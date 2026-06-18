Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 454 4-Speed

Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 454 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z67Z4S416732
Mileage indicated58,700 Miles TMU
LocationElk Grove, California
Engine454ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Video gallery

1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 454 4-Speed Start Up
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1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 454 4-Speed Walk Around
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1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 454 4-Speed Drive
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Description

Introduced as part of the C3 generation’s later evolution, the 1974 Chevrolet Corvette was the first to feature both front and rear impact-absorbing urethane bumpers and the last to be fitted with a big block engine option.

One-family-owned since new, this 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in Bright Yellow over tan upholstery. The car was fitted with a 454ci V8 from the factory, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission plus a black convertible soft top and color-matched removable hardtop. Professional photos included in the gallery come from a feature in Corvette Magazine, a copy of which accompanies the sale.

Presented by the seller as a largely original example that was said to have been used as a daily driver through the early 1990s, this C3 sits on 15” Rally wheels and has been fitted with a smaller diameter steering wheel and aftermarket stereo system. Highlights from the most servicing said to have been completed are mentioned below.

This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a color-matched hardtop, various spare parts, the removed factory radio, a copy of the Corvette Magazine feature, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned since new

  • Numbers-matching 454ci LS4 big block V8

  • Featured in the Corvette Magazine in December 2025

  • Finished in Bright Yellow with a matching removable hardtop included

  • Fitted with a black convertible top and tan interior upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • 454ci LS4 V8 engine

    • The engine stamping is consistent with the chassis number (see gallery)

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Limited-slip rear differential

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15” Rally wheels with hub caps and trim rings

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • Air conditioning system

  • Lugguage rack

  • The chassis number (1Z67Z4S416732) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • Z – Corvette

    • 67 – Convertible body style

    • Z – 454ci V8, LS4 engine

    • 4 – Model year 1974

    • S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri

    • 416732 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Mini high torque starter

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Aftermarket head unit and speakers

  • Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant

Servicing

The following items are said to have been replaced:

  • 2019

    • steering column bearings

    • water pump

    • power steering pump

  • 2018

    • Engine belts

    • Left engine mount

    • Starter

    • Spark plugs (general tune-up)

  • 2017

    • Wheel bearings

    • Ball joints

    • Sway bar bushing

  • 2016

    • Carburetor (rebuilt)

    • Differential pinion seal (oiled/serviced)

    • Various engine gaskets

    • Fuel filter

  • 2008

    • Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips and cracking

  • Scuff marks on seatbacks

Ownership History

From the seller, "This '74 Corvette was a single owner. We inherited the car from my father-in-law in 2024, and the vehicle is well maintained and a fun weekend driver. The professional photos are from when car was featured in the December 2025 edition of Corvette Magazine."

Included Items

  • 2025 Corvette Magazine feature

  • Service manual and brochure

  • Color-matched hardtop

  • Removed factory radio

  • Various spare parts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 454 4-Speed

Sold to
BHawk
BHawk
$26,483
Seller
CBenson
CBenson
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids23
Views7,556
Bids
BHawk's avatar
BHawk
Jun 18 at 6:21 PM
$24,750bid placed 
Bc_d76l02's avatar
Bc_d76l02
Jun 18 at 6:20 PM
$24,500bid placed 
BHawk's avatar
BHawk
Jun 18 at 5:23 PM
$23,750bid placed 
Bc_d76l02's avatar
Bc_d76l02
Jun 17 at 12:29 PM
$23,500bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Jun 16 at 10:43 PM
$22,750bid placed 

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