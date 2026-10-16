Auction ended.

ACA SS Jaguar 100 Replica

No reserve
Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
ACA SS Jaguar 100 Replica
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All photos (161)

Ending Fri, Oct 16 at 7:01 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN5F03Z191707
Mileage indicated350 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine2.8L V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBritish Racing Green
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1975 Ford Mustang II 1937 SS100 Replica Highlights
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Capturing the dramatic lines of the original SS Jaguar 100 roadster while riding on more modern American foundation, the Antique & Collectible Autos — or ACA — replica blends updated dynamics with classic style. The hand-laid fiberglass body was produced by ACA in Buffalo, New York, which once manufactured SS Jaguar 100-style reproduction kits engineered to mount directly to a Ford Mustang II donor chassis. That pairing gives owners the pre-war glamour of cutaway doors, cycle-style fenders, and a long, louvered hood, combined with a more modern rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and independent front suspension.

As for the replica's inspiration, it draws from SS Cars' prewar roadster, one of the first vehicles to bear the Jaguar name and a legend in its in time thanks in part to to its dashing style.

Power comes from Ford’s compact 2.8L (171ci) Cologne V6, a smooth, torque-friendly engine. It drives the rear wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission, giving the driver engagement that echoes the sporting spirit of the original SS 100.

This replica is finished in British racing green over a tan interior.

This ACA SS Jaguar 100 Replica is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with clean Georgia title in the current owner's name describing it as a 1975 Ford Mustang.

Highlights

  • Hand-laid fiberglass reproduction of the 1937 SS Jaguar 100

  • Built by Antique & Collectible Autos of Buffalo, New York

  • Ford-Cologne 2.8L V6 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Ford Mustang II donor platform with rack-and-pinion steering and independent front suspension

  • Front disc/rear drum setup inherited from the Mustang II chassis

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome wire-style wheels

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

  • Louvered hood side panels

  • Folding tan cloth convertible top

  • Leather-trimmed bucket seats

  • Wood-rimmed sport steering wheel

  • Fold-flat aero-style windscreen

  • Rear tonneau cover

  • Genuine Jaguar windscreen knobs

  • Genuine Jaguar bonnet

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the this replica are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This replica was first titled in Florida and was later titled in Georgia. It is unknown when it was built.

Included Items

  • Side curtains

  • “Jaguar SS 100” license plate

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

ACA SS Jaguar 100 Replica · No reserve

Sold to
Geneb757
Geneb757
$8,132
Seller
Tim_Rollinger
Tim_Rollinger
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 7:01 PM UTC
Bids24
Views4,677

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