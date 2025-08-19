27-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster 5-Speed

No reserve
12 days
$600
27-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster 5-Speed
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN19353
Mileage indicated97,250 Miles TMU
LocationClovis, California
Engine1,973cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorTan

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Launched in 1972, the Jensen-Healey was a luxurious convertible sports car designed to compete with the Triumph TR6 and the Jaguar E-Type. Production would end in 1976 with 10,503 cars being built by Jensen Motors Ltd. in West Bromwich, England. The cars were powered by a 1,973cc Lotus 907 dual overhead cam inline-four cylinder engine, which was factory rated at 140 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque.

The 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II brochure stated, “Designed by Donald Healey, engineered by Jensen, and powered by Lotus—three great names in motoring history come together in one remarkable car.” The Jensen-Healey would live up to that statement by winning five SCCA National “D” Production championships. five SCCA National “D” Production championships.

This ‘74 Mk II model was reportedly acquired in 1999 by the seller, who notes that they installed Dell’Orto carburetors and 15” VTO Silverstone wheels. The car is finished in black over tan upholstery, and additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, woodgrain interior trim, a Lecarra steering wheel, Smiths instrumentation, and a Pioneer CD stereo.

This 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a removable hardtop and a clean California title in the name of the seller’s trust.

Highlights

  • One of 7,142 Mk II models built from 1973–1975

  • Black with tan upholstery

  • Black removable hardtop

  • Dual Dell’Orto carburetors

  • 15” VTO Silverstone wheels

Factory Equipment

  • 1,973cc twin-cam Lotus Type 907 inline-four

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Woodgrain interior trim

  • Front disc brakes

  • Removable hardtop

Modifications

  • Dual Dell’Orto carburetors

  • 15” VTO Silverstone wheels

  • Pioneer CD stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Convertible soft top leaks

  • Missing washer fluid reservoir

Ownership History

The car was reportedly acquired by the seller in 1999.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

27-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
HW_ttrkog
HW_ttrkog
$600
Seller
GP5386N
GP5386N
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids5
Views375

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HW_ttrkog's avatar
HW_ttrkog
Sep 23 at 7:48 PM
$600bid placed 
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GB_pf89zk
Sep 23 at 6:30 PM
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HW_ttrkog
Sep 23 at 3:56 PM
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GB_pf89zk
Sep 23 at 3:07 AM
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Sep 21 at 8:15 PM
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