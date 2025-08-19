Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1960 and built on a rugged ladder-frame chassis, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 earned a worldwide reputation for durability, reliability, and exceptional off-road capability.

By the mid-1970s, the Japanese-built 40 Series Land Cruiser was being exported to more than 100 countries and territories across six continents. While the basic chassis, body, and four-wheel-drive system remained largely consistent worldwide, export-market vehicles were often configured for durability and ease of maintenance rather than comfort or compliance with increasingly stringent safety and emissions regulations.

This example was refurbished in Latin America and subsequently imported to the United States from Venezuela in 2021. It has been converted to use a 12-volt electrical system, has been outfitted with a winch, and has been repainted in mustard-gold with a contrasting white roof over a refurbished interior.

The truck is powered by a 3.9L F inline-six, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. It rides on solid front and rear axles with leaf springs and features hydraulic drum brakes, painted steel wheels with hubcaps, swing-out rear cargo doors, black vinyl-and-cloth front bucket seats, center-facing fold-down rear jump seats, metric instrumentation, and an AM/FM radio.

This 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a removable hardtop, bilingual owner’s manual, and a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Imported from Venezuela in 2021

Refinished in mustard-gold exterior color with a white roof

Reupholstered black vinyl and cloth seats

Front bucket seats with center-facing fold-down rear jump seats

‌3.9L inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel drive

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transfer case

Manual locking front hubs

Solid front and rear axles

Leaf-spring suspension

White-painted steel wheels

Hydraulic drum brakes

Ventilating windshield cowl intake

Front bucket seats

The chassis number (FJ40176692) decodes as: F – Toyota F-series gasoline engine J – Land Cruiser series 40 – Short-wheelbase 40-Series Land Cruiser 176692 – Sequential production/frame number (June-July 1974 production)



Modifications

Refinished paint and interior

12-volt electrical system

WARN VR EVO 8 electric winch

Aluminum radiator

Replaced or restored speedometer/odometer

Rubber floor coverings

AM/FM radio

Service

Images showing the refresh can be found in the photo gallery

Firestone ATX 31x10.50R 15LT tires

Known Imperfections

Some paint chips up front and around hood latches

Hood latches are scraped

Paint chips on wheels

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 acquired it in August 2023 after it was imported to the U.S.

Included Items