Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *

The 1974 Volkswagen Type 181, known in the United States as the Thing, traces its origins to Volkswagen’s earlier military vehicles. Developed initially for the German armed forces as the Kurierwagen, the Type 181 combined proven mechanical components from the Beetle and Type 2 with a rugged, simplified body designed for durability and ease of maintenance.

Introduced to the U.S. market in 1973, the Thing was marketed as a versatile recreational and utility vehicle, reflecting growing American interest in off‑road and leisure motoring. Featuring an open convertible body, removable doors, and flat body panels, the 181 emphasized function over luxury. Its flat, steel dashboard lacked a traditional instrument cluster and had only a combined speedometer and odometer, and its steel floor featured drain holes with removable plugs for easy hose‑out cleaning. Power came from a rear‑mounted, air‑cooled 1,600cc flat-four engine, mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

Built at Volkswagen’s Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant, this ’74 Type 181 Thing is offered as a non-running project that will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road. It currently wears yellow and black paint and black vinyl seat upholstery.

This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with a folding soft top, hub caps, spare parts, and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine with single carburetor

Four-speed manual gearbox

Refinished in yellow and black paint

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Black folding soft top

Flat, bolt‑on body panels

Fold‑down windshield

U.S.-required side marker lights

14” steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps

Four‑wheel hydraulic drum brakes

Steel dashboard with 100-mph speedometer and odometer

The chassis number (1842470738) decodes as: 18 – Volkswagen Type 181 4 – 1974 model year 2 – Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant 470738 – Sequential production number



Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

This is a non-running vehicle and should be considered a project

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws include chips, scratches, fading, overspray, and rust

Rust on windshield surround and various exterior surfaces

Underside corrosion

Front and rear seats are damaged

Wear and rust throughout interior

Tires are 10+ years old and should be replaced

Ownership History

This 1974 Volkswagen Type 181 Thing is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Foldable soft top

Rear body-side engine air intake, hubcaps, rearview mirrors, sun visors, hoses, and miscellaneous additional parts

Additional Information

Note: The car and all items included in the sale for this car will be on a ground level loading dock. It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, trailer, and 2x4s as this car sits low to the ground) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com