Auction ended.

1974 MG MGB Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 06/15/26
Result
1974 MG MGB Roadster
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (71)

Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGHN5UE344536G
Mileage indicated59,300 Miles TMU
LocationPeru, New York
Engine1.8-Liter Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Flag
Certified Checkout available
This auction is eligible for Certified Checkout, completed through KeySavvy. It's a quick and secure way to complete your purchase entirely online.

Description

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time. The 1974 model year marks the last for chrome bumpers, which featured rubber overriders to comply with the federally mandated changes.

This MGB Roadster was produced in March 1974 and has been retrofitted with earlier-style chrome overriders along with a set of 14” GKN Kent alloy wheels with MG-branded center caps.

The car is finished in red with a black top over black upholstery, and its 1.8-liter inline-four has been fitted with a Pierce intake manifold and a Weber carburetor.

It was acquired in November 2025 by the seller, who notes that service within the last three months included performing an oil change, converting the ignition to electronic, installing an aluminum radiator and electric fuel pump, and replacing the fuel tank, fuel pump, ignition switch, starter, heater control valve, and tires.

This 1974 MG MGB Roadster is now offered with a repair manual, a tonneau cover, spare sunvisors, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in red over vinyl interior upholstery

  • Back vinyl convertible top

  • 14” GKN Kent wheels

  • 1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Electronic ignition

Factory Equipment

  • 1.8-liter inline-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • Folding convertible soft top

  • Lockable glove box

  • Vent windows

  • Smiths instrumentation

Modifications

  • Pierce intake manifold

  • Weber carburetor

  • Inline fuel pressure regulator

  • Trunk-mounted electric fuel pump

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Electronic ignition

  • 14” GKN Kent wheels

  • Earlier-style bumper overriders

  • JVC head unit

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the following work has been performed within the last three months:

  • Oil change performed

  • Aluminum radiator installed

  • Electronic distributor installed

  • Trunk-mounted electric fuel pump installed

  • Thermostat and coolant hoses replaced

  • Heater control valve replaced

  • Starter replaced

  • Front brake pads and rotors replaced

  • Rear brake shoes replaced

  • Fuel tank and sending unit replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Ignition switch and keys replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Heater core bypassed

  • Scratches on the windshield

  • Various paint chips and scratches

  • Bubbling paint above the right rear wheel arch

  • Bent hood

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in November 2025.

Included Items

  • Tonneau cover

  • Repair manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 MG MGB Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
Don371
Don371
$4,500
Seller
joe88
joe88
EndedJun 15, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids13
Views12,070
Bids
Don371's avatar
Don371
Jun 15 at 6:10 PM
$4,000bid placed 
jamesmills_64lr's avatar
jamesmills_64lr
Jun 15 at 4:13 PM
$3,510bid placed 
PH_Trebuchet's avatar
PH_Trebuchet
Jun 8 at 8:23 PM
$3,400bid placed 
Boggey_73om's avatar
Boggey_73om
Jun 4 at 6:57 PM
$3,300bid placed 
Bear's avatar
Bear
Jun 4 at 1:30 PM
$3,200bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026