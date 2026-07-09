Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Chevrolet’s third-generation Corvette (C3) entered the mid-‘70s with refined styling, improved drivability, and a continued emphasis on grand touring capability. By 1975, the Corvette had integrated bumpers, electronic ignition, and updated emissions equipment, while still delivering classic small-block V8 performance and unmistakable fiberglass bodywork.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Originally finished in silver over a silver interior, the car has been refinished in white while retaining its silver cabin with tan carpeting and wood veneer accents. The seller reports mechanical and cosmetic refurbishment aimed at creating a reliable, enjoyable driver.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2023, reportedly following extended storage with the car's prior owner.

Service said to have been performed includes a brake system overhaul, suspension and driveline servicing, partial interior refurbishment, and some electrical work. Additional updates include Cooper Cobra Radial GT tires on refurbished alloy wheels, replaced exhaust components, and an air-conditioning system updated to use R134a refrigerant.

This 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with spare components and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 350ci V8 engine

3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Finished in white over silver interior with tan carpeting

Air conditioning system converted to R134a

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1Z37J5S409271) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division, General Motors Z – Corvette 37 – Coupe body style J – 350ci V8 (L48 engine) 5 – Model year 1975 S – Assembled at St. Louis, Missouri, plant 409271 – Sequential production number

Trim Tag decodes as: Trim 142 - Silver interior upholstery Paint 13L - Silver exterior

350ci small-block V8

3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Power steering

Power brakes

Tilt and telescopic steering column

Shoulder/lap seat belts

AM/FM cassette stereo

Removable T-top roof panels

Modifications

Polished aluminum valve covers

Polished Edelbrock air filter housing

Kenwood AM/FM cassette stereo with aftermarket speakers

Air-conditioning system modified to use R134a refrigerant

Luggage rack

Reproduction chrome rear deck vents

Refinished factory alloy wheels with chrome lug nuts and caps

Updated exhaust system with replacement mufflers and pipes

Servicing

According to the seller, the following items have been replaceD:

Brake calipers, pads, hoses, rear lines, master cylinder, and proportioning valve

Strut rods, bushings, seals, U-joints, and differential mount bushing

KYB shocks

Various fluids, filters, belts, and gaskets

Transmission pan gasket

Carpeting, insulation, and interior trim

Retractable headlight vacuum hoses, actuators, and relays

Battery

Additionally, the seller reports that a protective finish has been applied to the underside.

Known Imperfections

Various paint touch-ups and scratches

Wear on interior surfaces as shown in the gallery

Air conditioning does not blow cold, reportedly due to a leak

Headlights do not rise in sync

Ownership History

The following ownership history details were provided by the seller:

The seller acquired it in August 2023 at approximately 53,775 miles and has added roughly 1,000 miles since

Previous owner acquired the vehicle in August 1984 with approximately 45,488 miles

Prior ownership reportedly included extended storage before being returned to road use

Included Items

Two sets of keys

Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: “I have more than three-quarters of an inch of invoices documenting the majority of parts purchases and outsourced labor, providing clear evidence of the work completed. Approximately half of the work involved sourcing parts myself, with installation carried out by our farm manager in my shop.”