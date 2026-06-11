Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Triumph TR6 is one of the quintessential British sports cars of the 1970s, pairing Michelotti-styled lines with a torque-rich inline-six engine. Known for its analog driving experience and straightforward mechanicals, the TR6 remains a favorite for enthusiasts seeking classic open-top motoring with character and market accessibility.

Finished in green with a black vinyl convertible soft top and interior upholstery, this ‘74 TR6 was reportedly purchased by the seller’s husband in the early 1990s. The chrome bumpers are fitted with overriders in accordance with updated U.S. safety regulations for the model year, and the 15” steel wheels wear trim rings and Firestone tires.

Dual Weber carburetors replace the original SU units, and an aftermarket radio and speakers have been installed. The battery was replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1974 Triumph TR6 is now offered at no reserve with a service manual, tool roll and jack, convertible top boot, and clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-family-owned for over 30 years

Refinished in green under previous ownership

Black vinyl convertible top and upholstery

Chrome bumpers with overriders

Factory Equipment

2.5L inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

Independent suspension

Rack and pinion steering

Front disc brakes, rear drums

15” steel wheels with trim rings

Wood veneer dashboard trim

Smiths instrumentation

Heater/defrost

Modifications

Weber carburetors

Aftermarket radio and speakers

Servicing

May 2026: Battery replaced

Firestone tires with 2019 date codes

Known Imperfections

Various dents and paint imperfections

Chrome pitting

Convertible top boot missing one snap

Cracks in padded dashboard and wood trim

Seam separating on driver’s seat bottom

Ownership History

From the seller, “This TR6 was purchased by my husband in the early ‘90s. The car has been with our family for many years and given us many fun summer driving memories. Living in Minnesota, it was only out seasonally, mainly my husband was the one who drove it the most, and our son drove it to his summer job while in college. We feel it is time to move it on to someone who can enjoy the car more.”

Included Items