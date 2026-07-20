Auction ended.

1974 Volkswagen Thing Project

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1974 Volkswagen Thing Project
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1842470738
Mileage indicated34,200 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorYellow/Black
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *

The 1974 Volkswagen Type 181, known in the United States as the Thing, traces its origins to Volkswagen’s earlier military vehicles. Developed initially for the German armed forces as the Kurierwagen, the Type 181 combined proven mechanical components from the Beetle and Type 2 with a rugged, simplified body designed for durability and ease of maintenance.

Introduced to the U.S. market in 1973, the Thing was marketed as a versatile recreational and utility vehicle, reflecting growing American interest in off‑road and leisure motoring. Featuring an open convertible body, removable doors, and flat body panels, the 181 emphasized function over luxury. Its flat, steel dashboard lacked a traditional instrument cluster and had only a combined speedometer and odometer, and its steel floor featured drain holes with removable plugs for easy hose‑out cleaning. Power came from a rear‑mounted, air‑cooled 1,600cc flat-four engine, mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

Built at Volkswagen’s Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant, this ’74 Type 181 Thing is offered as a non-running project that will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road. It currently wears yellow and black paint and black vinyl seat upholstery.

This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist at no reserve with a folding soft top, hub caps, spare parts, and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • 1.6L air-cooled flat-four engine with single carburetor

  • Four-speed manual gearbox

  • Refinished in yellow and black paint

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Black folding soft top

  • Flat, bolt‑on body panels

  • Fold‑down windshield

  • U.S.-required side marker lights

  • 14” steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps

  • Four‑wheel hydraulic drum brakes

  • Steel dashboard with 100-mph speedometer and odometer

  • The chassis number (1842470738) decodes as:

    • 18 – Volkswagen Type 181

    • 4 – 1974 model year

    • 2 – Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant

    • 470738 – Sequential production number

Known Imperfections

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

  • This is a non-running vehicle and should be considered a project

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws include chips, scratches, fading, overspray, and rust

  • Rust on windshield surround and various exterior surfaces

  • Underside corrosion

  • Front and rear seats are damaged

  • Wear and rust throughout interior

  • Tires are 10+ years old and should be replaced

Ownership History

This 1974 Volkswagen Type 181 Thing is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Foldable soft top

  • Rear body-side engine air intake, hubcaps, rearview mirrors, sun visors, hoses, and miscellaneous additional parts

Additional Information

Note: The car and all items included in the sale for this car will be on a ground level loading dock. It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, trailer, and 2x4s as this car sits low to the ground) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Volkswagen Thing Project · No reserve

Sold to
RS_w564tc
RS_w564tc
$3,800
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids14
Views6,832

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RS_w564tc
Jul 20 at 6:48 PM
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RS_w564tc
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