1974 Morgan 4/4 1600
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
The Morgan 4/4, first introduced in 1936, was so named because it was Morgan’s first model with four wheels and four cylinders. By 1974, the car retained its classic pre‑war silhouette, ash wood framing, and hand‑built construction, qualities that continued to set Morgan apart. These mid-'70s models were typically powered by the Ford 1.6L Crossflow engine, offering reliable performance while preserving lightweight handling. Despite tightening safety and emissions regulations in the 1970s, the Morgan 4/4 remained largely unchanged, appealing to enthusiasts who valued craftsmanship, simplicity, and a direct connection to traditional British motoring heritage.
This 1974 Morgan 4/4 is finished in ivory and brown over color-coordinated upholstery. Its 1.6L inline-four is fed by a Weber carburetor and mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Wire-spoke knock-off wheels are finished in gray and mounted over disc brakes up front and drums out back.
Exterior details include polished bumpers and trim, fender-mounted mirrors, wind wings, and a rear luggage rack mounted over a spare tire. Inside, a fabricated wooden dash panel is complemented by a wood-rim steering wheel and brown carpeting.
This Morgan 4/4 was acquired by the seller in 2018 and is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by 1.6L Ford Crossfire inline-four
Weber downdraft carburetor
Four-speed manual transmission
Painted 15” knock-off wire-spoke wheels
Finished in ivory and brown
Beige upholstery
Factory Equipment
Disc front brakes and rear drums
Chrome-finished bumpers with overriders
Bright trim
Louvered hood panels
Fender-mounted mirrors
Rear tire carrier
Modifications
Brass air cleaner cover
Grille bar with badging
Wind wings
Rear luggage rack
Wooden dashboard panel with glove compartment
Wood-rim steering wheel
Rearview mirror mounted atop reupholstered dashboard pad
Brown carpets
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that service under current ownership included replacing the fuel and water pumps
Known Imperfections
Imperfection in the finish include paint chips
Driver’s seat and left trim panels show wear
Bumper-mounted fog lights are not wired
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1974 Morgan 4/4 in 2018.
Included Items
Owner's manual
Side windows
Cockpit tonneau cover
Additional Information
This 1974 Morgan 4/4 was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in May 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder was unable to complete the purchase of the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.