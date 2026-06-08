Description

The Morgan 4/4, first introduced in 1936, was so named because it was Morgan’s first model with four wheels and four cylinders. By 1974, the car retained its classic pre‑war silhouette, ash wood framing, and hand‑built construction, qualities that continued to set Morgan apart. These mid-'70s models were typically powered by the Ford 1.6L Crossflow engine, offering reliable performance while preserving lightweight handling. Despite tightening safety and emissions regulations in the 1970s, the Morgan 4/4 remained largely unchanged, appealing to enthusiasts who valued craftsmanship, simplicity, and a direct connection to traditional British motoring heritage.

This 1974 Morgan 4/4 is finished in ivory and brown over color-coordinated upholstery. Its 1.6L inline-four is fed by a Weber carburetor and mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Wire-spoke knock-off wheels are finished in gray and mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.

Exterior details include polished bumpers and trim, fender-mounted mirrors, wind wings, and a rear luggage rack mounted over a spare tire. Inside, a fabricated wooden dash panel is complemented by a wood-rim steering wheel and brown carpeting.

This Morgan 4/4 was acquired by the seller in 2018 and is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by 1.6L Ford Crossfire inline-four

Weber downdraft carburetor

Four-speed manual transmission

Painted 15” knock-off wire-spoke wheels

Finished in ivory and brown

Beige upholstery

Factory Equipment

Disc front brakes and rear drums

Chrome-finished bumpers with overriders

Bright trim

Louvered hood panels

Fender-mounted mirrors

Rear tire carrier

Modifications

Brass air cleaner cover

Grille bar with badging

Wind wings

Rear luggage rack

Wooden dashboard panel with glove compartment

Wood-rim steering wheel

Rearview mirror mounted atop reupholstered dashboard pad

Brown carpets

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the fuel and water pumps

Known Imperfections

Imperfection in the finish include paint chips

Driver’s seat and left trim panels show wear

Bumper-mounted fog lights are not wired

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1974 Morgan 4/4 in 2018.

Included Items

Owner's manual

Side windows

Cockpit tonneau cover

Additional Information

This 1974 Morgan 4/4 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.