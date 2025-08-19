Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1973, the Chevrolet C20 three-quarter-ton pickup was part of the second generation of Chevy’s popular “Rounded Line” truck series. Known informally as the “Square Body,” the truck featured a wider stance, improved ride quality, and a more comfortable cab than previous Chevrolet pickups.

The C20 was designed for heavier-duty work than the half-ton C10. The Custom Deluxe was the entry-level model.

Buyers could choose from several engines, including Chevy’s dependable inline-six and a range of V8s, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. In 1974, front disc brakes and enhanced safety features reflected the era’s growing emphasis on driver protection.

This rear-wheel-drive ’74 C20 Fleetside (smooth exterior bed panels) has been refinished in dark green paint over a green and tan interior with patterned black vinyl upholstery on the bench seat. Its 350ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor is mated to a four-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Additional features on the truck include tinted glass, 16” steel wheels, an auxiliary fuel tank, a heavy-duty radiator, locking rear differential, front stabilizer (sway) bar, black rubber flooring, and an aftermarket AM/FM head unit with cassette player. The bed wears an aluminum-framed camper shell.

This 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe, which the seller states has been in the family since new, is now offered with a clean Washington state title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Owned by the same family since new

Odometer shows 64,400 miles

Green over green/black interior

350ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor

4-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Soft-Ray tinted glass

Auxiliary fuel tank

Heavy duty radiator

Locking rear differential

Front stabilizer (sway) bar

16” steel wheels

Black rubber flooring

Bench seat

Seat belts

The chassis number (CCY244Z158512) decodes as: C – Chevrolet C – 2-wheel/rear-wheel drive Y – 350ci V8 4bbl 2 – C20 4 – Pickup 4 – 1974 model year Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant 158512 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Holley carburetor

Aftermarket AM/FM head unit with cassette player

Wrap on steering wheel

Service

September 2026: Replaced fuel sending unit Installed used gauge cluster

March 2026: Replaced brake shoes, hose, and fluid Replaced fuel pump, filter, and hose Replaced battery and cable Replaced wheel cylinder and seal

Caldera Confidence LT 245/75R16 tires (2024 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic flaws include paint chips, scuffs, peeling clear coat, and corrosion

Passenger taillight is broken

Fender badges have been removed

Dashboard is sun cracked

Trim is chipped on left side of temperature control panel

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Volume knob on head unit is missing

Images detailing the condition of the truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe acquired the truck from a family member who was the original owner.

Included Items

Aluminum-framed camper shell/truck cap

4 spare tires (older date codes)

Unattached C10 badges

Copy of original registration

Additional Information

The seller says, “I inherited this truck from my dad about 15 years ago, and I've been playing with it since. About a year and a half ago, my mom passed, so no parents left ... and a little bit of guilt left to hang onto it. Since then I've done some work to it. Put the vintage plates on it, which is well deserved. Smooth running engine. Good memories of my dad as a young man going to Montana. That's what he bought it for — hunting and fishing trips, and parked it. That's why there's so few miles on it. Pretty sharp rig. Time to let her go.”