$7,800bid placed 
Mabsma's avatar
Mabsma
Jul 15 at 5:21 PM
$7,500bid placed 
BartyJoeAZ's avatar
BartyJoeAZ
Jul 15 at 5:05 PM
$7,250bid placed 
BL_amb's avatar
BL_amb
Jul 15 at 1:28 AM
$7,000bid placed 
GoodEnoughGarage440's avatar
GoodEnoughGarage440
Jul 12 at 11:44 PM
$5,250bid placed 
MiddleCreekRanch's avatar
MiddleCreekRanch
Jul 12 at 8:12 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 11 at 1:10 AM
$2,600bid placed 
GW_qn0u0p's avatar
GW_qn0u0p
Jul 11 at 12:44 AM
$2,500bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 9 at 2:29 AM
$2,350bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 9 at 2:27 AM
$2,234bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Jul 8 at 10:55 PM
$2,100bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Jul 7 at 1:09 AM
$2,000bid placed 
Ratfink's avatar
Ratfink
Jul 4 at 11:41 PM
$1,400bid placed 
Bigeze68's avatar
Bigeze68
Jul 4 at 4:09 AM
$1,300bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 3 at 10:33 PM
$1,123bid placed 
Bigeze68's avatar
Bigeze68
Jul 3 at 10:24 PM
$1,000bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 3 at 10:22 PM
$456bid placed 
Bigeze68's avatar
Bigeze68
Jul 3 at 6:28 PM
$300bid placed 
PD_sky0ff's avatar
PD_sky0ff
Jul 3 at 10:59 AM
$200bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Jul 1 at 11:57 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026