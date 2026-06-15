1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
In the mid 1950s, Volkswagen sought to introduce a new model that could boost the brand beyond the economical and utilitarian image of the Type 1 (Beetle). To do so, Volkswagen turned to the Italian firm Ghia, where Luigi Segre would design a new aerodynamic and stylish body that could be mounted atop the already proven reliable chassis and running gear of the Beetle.
German coachbuilder Karmann was already building Volkswagen convertibles, so they were tasked with the new hand-finished bodywork. The Karmann Ghia’s Panels were butt-welded, shaped by hand, and smoothed with English pewter—a meticulous process more commonly associated with luxury marques.
Codenamed Type 14, the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a blend of German craftsmanship and reliability and Italian styling. The recipe was successful and proved particularly popular in the U.S., where over 80 percent VW Karmann Ghias were delivered between 1955 and 1974.
Approximately 7,700 Karmann Ghias were sold in 1974, all of which were built in a two-seat configuration after U.S. Federal Safety mandates required all passenger seats to include seat belts. The Ghia’s rear seat lacked a safe, factory-engineered point to bolt seat belts to the frame, so it was discontinued and replaced with a parcel shelf that increased rear cargo capacity to 14 cubic feet.
This ‘74 Ghia is finished in Candice Red over black leatherette upholstery and is powered by a 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. It features front disc brakes, pop-out rear quarter windows, and a trailer hitch.
This 1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is now offered with partial service records, a copy of the owner’s manual, parts catalogs, spare wiper blades, and a clean Washington state title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final year of production
1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four
Four-speed manual transaxle
Candice Red over Black leatherette
Factory Equipment
1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four
Four-speed manual transaxle
Front disc brakes
Pop-out rear quarter windows
Alternator charging system
Single downdraft carburetor
Modifications
Trailer hitch
Servicing
The seller reports the following servicing:
2019:
Floorboard patched and addressed the surrounding areas of rust
Replaced the rocker panel
Partially replaced the inner rocker
Removed the passenger door and realigned the hinge pillar
2025:
Front brakes replaced
2026:
Tune-up performed
Oil change
Valve adjustment
Front ball joints, steering box, brake master cylinder, and rear brake shoes, cylinders, hoses, and drums replaced
Known Imperfections
Cracked dashboard
Cracked steering wheel
Worn seat upholstery
Worn carpeting
Missing gas pedal cover
Worn brake and clutch pedal covers
Cracked door top covers
Chipped paint in the engine bay
Cracked seal around the front VW emblem
Bubbling paint on the left front fender near the headlight
Pealing front bumper tape
Clock inoperative
Ownership History
The car spent time in Michigan prior to being acquired by the seller in August 2019.
Included Items
Partial service records
Copy of owner’s manual
Parts catalogs
Spare parts
Car cover
Additional Information
From the seller: “1974 VW Karmann Ghia for sale. Last model year of the iconic Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. Fun little cruising car. No dents or door dings: Candice Red exterior paint and manual transmission. The interior is black leatherette; it is all original. Comes with a binder with a photocopied original owner’s manual & catalog, extra gaskets, and a car cover. Well-maintained, always garaged. I have owned this since 2019, and it is driven a couple of times a year during the summer. Runs great and is mechanically sound.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.