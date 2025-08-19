1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

No reserve
11 days
$5,000
1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
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All photos (110)

Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN10704412020560
Mileage indicated183,100 Miles TMU
LocationKingston, New York
Engine4.5-Liter V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorAstral Silver Metallic
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

1974 Mercedes 450SL-Exterior Lights
Play
1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL-Start Up & Walk Around
Play

Description

The Mercedes‑Benz R107 SL made its debut in spring 1971, and for the first time in the history of this sports car series, there was a V8 engine under the bonnet. Over its 18-year production run, 237,287 units were built, over 65% of which were exported to the U.S. The 1974 model year marked the introduction of the large, shock-absorbing U.S. federal safety bumpers and was the last year that the SL’s 4.5-liter V8 did not have a catalytic converter.

This ‘74 450SL was acquired by the seller approximately eight years ago, and since then, the car has reportedly received a replacement battery, struts, muffler, and tires, among other maintenance items. The car is finished in Astral Silver Metallic with a matching removable hardtop as well as a blue soft top and blue leather upholstery. Equipment includes power steering, power windows, a Becker radio, 14” Bundt wheels, disc brakes, and independent suspension.

This 1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with its original sales invoice, various records, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 4.5-liter M117 V8 engine

  • Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Silver with matching removable hardtop

  • Blue convertible soft top

  • Blue leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Becker Europa II stereo radio

  • Power steering

  • Power windows

  • 14” Bundt wheels

  • Disc brakes

  • Independent suspension

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, maintenance under their care has included replacement of the battery, struts, muffler, as well as recently installing Michelin tires.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

  • The engine belts squeak

  • Power antenna does not go up

  • Corrosion on core support

Ownership History

The car was sold new through Rallye Motors, Incorporated, in Glen Cove, New York — an authorized dealer for Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi, and acquired by the seller approximately eight years ago.

Included Items

  • Original sales invoice

  • Various records

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “The car has been well cared for in the 8 years I have owned it. It has been stored indoors only and has not been driven much over the past three years.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL · No reserve

Current bid
HZ_Miami
HZ_Miami
$5,000
Seller
Beech-6
Beech-6
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids3
Views932

Comments & bids

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HZ_Miami's avatar
HZ_Miami
Sep 23 at 3:08 PM
$5,000bid placed 
MCHolyoke's avatar
MCHolyoke
Sep 21 at 9:04 PM
$4,800bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Sep 20 at 8:39 PM
$4,500bid placed 

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