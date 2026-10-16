Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Capturing the dramatic lines of the original SS Jaguar 100 roadster while riding on more modern American foundation, the Antique & Collectible Autos — or ACA — replica blends updated dynamics with classic style. The hand-laid fiberglass body was produced by ACA in Buffalo, New York, which once manufactured SS Jaguar 100-style reproduction kits engineered to mount directly to a Ford Mustang II donor chassis. That pairing gives owners the pre-war glamour of cutaway doors, cycle-style fenders, and a long, louvered hood, combined with a more modern rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and independent front suspension.

As for the replica's inspiration, it draws from SS Cars' prewar roadster, one of the first vehicles to bear the Jaguar name and a legend in its in time thanks in part to to its dashing style.

Power comes from Ford’s compact 2.8L (171ci) Cologne V6, a smooth, torque-friendly engine. It drives the rear wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission, giving the driver engagement that echoes the sporting spirit of the original SS 100.

This replica is finished in British racing green over a tan interior.

This ACA SS Jaguar 100 Replica is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with clean Georgia title in the current owner's name describing it as a 1975 Ford Mustang.

Highlights

Hand-laid fiberglass reproduction of the 1937 SS Jaguar 100

Built by Antique & Collectible Autos of Buffalo, New York

Ford-Cologne 2.8L V6 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Ford Mustang II donor platform with rack-and-pinion steering and independent front suspension

Front disc/rear drum setup inherited from the Mustang II chassis

Factory Equipment

Chrome wire-style wheels

Rear-mounted spare tire

Louvered hood side panels

Folding tan cloth convertible top

Leather-trimmed bucket seats

Wood-rimmed sport steering wheel

Fold-flat aero-style windscreen

Rear tonneau cover

Genuine Jaguar windscreen knobs

Genuine Jaguar bonnet

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the this replica are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This replica was first titled in Florida and was later titled in Georgia. It is unknown when it was built.

Included Items

Side curtains

“Jaguar SS 100” license plate

Spare parts

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com