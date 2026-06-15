Description

In the mid 1950s, Volkswagen sought to introduce a new model that could boost the brand beyond the economical and utilitarian image of the Type 1 (Beetle). To do so, Volkswagen turned to the Italian firm Ghia, where Luigi Segre would design a new aerodynamic and stylish body that could be mounted atop the already proven reliable chassis and running gear of the Beetle.

German coachbuilder Karmann was already building Volkswagen convertibles, so they were tasked with the new hand-finished bodywork. The Karmann Ghia’s Panels were butt-welded, shaped by hand, and smoothed with English pewter—a meticulous process more commonly associated with luxury marques.

Codenamed Type 14, the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a blend of German craftsmanship and reliability and Italian styling. The recipe was successful and proved particularly popular in the U.S., where over 80 percent VW Karmann Ghias were delivered between 1955 and 1974.

Approximately 7,700 Karmann Ghias were sold in 1974, all of which were built in a two-seat configuration after U.S. Federal Safety mandates required all passenger seats to include seat belts. The Ghia’s rear seat lacked a safe, factory-engineered point to bolt seat belts to the frame, so it was discontinued and replaced with a parcel shelf that increased rear cargo capacity to 14 cubic feet.

This ‘74 Ghia is finished in Candice Red over black leatherette upholstery and is powered by a 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. It features front disc brakes, pop-out rear quarter windows, and a trailer hitch.

This 1974 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is now offered with partial service records, a copy of the owner’s manual, parts catalogs, spare wiper blades, and a clean Washington state title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final year of production

1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four

Four-speed manual transaxle

Candice Red over Black leatherette

Factory Equipment

1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four

Four-speed manual transaxle

Front disc brakes

Pop-out rear quarter windows

Alternator charging system

Single downdraft carburetor

Modifications

Trailer hitch

Servicing

The seller reports the following servicing:

2019: Floorboard patched and addressed the surrounding areas of rust Replaced the rocker panel Partially replaced the inner rocker Removed the passenger door and realigned the hinge pillar

2025: Front brakes replaced

2026: Tune-up performed Oil change Valve adjustment Front ball joints, steering box, brake master cylinder, and rear brake shoes, cylinders, hoses, and drums replaced



Known Imperfections

Cracked dashboard

Cracked steering wheel

Worn seat upholstery

Worn carpeting

Missing gas pedal cover

Worn brake and clutch pedal covers

Cracked door top covers

Chipped paint in the engine bay

Cracked seal around the front VW emblem

Bubbling paint on the left front fender near the headlight

Pealing front bumper tape

Clock inoperative

Ownership History

The car spent time in Michigan prior to being acquired by the seller in August 2019.

Included Items

Partial service records

Copy of owner’s manual

Parts catalogs

Spare parts

Car cover

Additional Information