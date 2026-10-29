Auction ended.

1974 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 59)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/29/26
Result
1974 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 59)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (172)

Ending Thu, Oct 29 at 8:13 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN4742911860
Mileage indicated34,300 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorGrey

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note additional photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

This 1974 Porsche 914-6 GT represented the competition-focused evolution of Porsche’s mid-engine sports car. Its flared fenders accommodated wider tires, giving the lightweight 914 a purposeful stance and increased cornering capability. Performance tuning, upgraded suspension, and improved braking further enhanced its track-oriented character, while the mid-engine layout provided excellent balance.

A removable targa roof retained the versatility of the standard 914, while the purposeful, stripped-down cabin reflected the GT’s motorsport-inspired mission.

Originally built as a 914/4, this Porsche was later converted in the style of 914/6 specification and fitted with steel fender flares. At one point, it was powered by a 2.2-liter 911 S engine. When it was later discovered that the engine could be reunited with the car to which it originally belonged, it was sold to a restorer in Germany, who successfully reunited the two.

This 914 project is currently without an engine and remains incomplete.

This 1974 Porsche 914 project is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with an uninstalled transmission, various uninstalled parts, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection 

  • 914-6 GT steel flared fender bodywork  

  • Ready for Porsche flat-six engine 

  • Removable targa-style roof panel

Modifications

  • Factory 914-6 GT steel fender flares 

  • Ready for Porsche flat-six engine  

  • Front trunk-mounted oil cooler 

  • Wide Fuchs wheels 

  • Aftermarket seats

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery. 

  • Incomplete project car 

  • No engine 

  • Transmission not installed 

  • Front bumper missing

Ownership History

This 1974 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute is offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Included Items

  • Various uninstalled parts

  • Uninstalled 5-speed manual gearbox

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 59) · No reserve

Sold to
JFrazar
JFrazar
$18,190
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedOct 29, 2026 at 8:13 PM UTC
Bids37
Views13,394

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