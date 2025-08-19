1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

2 days
$12,000
1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
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Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z67J4S420483
Mileage indicated55,300 Miles TMU
LocationCary, Illinois
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

1974 saw a significant styling transition for the C3 Corvette generation, introducing a new body-colored urethane rear bumper to complement the front urethane nose introduced the year prior. As the final year before major emissions restrictions arrived and further reduced power output, the 1974 remains one of the more sought-after mid-generation C3s among collectors.

Acquired by the seller in the early 1990s, this drop-top C3 is said to have been refurbished under current ownership, including a repaint in dark blue with custom gradient striping and rebuilding the carbureted 350ci V8 engine. Equipment includes a 3-speed automatic transmission, power-assisted brakes and steering, and 15” Rally wheels.

This example is fitted with a light blue convertible top and cream-colored interior upholster, and an aftermarket cassette head unit replaces the original. Under the hood, chrome accessories and an aluminum radiator have been installed, and fiberglass bumpers have been installed front and rear.

This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Reportedly refurbished under current ownership

  • Finished in dark blue with gradient side striping

  • Fitted with a light blue soft top and cream upholstery

  • Body-colored urethane front and rear bumpers

Factory Equipment

  • Carbureted 350ci V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15” Rally wheels with hub caps and trim rings

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Center-stack auxiliary gauges

  • Power windows

  • Luggage rack

  • Lap belts

Modifications

  • Aftermarket fiberglass bumpers

  • Custom paint and striping

  • Chrome engine bay accents

  • Aftermarket aluminum radiator

  • Aftermarket cassette head unit

  • Aftermarket cup holders

Servicing

  • Reportedly refurbished under current ownership

    • From the seller, "We had a underbody frame replacement and the motor was rebuilt at that time. We do have pictures showing that work in progress."

Known Imperfections

  • Wear consistent with age and use

  • Wear on upholstery

  • Wear on steering wheel

  • Air-conditioning system inoperative

  • BFGoodrich tires with older date codes

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Current bid
Yogi62462
Yogi62462
$12,000
Seller
1972wasfirstVette
1972wasfirstVette
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids16
Views3,601
How it works
Bids
Yogi62462's avatar
Yogi62462
Jun 21 at 3:01 PM
$12,000bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 11:43 AM
$11,250bid placed 
Yogi62462's avatar
Yogi62462
Jun 21 at 10:28 AM
$11,000bid placed 
BruceKinnie_gk8n's avatar
BruceKinnie_gk8n
Jun 21 at 4:07 AM
$10,250bid placed 
Yogi62462's avatar
Yogi62462
Jun 20 at 7:40 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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