Description

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time. The 1974 model year marks the last for chrome bumpers, which featured rubber overriders to comply with the federally mandated changes.

This MGB Roadster was produced in March 1974 and has been retrofitted with earlier-style chrome overriders along with a set of 14” GKN Kent alloy wheels with MG-branded center caps.

The car is finished in red with a black top over black upholstery, and its 1.8-liter inline-four has been fitted with a Pierce intake manifold and a Weber carburetor.

It was acquired in November 2025 by the seller, who notes that service within the last three months included performing an oil change, converting the ignition to electronic, installing an aluminum radiator and electric fuel pump, and replacing the fuel tank, fuel pump, ignition switch, starter, heater control valve, and tires.

This 1974 MG MGB Roadster is now offered with a repair manual, a tonneau cover, spare sunvisors, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in red over vinyl interior upholstery

Back vinyl convertible top

14” GKN Kent wheels

1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor

Four-speed manual transmission

Aluminum radiator

Electronic ignition

Factory Equipment

1.8-liter inline-four engine

Four-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes, rear drums

Folding convertible soft top

Lockable glove box

Vent windows

Smiths instrumentation

Modifications

Pierce intake manifold

Weber carburetor

Inline fuel pressure regulator

Trunk-mounted electric fuel pump

Aluminum radiator

Electronic ignition

14” GKN Kent wheels

Earlier-style bumper overriders

JVC head unit

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the following work has been performed within the last three months:

Oil change performed

Aluminum radiator installed

Electronic distributor installed

Trunk-mounted electric fuel pump installed

Thermostat and coolant hoses replaced

Heater control valve replaced

Starter replaced

Front brake pads and rotors replaced

Rear brake shoes replaced

Fuel tank and sending unit replaced

Tires replaced

Ignition switch and keys replaced

Known Imperfections

Heater core bypassed

Scratches on the windshield

Various paint chips and scratches

Bubbling paint above the right rear wheel arch

Bent hood

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in November 2025.

Included Items