1974 Volkswagen Thing
Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:30 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced to the U.S. market in 1973, the Thing traces its origins to VW's early military vehicles. Its basic design was developed from the Kurierwagen, a Beetle-based light-duty off-roader. Called the Type 181 at home, the open-top VW was marketed in the U.S. as the thing.
With its wash-out interior, the Thing was intened as a versatile recreational vehicle. Power came from a rear-mounted, air-cooled 1,600cc flat-four, which was mated to a four-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Things sent to the U.S. market were built at the automaker's Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant.
This '74 Thing comes from the first year of U.S.-market production, and it was acquired by the seller in 2011. Finished in green over black vinyl, it features a replacement black top with sliding window door inserts and a replacement carbureted flat-four engine.
This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
First-year U.S.-market Thing
Green over black vinyl
Replacement vinyl top
General Grabber tires
1,600cc flat-four and four-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Downdraft carburetor
Black folding soft top
Flat, bolt‑on body panels
Fold‑down windshield
14” steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps
Modifications
Engine has been replaced with a different 1,600cc flat-four
Aftermarket shifter
Aftermarket rear spotlight
Bumperettes have been removed
Servicing
The seller notes that a replacement vinyl top has been fitted and that the General Grabber tires were installed under current ownership.
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery
Wear on various interior surfaces
Paint runs visible in interior
Heater hose missing
Corrosion on underside surfaces
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Thing in 2011 and has kept it registered in California.
Included Items
Window inserts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.