Description

The Mercedes‑Benz R107 SL made its debut in spring 1971, and for the first time in the history of this sports car series, there was a V8 engine under the bonnet. Over its 18-year production run, 237,287 units were built, over 65% of which were exported to the U.S. The 1974 model year marked the introduction of the large, shock-absorbing U.S. federal safety bumpers and was the last year that the SL’s 4.5-liter V8 did not have a catalytic converter.

This ‘74 450SL was acquired by the seller approximately eight years ago, and since then, the car has reportedly received a replacement battery, struts, muffler, and tires, among other maintenance items. The car is finished in Astral Silver Metallic with a matching removable hardtop as well as a blue soft top and blue leather upholstery. Equipment includes power steering, power windows, a Becker radio, 14” Bundt wheels, disc brakes, and independent suspension.

This 1974 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with its original sales invoice, various records, and a clean New York title in the seller's name.

Highlights

4.5-liter M117 V8 engine

Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection

Three-speed automatic transmission

Silver with matching removable hardtop

Blue convertible soft top

Blue leather upholstery

Factory Equipment

Becker Europa II stereo radio

Power steering

Power windows

14” Bundt wheels

Disc brakes

Independent suspension

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, maintenance under their care has included replacement of the battery, struts, muffler, as well as recently installing Michelin tires.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

The engine belts squeak

Power antenna does not go up

Corrosion on core support

Ownership History

The car was sold new through Rallye Motors, Incorporated, in Glen Cove, New York — an authorized dealer for Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi, and acquired by the seller approximately eight years ago.

Included Items

Original sales invoice

Various records

Additional Information