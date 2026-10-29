Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The 1974 Volkswagen Type 181, known in the United States as "The Thing," traces its origins to VW’s earlier military vehicles. Developed initially for the German armed forces as the Kurierwagen, the Type 181 combined proven mechanical components from the Beetle and Type 2 with a rugged, simplified body and utilitarian interior designed for ease of maintenance.

Introduced to the U.S. market in 1973, the Thing was marketed as a versatile recreational and utility vehicle, reflecting growing American interest in off‑road and leisure motoring. It featured an open convertible body, removable doors, and flat body panels. Its flat, steel dashboard lacked a traditional instrument cluster and had only a combined speedometer and odometer, and its steel floor featured drain holes with removable plugs for easy hose‑out cleaning. Power came from a rear‑mounted, air‑cooled 1,600cc (1.6L) flat-four engine, mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

Built at Volkswagen’s Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant, this ’74 Type 181 Thing is finished in orange paint and wears a black rocker stripe with “The Thing” lettering and a folding black convertible top. The vehicle’s orange-painted interior features black trim, black vinyl-upholstered bucket seats in front, and a bench seat in the rear.

This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Finished in orange with a black folding convertible top

Black rocker stripe with “The Thing” lettering

Rear‑mounted, air‑cooled 1,600cc (1.6L) flat-four engine

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Removable steel doors

Folding windshield

Side curtains

Independent front suspension with torsion bars

Swing-axle rear suspension

Fresh-air ventilation system

Manual windshield washers

Weather-resistant interior materials

Four-spoke steering wheel

The chassis number (1842544187) decodes as: 18 – Volkswagen Type 181 (Thing) 4 – 1974 model year 2 – Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant 544187 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Aftermarket exhaust

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Included Items

Spare tire under the front hood

Ownership History

This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

From the current owner, “I was assured by the seller that the mileage displayed on the odometer was original when I purchased it. You can always tell when a car is very low mileage once you begin to work on it.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.