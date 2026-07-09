Auction ended.

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 07/09/26
Result
1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (65)

Ended Jul 09, 2026 at 7:03 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z37J5S409271
Mileage indicated54,650 Miles TMU
LocationQuinton, Virginia
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorClassic White
Interior colorSilver

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Chevrolet’s third-generation Corvette (C3) entered the mid-‘70s with refined styling, improved drivability, and a continued emphasis on grand touring capability. By 1975, the Corvette had integrated bumpers, electronic ignition, and updated emissions equipment, while still delivering classic small-block V8 performance and unmistakable fiberglass bodywork.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Originally finished in silver over a silver interior, the car has been refinished in white while retaining its silver cabin with tan carpeting and wood veneer accents. The seller reports mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment aimed at creating a reliable, enjoyable driver.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2023, reportedly following extended storage with the car's prior owner.

Service said to have been performed includes a brake system overhaul, suspension and driveline servicing, partial interior refurbishment, and some electrical work. Additional updates include Cooper Cobra Radial GT tires on refurbished alloy wheels, replaced exhaust components, and an air-conditioning system updated to use R134a refrigerant.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with spare components and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 350ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Finished in white over silver interior with tan carpeting

  • Air conditioning system converted to R134a

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1Z37J5S409271) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division, General Motors

    • Z – Corvette

    • 37 – Coupe body style

    • J – 350ci V8 (L48 engine)

    • 5 – Model year 1975

    • S – Assembled at St. Louis, Missouri, plant

    • 409271 – Sequential production number

  • Trim Tag decodes as:

    • Trim 142 - Silver interior upholstery

    • Paint 13L - Silver exterior

  • 350ci small-block V8

  • 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Tilt and telescopic steering column

  • Shoulder/lap seat belts

  • AM/FM cassette stereo

  • Removable T-top roof panels

Modifications

  • Polished aluminum valve covers

  • Polished Edelbrock air filter housing

  • Kenwood AM/FM cassette stereo with aftermarket speakers

  • Air-conditioning system modified to use R134a refrigerant

  • Luggage rack

  • Reproduction chrome rear deck vents

  • Refinished factory alloy wheels with chrome lug nuts and caps

  • Updated exhaust system with replacement mufflers and pipes

Servicing

According to the seller, the following items have been replaceD:

  • Brake calipers, pads, hoses, rear lines, master cylinder, and proportioning valve

  • Strut rods, bushings, seals, U-joints, and differential mount bushing

  • KYB shocks

  • Various fluids, filters, belts, and gaskets

  • Transmission pan gasket

  • Carpeting, insulation, and interior trim

  • Retractable headlight vacuum hoses, actuators, and relays

  • Battery

Additionally, the seller reports that a protective finish has been applied to the underside.

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint touch-ups and scratches

  • Wear on interior surfaces as shown in the gallery

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold, reportedly due to a leak

  • Headlights do not rise in sync

Ownership History

The following ownership history details were provided by the seller:

  • The seller acquired it in August 2023 at approximately 53,775 miles and has added roughly 1,000 miles since

  • Previous owner acquired the vehicle in August 1984 with approximately 45,488 miles

  • Prior ownership reportedly included extended storage before being returned to road use

Included Items

  • Two sets of keys

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: “I have more than three-quarters of an inch of invoices documenting the majority of parts purchases and outsourced labor, providing clear evidence of the work completed. Approximately half of the work involved sourcing parts myself, with installation carried out by our farm manager in my shop.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
JF_fq7bid
JF_fq7bid
$16,585
Seller
Gary...Green
Gary...Green
EndedJul 09, 2026 at 7:03 PM UTC
Bids33
Views15,983

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