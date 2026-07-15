1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Jul 15, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
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Description
The 1975 model year marked a notable transition point for the C3 Corvette, as tightening emissions standards and the arrival of catalytic converters were reshaping the performance landscape across the entire industry. The C3 coupe, with its T-top roof panels and unmistakable Mako Shark-derived bodywork, remains one of the most recognizable American sports cars of the era.
Acquired by the seller in 2018, this 1975 C3 coupe is finished in white over a tan interior and comes equipped with a 350ci V8 engine and 3-speed automatic transmission, replaced under current ownership.
Power-assisted steering and four-wheel disc brakes came standard for the model year, and the 15” Rally wheels wear bright trim and a set of BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Additional work said to have been completed under current ownership includes replacing the ball joints, steering column, the interior carpeting, and installing an aftermarket classic-look head unit.
This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in white over tan upholstery
Removable T-top roof panels
Classic-look modern head unit
BFGoodrich tires
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 350ci V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Power-assisted steering and brakes
Four-wheel disc brakes
Removable T-top roof panels
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Bucket seats
Center-stack auxiliary gauges
Air-conditioning system
Power windows
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit and speakers
Servicing & Documentation
The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership:
Transmission replaced
Steering column replaced
Ball joints replaced
Interior carpet replaced
BFGoodrich tires installed
Known Imperfections
Photos detailing this 1975 Corvette’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips, touch-ups, and cracking
Wear on various interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2018.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.