1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
The Mercedes‑Benz R107 SL made its debut in spring 1971, and for the first time in the history of this sports car series, there was a V8 engine under the bonnet. Over its 18-year production run, 237,287 units were built, over 65% of which were exported to the U.S. The 1974 model year marked the introduction of the large, shock-absorbing U.S. federal safety bumpers and was the last year that the SL’s 4.5-liter V8 did not have a catalytic converter.
This ‘74 450SL was acquired by the seller approximately eight years ago, and since then, the car has reportedly received a replacement battery, struts, muffler, and tires, among other maintenance items. The car is finished in Astral Silver Metallic with a matching removable hardtop as well as a blue soft top and blue leather upholstery. Equipment includes power steering, power windows, a Becker radio, 14” Bundt wheels, disc brakes, and independent suspension.
This 1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with its original sales invoice, various records, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.
Highlights
4.5-liter M117 V8 engine
Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection
Three-speed automatic transmission
Silver with matching removable hardtop
Blue convertible soft top
Blue leather upholstery
Factory Equipment
Becker Europa II stereo radio
Power steering
Power windows
14” Bundt wheels
Disc brakes
Independent suspension
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, maintenance under their care has included replacement of the battery, struts, muffler, as well as recently installing Michelin tires.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
The engine belts squeak
Power antenna does not go up
Corrosion on core support
Ownership History
The car was sold new through Rallye Motors, Incorporated, in Glen Cove, New York — an authorized dealer for Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi, and acquired by the seller approximately eight years ago.
Included Items
Original sales invoice
Various records
Additional Information
From the seller: “The car has been well cared for in the 8 years I have owned it. It has been stored indoors only and has not been driven much over the past three years.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.