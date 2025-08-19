One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe 4-Speed
Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1973, the Chevrolet C20 three-quarter-ton pickup was part of the second generation of Chevy’s popular “Rounded Line” truck series. Known informally as the “Square Body,” the truck featured a wider stance, improved ride quality, and a more comfortable cab than previous Chevrolet pickups.
The C20 was designed for heavier-duty work than the half-ton C10. The Custom Deluxe was the entry-level model.
Buyers could choose from several engines, including Chevy’s dependable inline-six and a range of V8s, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. In 1974, front disc brakes and enhanced safety features reflected the era’s growing emphasis on driver protection.
This rear-wheel-drive ’74 C20 Fleetside (smooth exterior bed panels) has been refinished in dark green paint over a green and tan interior with patterned black vinyl upholstery on the bench seat. Its 350ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor is mated to a four-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Additional features on the truck include tinted glass, 16” steel wheels, an auxiliary fuel tank, a heavy-duty radiator, locking rear differential, front stabilizer (sway) bar, black rubber flooring, and an aftermarket AM/FM head unit with cassette player. The bed wears an aluminum-framed camper shell.
This 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe, which the seller states has been in the family since new, is now offered with a clean Washington state title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Owned by the same family since new
Odometer shows 64,400 miles
Green over green/black interior
350ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor
4-speed manual transmission
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Soft-Ray tinted glass
Auxiliary fuel tank
Heavy duty radiator
Locking rear differential
Front stabilizer (sway) bar
16” steel wheels
Black rubber flooring
Bench seat
Seat belts
The chassis number (CCY244Z158512) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet
C – 2-wheel/rear-wheel drive
Y – 350ci V8 4bbl
2 – C20
4 – Pickup
4 – 1974 model year
Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant
158512 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Holley carburetor
Aftermarket AM/FM head unit with cassette player
Wrap on steering wheel
Service
September 2026:
Replaced fuel sending unit
Installed used gauge cluster
March 2026:
Replaced brake shoes, hose, and fluid
Replaced fuel pump, filter, and hose
Replaced battery and cable
Replaced wheel cylinder and seal
Caldera Confidence LT 245/75R16 tires (2024 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic flaws include paint chips, scuffs, peeling clear coat, and corrosion
Passenger taillight is broken
Fender badges have been removed
Dashboard is sun cracked
Trim is chipped on left side of temperature control panel
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Volume knob on head unit is missing
Images detailing the condition of the truck are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe acquired the truck from a family member who was the original owner.
Included Items
Aluminum-framed camper shell/truck cap
4 spare tires (older date codes)
Unattached C10 badges
Copy of original registration
Additional Information
The seller says, “I inherited this truck from my dad about 15 years ago, and I've been playing with it since. About a year and a half ago, my mom passed, so no parents left ... and a little bit of guilt left to hang onto it. Since then I've done some work to it. Put the vintage plates on it, which is well deserved. Smooth running engine. Good memories of my dad as a young man going to Montana. That's what he bought it for — hunting and fishing trips, and parked it. That's why there's so few miles on it. Pretty sharp rig. Time to let her go.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.