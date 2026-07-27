Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Launched in 1972, the Jensen-Healey was a luxurious convertible sports car designed to compete with the Triumph TR6 and the Jaguar E-Type. Production would end in 1976 with 10,503 cars being built by Jensen Motors Ltd. in West Bromwich, England.

The cars were powered by a 1,973cc Lotus 907 dual-overhead cam inline-four engine, which was factory rated at 140 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque.

The 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II brochure stated, “Designed by Donald Healey, engineered by Jensen, and powered by Lotus—three great names in motoring history come together in one remarkable car.”

The Jensen-Healey would live up to that statement by winning five SCCA National “D” Production championships.

This ‘74 Mk II model was reportedly acquired by the seller in 1975, when it was just one year old. It features a replacement steering column and a reupholstered interior, and the seller tells us the car was repainted in its factory color circa 1995 following replacement of the rocker panels and rear quarter panels.

This 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

One of 7,142 Mk II models built from 1973–1975

1,973cc twin-cam Lotus Type 907 inline-four

Four-speed manual transmission

Red with black upholstery

Black side stripes

Black removable hardtop and convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

1,973cc twin-cam Lotus Type 907 inline-four

Four-speed manual transmission

Woodgrain interior trim

13” alloy wheels

Front disc brakes

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership has included replacement of the steering column, rocker panels, and rear quarter panels as well as a repaint of the exterior and reupholstering of the interior.

Known Imperfections

Rust perforations on the left front fender and ahead of the right rear wheel

Turn signals work intermittently

Tachometer inoperative

Tires show older date codes

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 1975.

Included Items

Removable hardtop

Additional Information

From the seller: “Out of three, this is by far the best British roadster I have ever owned. The power and finish details are superb. Spare parts are available from Delta Motorsports in Phoenix. The car has been garaged since I purchased it in 1975.”