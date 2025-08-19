Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced to the U.S. market in 1973, the Thing traces its origins to VW's early military vehicles. Its basic design was developed from the Kurierwagen, a Beetle-based light-duty off-roader. Called the Type 181 at home, the open-top VW was marketed in the U.S. as the thing.

With its wash-out interior, the Thing was intened as a versatile recreational vehicle. Power came from a rear-mounted, air-cooled 1,600cc flat-four, which was mated to a four-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Things sent to the U.S. market were built at the automaker's Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant.

This '74 Thing comes from the first year of U.S.-market production, and it was acquired by the seller in 2011. Finished in green over black vinyl, it features a replacement black top with sliding window door inserts and a replacement carbureted flat-four engine.

This 1974 Volkswagen Thing is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

First-year U.S.-market Thing

Green over black vinyl

Replacement vinyl top

General Grabber tires

1,600cc flat-four and four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Downdraft carburetor

Black folding soft top

Flat, bolt‑on body panels

Fold‑down windshield

14” steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps

Modifications

Engine has been replaced with a different 1,600cc flat-four

Aftermarket shifter

Aftermarket rear spotlight

Bumperettes have been removed

Servicing

The seller notes that a replacement vinyl top has been fitted and that the General Grabber tires were installed under current ownership.

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

Wear on various interior surfaces

Paint runs visible in interior

Heater hose missing

Corrosion on underside surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Thing in 2011 and has kept it registered in California.

Included Items