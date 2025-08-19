1974 Volkswagen Thing

No reserve
7 days
$6,100
1974 Volkswagen Thing
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (97)

Ending Thu, Oct 01 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1842469477
Mileage indicated87,550 Miles TMU
LocationDavis, California
Engine1,600cc Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible, SUV
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1974 Volkswagen Thing Start-up
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced to the U.S. market in 1973, the Thing traces its origins to VW's early military vehicles. Its basic design was developed from the Kurierwagen, a Beetle-based light-duty off-roader. Called the Type 181 at home, the open-top VW was marketed in the U.S. as the thing.

With its wash-out interior, the Thing was intened as a versatile recreational vehicle. Power came from a rear-mounted, air-cooled 1,600cc flat-four, which was mated to a four-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Things sent to the U.S. market were built at the automaker's Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant.

This '74 Thing comes from the first year of U.S.-market production, and it was acquired by the seller in 2011. Finished in green over black vinyl, it features a replacement black top with sliding window door inserts and a replacement carbureted flat-four engine.

This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • First-year U.S.-market Thing

  • Green over black vinyl

  • Replacement vinyl top

  • General Grabber tires

  • 1,600cc flat-four and four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Downdraft carburetor

  • Black folding soft top

  • Flat, bolt‑on body panels

  • Fold‑down windshield

  • 14” steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps

Modifications

  • Engine has been replaced with a different 1,600cc flat-four

  • Aftermarket shifter

  • Aftermarket rear spotlight

  • Bumperettes have been removed

Servicing

  • The seller notes that a replacement vinyl top has been fitted and that the General Grabber tires were installed under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Paint runs visible in interior

  • Heater hose missing

  • Corrosion on underside surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Thing in 2011 and has kept it registered in California.

Included Items

  • Window inserts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Volkswagen Thing · No reserve

Current bid
MarkBenson_yz9t
MarkBenson_yz9t
$6,100
Seller
DH_hx22u6
DH_hx22u6
EndingThu, Oct 01 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids3
Views2,699

Comments & bids

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MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:36 PM
$6,100bid placed 
DocBravo's avatar
DocBravo
Sep 19 at 11:33 PM
$4,100bid placed 
Mattz1's avatar
Mattz1
Sep 17 at 5:49 PM
$4,000bid placed 

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