1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

No reserve
4 days
$20,500
1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
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All photos (231)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFJ40176692
Mileage indicated1,500 Kilometers TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine3.9L Inline-Six
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorBrown
Interior colorBrown/Black

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Video gallery

1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Open Walk Around
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1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Engine Bay & Interior
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1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Rear Seat Functionality
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1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Door Functionality
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1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Exterior Walk Around
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1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Start Up
All videos (8)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1960 and built on a rugged ladder-frame chassis, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 earned a worldwide reputation for durability, reliability, and exceptional off-road capability.

By the mid-1970s, the Japanese-built 40 Series Land Cruiser was being exported to more than 100 countries and territories across six continents. While the basic chassis, body, and four-wheel-drive system remained largely consistent worldwide, export-market vehicles were often configured for durability and ease of maintenance rather than comfort or compliance with increasingly stringent safety and emissions regulations.

This example was refurbished in Latin America and subsequently imported to the United States from Venezuela in 2021. It has been converted to use a 12-volt electrical system, has been outfitted with a winch, and has been repainted in mustard-gold with a contrasting white roof over a refurbished interior.

The truck is powered by a 3.9L F inline-six, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. It rides on solid front and rear axles with leaf springs and features hydraulic drum brakes, painted steel wheels with hubcaps, swing-out rear cargo doors, black vinyl-and-cloth front bucket seats, center-facing fold-down rear jump seats, metric instrumentation, and an AM/FM radio.

This 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a removable hardtop, bilingual owner’s manual, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Imported from Venezuela in 2021

  • Refinished in mustard-gold exterior color with a white roof

  • Reupholstered black vinyl and cloth seats

  • Front bucket seats with center-facing fold-down rear jump seats

  • ‌3.9L inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel drive

Factory Equipment

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Manual locking front hubs

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Leaf-spring suspension

  • White-painted steel wheels

  • Hydraulic drum brakes

  • Ventilating windshield cowl intake

  • Front bucket seats

  • The chassis number (FJ40176692) decodes as:

    • F – Toyota F-series gasoline engine

    • J – Land Cruiser series

    • 40 – Short-wheelbase 40-Series Land Cruiser

    • 176692 – Sequential production/frame number (June-July 1974 production)

Modifications

  • Refinished paint and interior

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • WARN VR EVO 8 electric winch

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Replaced or restored speedometer/odometer

  • Rubber floor coverings

  • AM/FM radio

Service

  • Images showing the refresh can be found in the photo gallery

  • Firestone ATX 31x10.50R 15LT tires

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint chips up front and around hood latches

  • Hood latches are scraped

  • Paint chips on wheels

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 acquired it in August 2023 after it was imported to the U.S.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

  • English/Spanish owner’s manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 · No reserve

Current bid
Robert_Hale
Robert_Hale
$20,500
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids8
Views8,658

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