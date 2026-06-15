Auction ended.

1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

Bid to $7,750 on 06/15/26
Result
1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe
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Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1442668723
Mileage indicated63,750 Miles TMU
LocationSultan, Washington
Engine1.6L Air-Cooled Flat-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Video gallery

1974 VOLKSWAGEN Karmann Ghia-Cold Start
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1974 VOLKSWAGEN Karmann Ghia-Driving POV
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Description

In the mid 1950s, Volkswagen sought to introduce a new model that could boost the brand beyond the economical and utilitarian image of the Type 1 (Beetle). To do so, Volkswagen turned to the Italian firm Ghia, where Luigi Segre would design a new aerodynamic and stylish body that could be mounted atop the already proven reliable chassis and running gear of the Beetle.

German coachbuilder Karmann was already building Volkswagen convertibles, so they were tasked with the new hand-finished bodywork. The Karmann Ghia’s Panels were butt-welded, shaped by hand, and smoothed with English pewter—a meticulous process more commonly associated with luxury marques.

Codenamed Type 14, the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a blend of German craftsmanship and reliability and Italian styling. The recipe was successful and proved particularly popular in the U.S., where over 80 percent VW Karmann Ghias were delivered between 1955 and 1974.

Approximately 7,700 Karmann Ghias were sold in 1974, all of which were built in a two-seat configuration after U.S. Federal Safety mandates required all passenger seats to include seat belts. The Ghia’s rear seat lacked a safe, factory-engineered point to bolt seat belts to the frame, so it was discontinued and replaced with a parcel shelf that increased rear cargo capacity to 14 cubic feet.

This ‘74 Ghia is finished in Candice Red over black leatherette upholstery and is powered by a 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. It features front disc brakes, pop-out rear quarter windows, and a trailer hitch.

This 1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is now offered with partial service records, a copy of the owner’s manual, parts catalogs, spare wiper blades, and a clean Washington state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final year of production

  • 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Candice Red over Black leatherette

Factory Equipment

  • 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Front disc brakes

  • Pop-out rear quarter windows

  • Alternator charging system

  • Single downdraft carburetor

Modifications

  • Trailer hitch

Servicing

The seller reports the following servicing:

  • 2019:

    • Floorboard patched and addressed the surrounding areas of rust

    • Replaced the rocker panel

    • Partially replaced the inner rocker

    • Removed the passenger door and realigned the hinge pillar

  • 2025:

    • Front brakes replaced

  • 2026:

    • Tune-up performed

    • Oil change

    • Valve adjustment

    • Front ball joints, steering box, brake master cylinder, and rear brake shoes, cylinders, hoses, and drums replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cracked dashboard

  • Cracked steering wheel

  • Worn seat upholstery

  • Worn carpeting

  • Missing gas pedal cover

  • Worn brake and clutch pedal covers

  • Cracked door top covers

  • Chipped paint in the engine bay

  • Cracked seal around the front VW emblem

  • Bubbling paint on the left front fender near the headlight

  • Pealing front bumper tape

  • Clock inoperative

Ownership History

The car spent time in Michigan prior to being acquired by the seller in August 2019.

Included Items

  • Partial service records

  • Copy of owner’s manual

  • Parts catalogs

  • Spare parts

  • Car cover

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “1974 VW Karmann Ghia for sale. Last model year of the iconic Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. Fun little cruising car. No dents or door dings: Candice Red exterior paint and manual transmission. The interior is black leatherette; it is all original. Comes with a binder with a photocopied original owner’s manual & catalog, extra gaskets, and a car cover. Well-maintained, always garaged. I have owned this since 2019, and it is driven a couple of times a year during the summer. Runs great and is mechanically sound.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Coupe

Last bid
khekimian
khekimian
$7,750
Seller
Sandrae
Sandrae
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids9
Views14,743
Bids
khekimian's avatar
khekimian
Jun 15 at 1:22 PM
$7,750bid placed 
LuisMHurtado's avatar
LuisMHurtado
Jun 14 at 10:39 PM
$7,500bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Jun 14 at 3:18 AM
$6,500bid placed 
LuisMHurtado's avatar
LuisMHurtado
Jun 13 at 10:37 PM
$6,250bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Jun 13 at 9:19 PM
$6,000bid placed 

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