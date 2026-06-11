30-Years-Family-Owned 1974 Triumph TR6
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:38 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Triumph TR6 is one of the quintessential British sports cars of the 1970s, pairing Michelotti-styled lines with a torque-rich inline-six engine. Known for its analog driving experience and straightforward mechanicals, the TR6 remains a favorite for enthusiasts seeking classic open-top motoring with character and market accessibility.
Finished in green with a black vinyl convertible soft top and interior upholstery, this ‘74 TR6 was reportedly purchased by the seller’s husband in the early 1990s. The chrome bumpers are fitted with overriders in accordance with updated U.S. safety regulations for the model year, and the 15” steel wheels wear trim rings and Firestone tires.
Dual Weber carburetors replace the original SU units, and an aftermarket radio and speakers have been installed. The battery was replaced in preparation for the sale.
This 1974 Triumph TR6 is now offered at no reserve with a service manual, tool roll and jack, convertible top boot, and clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-family-owned for over 30 years
Refinished in green under previous ownership
Black vinyl convertible top and upholstery
Chrome bumpers with overriders
Factory Equipment
2.5L inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission
Independent suspension
Rack and pinion steering
Front disc brakes, rear drums
15” steel wheels with trim rings
Wood veneer dashboard trim
Smiths instrumentation
Heater/defrost
Modifications
Weber carburetors
Aftermarket radio and speakers
Servicing
May 2026:
Battery replaced
Firestone tires with 2019 date codes
Known Imperfections
Various dents and paint imperfections
Chrome pitting
Convertible top boot missing one snap
Cracks in padded dashboard and wood trim
Seam separating on driver’s seat bottom
Ownership History
From the seller, “This TR6 was purchased by my husband in the early ‘90s. The car has been with our family for many years and given us many fun summer driving memories. Living in Minnesota, it was only out seasonally, mainly my husband was the one who drove it the most, and our son drove it to his summer job while in college. We feel it is time to move it on to someone who can enjoy the car more.”
Included Items
Service manual
Convertible top boot
Tool roll and jack
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.