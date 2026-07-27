Auction ended.

51-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster

No reserve
Sold for on 07/27/26
Result
51-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster
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Ended Jul 27, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN15912
Mileage indicated57,800 Miles TMU
LocationAllentown, Pennsylvania
Engine1,973cc Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1974 Jensen Healey MKII Roadster Departure
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1974 Jensen Healey MKII Roadster Drive By
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1974 Jensen Healey MKII Roadster Arrival
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Launched in 1972, the Jensen-Healey was a luxurious convertible sports car designed to compete with the Triumph TR6 and the Jaguar E-Type. Production would end in 1976 with 10,503 cars being built by Jensen Motors Ltd. in West Bromwich, England.

The cars were powered by a 1,973cc Lotus 907 dual-overhead cam inline-four engine, which was factory rated at 140 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque.

The 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II brochure stated, “Designed by Donald Healey, engineered by Jensen, and powered by Lotus—three great names in motoring history come together in one remarkable car.”

The Jensen-Healey would live up to that statement by winning five SCCA National “D” Production championships.

This ‘74 Mk II model was reportedly acquired by the seller in 1975, when it was just one year old. It features a replacement steering column and a reupholstered interior, and the seller tells us the car was repainted in its factory color circa 1995 following replacement of the rocker panels and rear quarter panels.

This 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • One of 7,142 Mk II models built from 1973–1975

  • 1,973cc twin-cam Lotus Type 907 inline-four

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Red with black upholstery

  • Black side stripes

  • Black removable hardtop and convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

  • 1,973cc twin-cam Lotus Type 907 inline-four

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Woodgrain interior trim

  • 13” alloy wheels

  • Front disc brakes

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership has included replacement of the steering column, rocker panels, and rear quarter panels as well as a repaint of the exterior and reupholstering of the interior.

Known Imperfections

  • Rust perforations on the left front fender and ahead of the right rear wheel

  • Turn signals work intermittently

  • Tachometer inoperative

  • Tires show older date codes

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 1975.

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop

Additional Information

From the seller: “Out of three, this is by far the best British roadster I have ever owned. The power and finish details are superb. Spare parts are available from Delta Motorsports in Phoenix. The car has been garaged since I purchased it in 1975.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

51-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen-Healey Mk II Roadster · No reserve

Sold to
Griff66
Griff66
$4,000
Seller
ThomasZitrides_6ch3
ThomasZitrides_6ch3
EndedJul 27, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids13
Views32,164

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Griff66's avatar
Griff66
Jul 27 at 6:38 PM
$3,500bid placed 
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Griff66
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imramin
Jul 27 at 6:31 PM
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RS_w564tc
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