One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 454 4-Speed
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
Introduced as part of the C3 generation’s later evolution, the 1974 Chevrolet Corvette was the first to feature both front and rear impact-absorbing urethane bumpers and the last to be fitted with a big block engine option.
One-family-owned since new, this 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in Bright Yellow over tan upholstery. The car was fitted with a 454ci V8 from the factory, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission plus a black convertible soft top and color-matched removable hardtop. Professional photos included in the gallery come from a feature in Corvette Magazine, a copy of which accompanies the sale.
Presented by the seller as a largely original example that was said to have been used as a daily driver through the early 1990s, this C3 sits on 15” Rally wheels and has been fitted with a smaller diameter steering wheel and aftermarket stereo system. Highlights from the most servicing said to have been completed are mentioned below.
This 1974 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a color-matched hardtop, various spare parts, the removed factory radio, a copy of the Corvette Magazine feature, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-family-owned since new
Numbers-matching 454ci LS4 big block V8
Featured in the Corvette Magazine in December 2025
Finished in Bright Yellow with a matching removable hardtop included
Fitted with a black convertible top and tan interior upholstery
Factory Equipment
454ci LS4 V8 engine
The engine stamping is consistent with the chassis number (see gallery)
4-speed manual transmission
Limited-slip rear differential
Four-wheel disc brakes
15” Rally wheels with hub caps and trim rings
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
Air conditioning system
Lugguage rack
The chassis number (1Z67Z4S416732) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
Z – Corvette
67 – Convertible body style
Z – 454ci V8, LS4 engine
4 – Model year 1974
S – Assembly plant: St. Louis, Missouri
416732 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Mini high torque starter
Aftermarket steering wheel
Aftermarket head unit and speakers
Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant
Servicing
The following items are said to have been replaced:
2019
steering column bearings
water pump
power steering pump
2018
Engine belts
Left engine mount
Starter
Spark plugs (general tune-up)
2017
Wheel bearings
Ball joints
Sway bar bushing
2016
Carburetor (rebuilt)
Differential pinion seal (oiled/serviced)
Various engine gaskets
Fuel filter
2008
Air conditioning system converted to R134a refrigerant
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips and cracking
Scuff marks on seatbacks
Ownership History
From the seller, "This '74 Corvette was a single owner. We inherited the car from my father-in-law in 2024, and the vehicle is well maintained and a fun weekend driver. The professional photos are from when car was featured in the December 2025 edition of Corvette Magazine."
Included Items
2025 Corvette Magazine feature
Service manual and brochure
Color-matched hardtop
Removed factory radio
Various spare parts
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.