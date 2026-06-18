Description

Introduced as part of the C3 generation’s later evolution, the 1974 Chevrolet Corvette was the first to feature both front and rear impact-absorbing urethane bumpers and the last to be fitted with a big block engine option.

One-family-owned since new, this 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in Bright Yellow over tan upholstery. The car was fitted with a 454ci V8 from the factory, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission plus a black convertible soft top and color-matched removable hardtop. Professional photos included in the gallery come from a feature in Corvette Magazine, a copy of which accompanies the sale.

Presented by the seller as a largely original example that was said to have been used as a daily driver through the early 1990s, this C3 sits on 15” Rally wheels and has been fitted with a smaller diameter steering wheel and aftermarket stereo system. Highlights from the most servicing said to have been completed are mentioned below.

This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a color-matched hardtop, various spare parts, the removed factory radio, a copy of the Corvette Magazine feature, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-family-owned since new

Numbers-matching 454ci LS4 big block V8

Featured in the Corvette Magazine in December 2025

Finished in Bright Yellow with a matching removable hardtop included

Fitted with a black convertible top and tan interior upholstery

Factory Equipment

454ci LS4 V8 engine The engine stamping is consistent with the chassis number (see gallery)

4-speed manual transmission

Limited-slip rear differential

Four-wheel disc brakes

15” Rally wheels with hub caps and trim rings

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Air conditioning system

Lugguage rack

The chassis number (1Z67Z4S416732) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division Z – Corvette 67 – Convertible body style Z – 454ci V8, LS4 engine 4 – Model year 1974 S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri 416732 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Mini high torque starter

Aftermarket steering wheel

Aftermarket head unit and speakers

Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant

Servicing

The following items are said to have been replaced:

2019 steering column bearings water pump power steering pump

2018 Engine belts Left engine mount Starter Spark plugs (general tune-up)

2017 Wheel bearings Ball joints Sway bar bushing

2016 Carburetor (rebuilt) Differential pinion seal (oiled/serviced) Various engine gaskets Fuel filter

2008 Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant



Known Imperfections

Various paint chips and cracking

Scuff marks on seatbacks

Ownership History

From the seller, "This '74 Corvette was a single owner. We inherited the car from my father-in-law in 2024, and the vehicle is well maintained and a fun weekend driver. The professional photos are from when car was featured in the December 2025 edition of Corvette Magazine."

Included Items