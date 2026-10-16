ACA SS Jaguar 100 Replica
Ending Fri, Oct 16 at 7:01 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Capturing the dramatic lines of the original SS Jaguar 100 roadster while riding on more modern American foundation, the Antique & Collectible Autos — or ACA — replica blends updated dynamics with classic style. The hand-laid fiberglass body was produced by ACA in Buffalo, New York, which once manufactured SS Jaguar 100-style reproduction kits engineered to mount directly to a Ford Mustang II donor chassis. That pairing gives owners the pre-war glamour of cutaway doors, cycle-style fenders, and a long, louvered hood, combined with a more modern rack-and-pinion steering, front disc brakes, and independent front suspension.
As for the replica's inspiration, it draws from SS Cars' prewar roadster, one of the first vehicles to bear the Jaguar name and a legend in its in time thanks in part to to its dashing style.
Power comes from Ford’s compact 2.8L (171ci) Cologne V6, a smooth, torque-friendly engine. It drives the rear wheels through a 3-speed automatic transmission, giving the driver engagement that echoes the sporting spirit of the original SS 100.
This replica is finished in British racing green over a tan interior.
This ACA SS Jaguar 100 Replica is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with clean Georgia title in the current owner's name describing it as a 1975 Ford Mustang.
Highlights
Hand-laid fiberglass reproduction of the 1937 SS Jaguar 100
Built by Antique & Collectible Autos of Buffalo, New York
Ford-Cologne 2.8L V6 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Ford Mustang II donor platform with rack-and-pinion steering and independent front suspension
Front disc/rear drum setup inherited from the Mustang II chassis
Factory Equipment
Chrome wire-style wheels
Rear-mounted spare tire
Louvered hood side panels
Folding tan cloth convertible top
Leather-trimmed bucket seats
Wood-rimmed sport steering wheel
Fold-flat aero-style windscreen
Rear tonneau cover
Genuine Jaguar windscreen knobs
Genuine Jaguar bonnet
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the this replica are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This replica was first titled in Florida and was later titled in Georgia. It is unknown when it was built.
Included Items
Side curtains
“Jaguar SS 100” license plate
Spare parts
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.