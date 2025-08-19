1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:15 PM UTC
Description
1974 saw a significant styling transition for the C3 Corvette generation, introducing a new body-colored urethane rear bumper to complement the front urethane nose introduced the year prior. As the final year before major emissions restrictions arrived and further reduced power output, the 1974 remains one of the more sought-after mid-generation C3s among collectors.
Acquired by the seller in the early 1990s, this drop-top C3 is said to have been refurbished under current ownership, including a repaint in dark blue with custom gradient striping and rebuilding the carbureted 350ci V8 engine. Equipment includes a 3-speed automatic transmission, power-assisted brakes and steering, and 15” Rally wheels.
This example is fitted with a light blue convertible top and cream-colored interior upholster, and an aftermarket cassette head unit replaces the original. Under the hood, chrome accessories and an aluminum radiator have been installed, and fiberglass bumpers have been installed front and rear.
This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Reportedly refurbished under current ownership
Finished in dark blue with gradient side striping
Fitted with a light blue soft top and cream upholstery
Body-colored urethane front and rear bumpers
Factory Equipment
Carbureted 350ci V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Limited-slip differential
Power-assisted steering
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
15” Rally wheels with hub caps and trim rings
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Center-stack auxiliary gauges
Power windows
Luggage rack
Lap belts
Modifications
Aftermarket fiberglass bumpers
Custom paint and striping
Chrome engine bay accents
Aftermarket aluminum radiator
Aftermarket cassette head unit
Aftermarket cup holders
Servicing
Reportedly refurbished under current ownership
From the seller, "We had a underbody frame replacement and the motor was rebuilt at that time. We do have pictures showing that work in progress."
Known Imperfections
Wear consistent with age and use
Wear on upholstery
Wear on steering wheel
Air-conditioning system inoperative
BFGoodrich tires with older date codes
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.