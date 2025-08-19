Description

1974 saw a significant styling transition for the C3 Corvette generation, introducing a new body-colored urethane rear bumper to complement the front urethane nose introduced the year prior. As the final year before major emissions restrictions arrived and further reduced power output, the 1974 remains one of the more sought-after mid-generation C3s among collectors.

Acquired by the seller in the early 1990s, this drop-top C3 is said to have been refurbished under current ownership, including a repaint in dark blue with custom gradient striping and rebuilding the carbureted 350ci V8 engine. Equipment includes a 3-speed automatic transmission, power-assisted brakes and steering, and 15” Rally wheels.

This example is fitted with a light blue convertible top and cream-colored interior upholster, and an aftermarket cassette head unit replaces the original. Under the hood, chrome accessories and an aluminum radiator have been installed, and fiberglass bumpers have been installed front and rear.

This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Reportedly refurbished under current ownership

Finished in dark blue with gradient side striping

Fitted with a light blue soft top and cream upholstery

Body-colored urethane front and rear bumpers

Factory Equipment

Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Limited-slip differential

Power-assisted steering

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

15” Rally wheels with hub caps and trim rings

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Power windows

Luggage rack

Lap belts

Modifications

Aftermarket fiberglass bumpers

Custom paint and striping

Chrome engine bay accents

Aftermarket aluminum radiator

Aftermarket cassette head unit

Aftermarket cup holders

Servicing

Reportedly refurbished under current ownership From the seller, "We had a underbody frame replacement and the motor was rebuilt at that time. We do have pictures showing that work in progress."



Known Imperfections