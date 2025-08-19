1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:05 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1960 and built on a rugged ladder-frame chassis, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 earned a worldwide reputation for durability, reliability, and exceptional off-road capability.
By the mid-1970s, the Japanese-built 40 Series Land Cruiser was being exported to more than 100 countries and territories across six continents. While the basic chassis, body, and four-wheel-drive system remained largely consistent worldwide, export-market vehicles were often configured for durability and ease of maintenance rather than comfort or compliance with increasingly stringent safety and emissions regulations.
This example was refurbished in Latin America and subsequently imported to the United States from Venezuela in 2021. It has been converted to use a 12-volt electrical system, has been outfitted with a winch, and has been repainted in mustard-gold with a contrasting white roof over a refurbished interior.
The truck is powered by a 3.9L F inline-six, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. It rides on solid front and rear axles with leaf springs and features hydraulic drum brakes, painted steel wheels with hubcaps, swing-out rear cargo doors, black vinyl-and-cloth front bucket seats, center-facing fold-down rear jump seats, metric instrumentation, and an AM/FM radio.
This 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a removable hardtop, bilingual owner’s manual, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Imported from Venezuela in 2021
Refinished in mustard-gold exterior color with a white roof
Reupholstered black vinyl and cloth seats
Front bucket seats with center-facing fold-down rear jump seats
3.9L inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel drive
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transfer case
Manual locking front hubs
Solid front and rear axles
Leaf-spring suspension
White-painted steel wheels
Hydraulic drum brakes
Ventilating windshield cowl intake
Front bucket seats
The chassis number (FJ40176692) decodes as:
F – Toyota F-series gasoline engine
J – Land Cruiser series
40 – Short-wheelbase 40-Series Land Cruiser
176692 – Sequential production/frame number (June-July 1974 production)
Modifications
Refinished paint and interior
12-volt electrical system
WARN VR EVO 8 electric winch
Aluminum radiator
Replaced or restored speedometer/odometer
Rubber floor coverings
AM/FM radio
Service
Images showing the refresh can be found in the photo gallery
Firestone ATX 31x10.50R 15LT tires
Known Imperfections
Some paint chips up front and around hood latches
Hood latches are scraped
Paint chips on wheels
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 acquired it in August 2023 after it was imported to the U.S.
Included Items
Removable hardtop
Rear-mounted spare tire
English/Spanish owner’s manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.