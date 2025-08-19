Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Launched in 1972, the Jensen-Healey was a luxurious convertible sports car designed to compete with the Triumph TR6 and the Jaguar E-Type. Production would end in 1976 with 10,503 cars being built by Jensen Motors Ltd. in West Bromwich, England. The cars were powered by a 1,973cc Lotus 907 dual overhead cam inline-four cylinder engine, which was factory rated at 140 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque.

The 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II brochure stated, “Designed by Donald Healey, engineered by Jensen, and powered by Lotus—three great names in motoring history come together in one remarkable car.” The Jensen-Healey would live up to that statement by winning five SCCA National “D” Production championships. five SCCA National “D” Production championships.

This ‘74 Mk II model was reportedly acquired in 1999 by the seller, who notes that they installed Dell’Orto carburetors and 15” VTO Silverstone wheels. The car is finished in black over tan upholstery, and additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, woodgrain interior trim, a Lecarra steering wheel, Smiths instrumentation, and a Pioneer CD stereo.

This 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop and a clean California title in the name of the seller’s trust.

Highlights

One of 7,142 Mk II models built from 1973–1975

Black with tan upholstery

Black removable hardtop

Dual Dell’Orto carburetors

15” VTO Silverstone wheels

Factory Equipment

1,973cc twin-cam Lotus Type 907 inline-four

Five-speed manual transmission

Woodgrain interior trim

Front disc brakes

Removable hardtop

Modifications

Dual Dell’Orto carburetors

15” VTO Silverstone wheels

Pioneer CD stereo

Known Imperfections

Convertible soft top leaks

Missing washer fluid reservoir

Ownership History

The car was reportedly acquired by the seller in 1999.

Included Items