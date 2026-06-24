22-Years-Owned 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series III Roadster V12

No reserve
$35,250
22-Years-Owned 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series III Roadster V12
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Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINUE1S24915BW
Mileage indicated67,600 Miles TMU
LocationTucson, Arizona
Engine5.3-Liter V12
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Jaguar E‑Type stunned the automotive world when it was unveiled at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, thanks to its sculpted aerodynamic form, monocoque-and-subframe construction, and performance derived directly from Jaguar's Le Mans-winning D-Type. The E-Type was famously rumored to be called "the most beautiful car ever made," by Enzo Ferrari, and in 1996, a 1963 roadster model earned a permanent spot in New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Introduced in 1971, the Series III was the final evolution of the wildly successful Jaguar E-Type and brought major changes centered around tightening U.S. emissions and safety regulations. Offered as a 2+2 coupe and roadster only, the Series III XKE is identifiable by its flared wheel arches, larger cross-slatted grille, quad exhausts, and most notably Jaguar’s new 5.3-liter V12 engine.    The smooth, but torque-rich aluminum powerplant gave the aging design fresh life and distinguished the final E-Types from earlier, six-cylinder models. The engine was factory rated at 272 horsepower and 304 lb-ft of torque, which propelled the car from nought to sixty in under seven seconds.

This ‘74 model was acquired by the seller in May 2004, and it is finished in British Racing Green with a replacement tan soft top over Cinnamon leather upholstery. The carpeting, tonneau cover, and boot cover have been replaced under current ownership, and additional details include a three-speed automatic transmission, 15” wire-spoke knockoff wheels, and a chrome rear luggage rack.

The car features air conditioning, and modifications include an aftermarket cupholder, a headlight warning alarm, a battery cut-off switch, and a JVC head unit with Bluetooth functionality.

This 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series III Roadster V12 is now offered at no reserve with spare engine belts, a fire extinguisher, a jack, tools, a Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate, and a clean Arizona title in the name of the seller's trust.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate

  • 5.3-Liter V12 with quadruple Stromberg carburetors

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • British Racing Green paint

  • Cinnamon leather upholstery

  • Replacement soft top, boot, and tonneau cover

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15” wire-spoke wheels

Factory Equipment

  • 5.3-Liter V12

  • Quadruple Stromberg carburetors

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • British Racing Green paint

  • Cinnamon leather upholstery

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15” wire-spoke wheels

Modifications

  • Aftermarket cupholder

  • Headlight warning alarm

  • Battery cut-off switch

  • JVC head unit with Bluetooth functionality

  • Metal seat belt holder removed and replaced with plastic guides

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the car has been serviced by the owner, and lead mechanic of Falconworks in Tucson, Arizona, for the past 15 years.

The following statements are from the seller regarding maintenance during their ownership.

  • “Michelin Defender tires installed within the last 1,000 miles.”

  • “After buying the car in May of 2004 I bought a new retractable tan top. A new black Tonneau cover and cover for the retractable top.”

  • “New front carpets and rubber Jaguar logo mats.”

  • “The battery is new with a manual circuit breaker installed.”

  • “The steering column has been repaired.”

  • “New electronic aerial unit.”

  • “All the receipts for parts and maintenance are included as well as repair and parts manuals and a number of rare books and the Heritage Certificate.”

Known Imperfections

  • Miscellaneous paint scratches present

  • There are paint chips on fuel and passenger doors and hood

  • There are two dents on upper chrome grill and one dent on the left front hood

  • Wear on upholstery

  • The glove compartment stuck locked

  • Two of the climate control outlets are missing a horizontal bar for moving the louvers.

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in May 2004.

Included Items

  • Spare engine belts

  • Fire extinguisher

  • Jack and tools

  • Jaguar Heritage Trust certificate

  • Theft prevention bar for the steering wheel with keys

Additional Information

From the seller: “I installed a long inflation tube from the spare tire into the trunk for easy checking and filling the tire.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1974 Jaguar E-Type

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series III Roadster V12 · No reserve

Current bid
313PeterG
313PeterG
$35,250
Seller
ppk49
ppk49
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Views29,224
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