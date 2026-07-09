1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 7:03 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Chevrolet’s third-generation Corvette (C3) entered the mid-‘70s with refined styling, improved drivability, and a continued emphasis on grand touring capability. By 1975, the Corvette had integrated bumpers, electronic ignition, and updated emissions equipment, while still delivering classic small-block V8 performance and unmistakable fiberglass bodywork.
This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Originally finished in silver over a silver interior, the car has been refinished in white while retaining its silver cabin with tan carpeting and wood veneer accents. The seller reports mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment aimed at creating a reliable, enjoyable driver.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2023, reportedly following extended storage with the car's prior owner.
Service said to have been performed includes a brake system overhaul, suspension and driveline servicing, partial interior refurbishment, and some electrical work. Additional updates include Cooper Cobra Radial GT tires on refurbished alloy wheels, replaced exhaust components, and an air-conditioning system updated to use R134a refrigerant.
This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with spare components and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 350ci V8 engine
3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Finished in white over silver interior with tan carpeting
Air conditioning system converted to R134a
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (1Z37J5S409271) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division, General Motors
Z – Corvette
37 – Coupe body style
J – 350ci V8 (L48 engine)
5 – Model year 1975
S – Assembled at St. Louis, Missouri, plant
409271 – Sequential production number
Trim Tag decodes as:
Trim 142 - Silver interior upholstery
Paint 13L - Silver exterior
350ci small-block V8
3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Power steering
Power brakes
Tilt and telescopic steering column
Shoulder/lap seat belts
AM/FM cassette stereo
Removable T-top roof panels
Modifications
Polished aluminum valve covers
Polished Edelbrock air filter housing
Kenwood AM/FM cassette stereo with aftermarket speakers
Air-conditioning system modified to use R134a refrigerant
Luggage rack
Reproduction chrome rear deck vents
Refinished factory alloy wheels with chrome lug nuts and caps
Updated exhaust system with replacement mufflers and pipes
Servicing
According to the seller, the following items have been replaceD:
Brake calipers, pads, hoses, rear lines, master cylinder, and proportioning valve
Strut rods, bushings, seals, U-joints, and differential mount bushing
KYB shocks
Various fluids, filters, belts, and gaskets
Transmission pan gasket
Carpeting, insulation, and interior trim
Retractable headlight vacuum hoses, actuators, and relays
Battery
Additionally, the seller reports that a protective finish has been applied to the underside.
Known Imperfections
Various paint touch-ups and scratches
Wear on interior surfaces as shown in the gallery
Air conditioning does not blow cold, reportedly due to a leak
Headlights do not rise in sync
Ownership History
The following ownership history details were provided by the seller:
The seller acquired it in August 2023 at approximately 53,775 miles and has added roughly 1,000 miles since
Previous owner acquired the vehicle in August 1984 with approximately 45,488 miles
Prior ownership reportedly included extended storage before being returned to road use
Included Items
Two sets of keys
Spare tire
Additional Information
From the seller: “I have more than three-quarters of an inch of invoices documenting the majority of parts purchases and outsourced labor, providing clear evidence of the work completed. Approximately half of the work involved sourcing parts myself, with installation carried out by our farm manager in my shop.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.