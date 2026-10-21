Auction ended.

1974 Chevrolet Corvette 454 Convertible 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
1974 Chevrolet Corvette 454 Convertible 4-Speed
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Ending Wed, Oct 21 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1Z67Z4S428964
Mileage indicated49,400 Miles TMU
LocationHaverhill, Massachusetts
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMedium Blue
Interior colorSilver

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video, undercarriage photos, and engine stamp and casting code photos have been added.

Video gallery

1974 Chevrolet Corvette 454 Convertible Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The popularity of America’s Sports Car, the Chevrolet Corvette, exploded during the 1970s, thanks to the Corvette’s combination of sleek styling, V8 power, and handling prowess. Even with the U.S. auto industry reeling from the gas crunch in 1974, Corvette sales rose to 37,502 units (from 30,464), only 5,474 of which were convertibles.

Soft color-keyed urethane bumpers were now fitted front and back, and the rear bumper was made in two parts, split vertically — all future bumpers would be one-piece. Performance remained modest; the base 350ci V8 generated 195 horsepower, but options included the 270-hp 454ci big-block, which was built for smooth power, not all-out performance. Automatic transmission, power windows, air conditioning, power steering, and tilt/telescopic steering column were fitted to the majority of 1974 Chevrolet Corvettes, although it would be final year for the 454, catalytic converters, and true dual exhausts, and the second-to-the-last year for the convertible option until 1985.

Chevrolet’s 1974 sale brochure called the updated Corvette a car “for anyone who truly loves the road and where it goes ... A car that combines the road holding and handling qualities of a true sports car with the grace and refinement of a personal luxury car.”

This example is powered by a 454ci V8 backed by a four-speed manual transmission, finished in Medium Blue with silver upholstery, rides on 15" wheels, and features a white convertible top.

This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a removable hardtop, manufacturer's literature, maintenance records, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Corvette Medium Blue (922) paint with White convertible top over silver interior 

  • Leather seat trim, woodgrain accents and carpet trim on door panels, woodgrain accents on the console, and cut pile carpeting 

  • Powered by an LS4 454ci V8 engine factory rated when new at 270 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque 

  • Four-speed manual transmission 

  • Goodyear Eagle GT II P225/70R15 tires 

  • Bumper fiberglass repaired, resurfaced, and refinished by CB Restorations (February 2023, $3,737.24)

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering, windows, and brakes 

  • Air conditioning components

  • Leather-wrapped, tilt steering wheel 

  • Sport instrument cluster

  • AM/FM pushbutton radio

  • The chassis number (1Z67Z4S428964) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet 

    • Z – Corvette  

    • 67 – Two-door convertible 

    • Z – LS4 454ci, 270 hp V8 engine 

    • 4 – 1974 model year 

    • S – St. Louis assembly plant 

    • 428964 – Sequential production number

Known Imperfections

  • Leather upholstery is cracked on seats and center console and is discolored on the edges of the seats 

  • Scuff marks on center console

  • Scuffs on door sills and door sill trim 

  • A/C unit runs, but you can hear the clutch clicking (needs freon or modern equivalent)

Included Items

  • Removable hardtop (in Corvette Medium Blue paint) 

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Maintenance records

Ownership History

The consignor of this 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offering it through the trust of its longtime owner, who purchased the car in 2011.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

1974 Chevrolet Corvette: Documents and brochure covers

1974 Corvette CB Restorations Receipt

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 Chevrolet Corvette 454 Convertible 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
GarandPappy
GarandPappy
$31,833
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids61
Views14,278

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