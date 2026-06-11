Auction ended.

30-Years-Family-Owned 1974 Triumph TR6

No reserve
Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
30-Years-Family-Owned 1974 Triumph TR6
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:38 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCF21946U
Mileage indicated65,250 Miles TMU
LocationMinneapolis, Minnesota
Engine2.5L Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1974 Triumph TR6 Walkaround
Play
1974 Triumph TR6 Driving
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1974 Triumph TR6 Driving POV
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1974 Triumph TR6 Idling
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph TR6 is one of the quintessential British sports cars of the 1970s, pairing Michelotti-styled lines with a torque-rich inline-six engine. Known for its analog driving experience and straightforward mechanicals, the TR6 remains a favorite for enthusiasts seeking classic open-top motoring with character and market accessibility.

Finished in green with a black vinyl convertible soft top and interior upholstery, this ‘74 TR6 was reportedly purchased by the seller’s husband in the early 1990s. The chrome bumpers are fitted with overriders in accordance with updated U.S. safety regulations for the model year, and the 15” steel wheels wear trim rings and Firestone tires.

Dual Weber carburetors replace the original SU units, and an aftermarket radio and speakers have been installed. The battery was replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1974 Triumph TR6 is now offered at no reserve with a service manual, tool roll and jack, convertible top boot, and clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned for over 30 years

  • Refinished in green under previous ownership

  • Black vinyl convertible top and upholstery

  • Chrome bumpers with overriders

Factory Equipment

  • 2.5L inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Independent suspension

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • 15” steel wheels with trim rings

  • Wood veneer dashboard trim

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • Heater/defrost

Modifications

  • Weber carburetors

  • Aftermarket radio and speakers

Servicing

  • May 2026:

    • Battery replaced

  • Firestone tires with 2019 date codes

Known Imperfections

  • Various dents and paint imperfections

  • Chrome pitting

  • Convertible top boot missing one snap

  • Cracks in padded dashboard and wood trim

  • Seam separating on driver’s seat bottom

Ownership History

From the seller, “This TR6 was purchased by my husband in the early ‘90s. The car has been with our family for many years and given us many fun summer driving memories. Living in Minnesota, it was only out seasonally, mainly my husband was the one who drove it the most, and our son drove it to his summer job while in college. We feel it is time to move it on to someone who can enjoy the car more.”

Included Items

  • Service manual

  • Convertible top boot

  • Tool roll and jack

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1974 Triumph TR6

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

30-Years-Family-Owned 1974 Triumph TR6 · No reserve

Sold to
JrfNighthawk
JrfNighthawk
$14,445
Seller
CynthiaAnderson_sp5v
CynthiaAnderson_sp5v
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:38 PM UTC
Bids23
Views24,237
Bids
JrfNighthawk's avatar
JrfNighthawk
Jun 11 at 6:36 PM
$13,500bid placed 
MGB80's avatar
MGB80
Jun 11 at 6:34 PM
$13,250bid placed 
JrfNighthawk's avatar
JrfNighthawk
Jun 11 at 6:34 PM
$13,000bid placed 
MGB80's avatar
MGB80
Jun 11 at 6:33 PM
$12,750bid placed 
JrfNighthawk's avatar
JrfNighthawk
Jun 11 at 6:33 PM
$12,500bid placed 

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