Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Jaguar E‑Type stunned the automotive world when it was unveiled at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, thanks to its sculpted aerodynamic form, monocoque-and-subframe construction, and performance derived directly from Jaguar's Le Mans-winning D-Type. The E-Type was famously rumored to be called "the most beautiful car ever made," by Enzo Ferrari, and in 1996, a 1963 roadster model earned a permanent spot in New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Introduced in 1971, the Series III was the final evolution of the wildly successful Jaguar E-Type and brought major changes centered around tightening U.S. emissions and safety regulations. Offered as a 2+2 coupe and roadster only, the Series III XKE is identifiable by its flared wheel arches, larger cross-slatted grille, quad exhausts, and most notably Jaguar’s new 5.3-liter V12 engine. The smooth, but torque-rich aluminum powerplant gave the aging design fresh life and distinguished the final E-Types from earlier, six-cylinder models. The engine was factory rated at 272 horsepower and 304 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from nought to sixty in under seven seconds.

This ‘74 model was acquired by the seller in May 2004, and it is finished in British Racing Green with a replacement tan soft top over Cinnamon leather upholstery. The carpeting, tonneau cover, and boot cover have been replaced under current ownership, and additional details include a three-speed automatic transmission, 15” wire-spoke knockoff wheels, and a chrome rear luggage rack.

The car features air conditioning, and modifications include an aftermarket cupholder, a headlight warning alarm, a battery cut-off switch, and a JVC head unit with Bluetooth functionality.

This 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series III Roadster V12 is now offered at no reserve with spare engine belts, a fire extinguisher, a jack, tools, a Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Arizona title in the name of the seller's trust.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate

5.3-Liter V12 with quadruple Stromberg carburetors

Three-speed automatic transmission

British Racing Green paint

Cinnamon leather upholstery

Replacement soft top, boot, and tonneau cover

Four-wheel disc brakes

15” wire-spoke wheels

Factory Equipment

5.3-Liter V12

Quadruple Stromberg carburetors

Three-speed automatic transmission

British Racing Green paint

Cinnamon leather upholstery

Four-wheel disc brakes

15” wire-spoke wheels

Modifications

Aftermarket cupholder

Headlight warning alarm

Battery cut-off switch

JVC head unit with Bluetooth functionality

Metal seat belt holder removed and replaced with plastic guides

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the car has been serviced by the owner, and lead mechanic of Falconworks in Tucson, Arizona, for the past 15 years.

The following statements are from the seller regarding maintenance during their ownership.

“Michelin Defender tires installed within the last 1,000 miles.”

“After buying the car in May of 2004 I bought a new retractable tan top. A new black Tonneau cover and cover for the retractable top.”

“New front carpets and rubber Jaguar logo mats.”

“The battery is new with a manual circuit breaker installed.”

“The steering column has been repaired.”

“New electronic aerial unit.”

“All the receipts for parts and maintenance are included as well as repair and parts manuals and a number of rare books and the Heritage Certificate.”

Known Imperfections

Miscellaneous paint scratches present

There are paint chips on fuel and passenger doors and hood

There are two dents on upper chrome grill and one dent on the left front hood

Wear on upholstery

The glove compartment stuck locked

Two of the climate control outlets are missing a horizontal bar for moving the louvers.

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in May 2004.

Included Items

Spare engine belts

Fire extinguisher

Jack and tools

Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

Theft prevention bar for the steering wheel with keys

Additional Information

From the seller: “I installed a long inflation tube from the spare tire into the trunk for easy checking and filling the tire.”