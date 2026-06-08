Auction ended.

1974 Morgan 4/4 1600

Bid to $13,500 on 06/08/26
Result
1974 Morgan 4/4 1600
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Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINB3246
Mileage indicated48,700 Miles TMU
LocationEvansville, Indiana
Engine1.6L Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The Morgan 4/4, first introduced in 1936, was so named because it was Morgan’s first model with four wheels and four cylinders. By 1974, the car retained its classic pre‑war silhouette, ash wood framing, and hand‑built construction, qualities that continued to set Morgan apart. These mid-'70s models were typically powered by the Ford 1.6L Crossflow engine, offering reliable performance while preserving lightweight handling. Despite tightening safety and emissions regulations in the 1970s, the Morgan 4/4 remained largely unchanged, appealing to enthusiasts who valued craftsmanship, simplicity, and a direct connection to traditional British motoring heritage.

This 1974 Morgan 4/4 is finished in ivory and brown over color-coordinated upholstery. Its 1.6L inline-four is fed by a Weber carburetor and mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Wire-spoke knock-off wheels are finished in gray and mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.

Exterior details include polished bumpers and trim, fender-mounted mirrors, wind wings, and a rear luggage rack mounted over a spare tire. Inside, a fabricated wooden dash panel is complemented by a wood-rim steering wheel and brown carpeting.

This Morgan 4/4 was acquired by the seller in 2018 and is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by 1.6L Ford Crossfire inline-four

  • Weber downdraft carburetor

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Painted 15” knock-off wire-spoke wheels

  • Finished in ivory and brown

  • Beige upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Disc front brakes and rear drums

  • Chrome-finished bumpers with overriders

  • Bright trim

  • Louvered hood panels

  • Fender-mounted mirrors

  • Rear tire carrier

Modifications

  • Brass air cleaner cover

  • Grille bar with badging

  • Wind wings

  • Rear luggage rack

  • Wooden dashboard panel with glove compartment

  • Wood-rim steering wheel

  • Rearview mirror mounted atop reupholstered dashboard pad

  • Brown carpets

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the fuel and water pumps

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfection in the finish include paint chips

  • Driver’s seat and left trim panels show wear

  • Bumper-mounted fog lights are not wired

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1974 Morgan 4/4 in 2018.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Side windows

  • Cockpit tonneau cover

Additional Information

This 1974 Morgan 4/4 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Morgan 4/4 1600

Last bid
Xixa
Xixa
$13,500
Seller
associat
associat
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids19
Views7,846
Bids
Xixa's avatar
Xixa
Jun 8 at 6:38 PM
$13,500bid placed 
Motor289's avatar
Motor289
Jun 8 at 6:24 PM
$13,107bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Jun 8 at 12:18 AM
$12,857bid placed 
MichaelJeffries_1xgo's avatar
MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Jun 8 at 12:16 AM
$12,600bid placed 
GL1995's avatar
GL1995
Jun 7 at 1:16 AM
$12,277bid placed 

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