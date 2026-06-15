1974 MG MGB Roadster
Ended Jun 15, 2026 at 6:20 PM UTC
Description
The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time. The 1974 model year marks the last for chrome bumpers, which featured rubber overriders to comply with the federally mandated changes.
This MGB Roadster was produced in March 1974 and has been retrofitted with earlier-style chrome overriders along with a set of 14” GKN Kent alloy wheels with MG-branded center caps.
The car is finished in red with a black top over black upholstery, and its 1.8-liter inline-four has been fitted with a Pierce intake manifold and a Weber carburetor.
It was acquired in November 2025 by the seller, who notes that service within the last three months included performing an oil change, converting the ignition to electronic, installing an aluminum radiator and electric fuel pump, and replacing the fuel tank, fuel pump, ignition switch, starter, heater control valve, and tires.
This 1974 MG MGB Roadster is now offered with a repair manual, a tonneau cover, spare sunvisors, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Finished in red over vinyl interior upholstery
Back vinyl convertible top
14” GKN Kent wheels
1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor
Four-speed manual transmission
Aluminum radiator
Electronic ignition
Factory Equipment
1.8-liter inline-four engine
Four-speed manual transmission
Front disc brakes, rear drums
Folding convertible soft top
Lockable glove box
Vent windows
Smiths instrumentation
Modifications
Pierce intake manifold
Weber carburetor
Inline fuel pressure regulator
Trunk-mounted electric fuel pump
Aluminum radiator
Electronic ignition
14” GKN Kent wheels
Earlier-style bumper overriders
JVC head unit
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, the following work has been performed within the last three months:
Oil change performed
Aluminum radiator installed
Electronic distributor installed
Trunk-mounted electric fuel pump installed
Thermostat and coolant hoses replaced
Heater control valve replaced
Starter replaced
Front brake pads and rotors replaced
Rear brake shoes replaced
Fuel tank and sending unit replaced
Tires replaced
Ignition switch and keys replaced
Known Imperfections
Heater core bypassed
Scratches on the windshield
Various paint chips and scratches
Bubbling paint above the right rear wheel arch
Bent hood
Corrosion on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in November 2025.
Included Items
Tonneau cover
Repair manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.