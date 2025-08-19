One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe 4-Speed

No reserve
11 days
$1,500
One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe 4-Speed
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Ending Mon, Oct 05 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCY244Z158512
Mileage indicated64,400 Miles TMU
LocationEllensburg, Washington
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorGreen

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Video gallery

1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe Cold Start & Idle
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1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe Walkaround
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1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe Driving POV Part 1
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1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe Driving POV Part 2
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1973, the Chevrolet C20 three-quarter-ton pickup was part of the second generation of Chevy’s popular “Rounded Line” truck series. Known informally as the “Square Body,” the truck featured a wider stance, improved ride quality, and a more comfortable cab than previous Chevrolet pickups.

The C20 was designed for heavier-duty work than the half-ton C10. The Custom Deluxe was the entry-level model.

Buyers could choose from several engines, including Chevy’s dependable inline-six and a range of V8s, paired with manual or automatic transmissions. In 1974, front disc brakes and enhanced safety features reflected the era’s growing emphasis on driver protection.

This rear-wheel-drive ’74 C20 Fleetside (smooth exterior bed panels) has been refinished in dark green paint over a green and tan interior with patterned black vinyl upholstery on the bench seat. Its 350ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor is mated to a four-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Additional features on the truck include tinted glass, 16” steel wheels, an auxiliary fuel tank, a heavy-duty radiator, locking rear differential, front stabilizer (sway) bar, black rubber flooring, and an aftermarket AM/FM head unit with cassette player. The bed wears an aluminum-framed camper shell.

This 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe, which the seller states has been in the family since new, is now offered with a clean Washington state title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Owned by the same family since new

  • Odometer shows 64,400 miles

  • Green over green/black interior

  • 350ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Soft-Ray tinted glass

  • Auxiliary fuel tank

  • Heavy duty radiator

  • Locking rear differential

  • Front stabilizer (sway) bar

  • 16” steel wheels

  • Black rubber flooring

  • Bench seat

  • Seat belts

  • The chassis number (CCY244Z158512) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet

    • C – 2-wheel/rear-wheel drive

    • Y – 350ci V8 4bbl

    • 2 – C20

    • 4 – Pickup

    • 4 – 1974 model year

    • Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 158512 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Holley carburetor

  • Aftermarket AM/FM head unit with cassette player

  • Wrap on steering wheel

Service

  • September 2026:

    • Replaced fuel sending unit

    • Installed used gauge cluster

  • March 2026:

    • Replaced brake shoes, hose, and fluid

    • Replaced fuel pump, filter, and hose

    • Replaced battery and cable

    • Replaced wheel cylinder and seal

  • Caldera Confidence LT 245/75R16 tires (2024 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic flaws include paint chips, scuffs, peeling clear coat, and corrosion

  • Passenger taillight is broken

  • Fender badges have been removed

  • Dashboard is sun cracked

  • Trim is chipped on left side of temperature control panel

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Volume knob on head unit is missing

  • Images detailing the condition of the truck are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe acquired the truck from a family member who was the original owner.

Included Items

  • Aluminum-framed camper shell/truck cap

  • 4 spare tires (older date codes)

  • Unattached C10 badges

  • Copy of original registration

Additional Information

The seller says, “I inherited this truck from my dad about 15 years ago, and I've been playing with it since. About a year and a half ago, my mom passed, so no parents left ... and a little bit of guilt left to hang onto it. Since then I've done some work to it. Put the vintage plates on it, which is well deserved. Smooth running engine. Good memories of my dad as a young man going to Montana. That's what he bought it for — hunting and fishing trips, and parked it. That's why there's so few miles on it. Pretty sharp rig. Time to let her go.”

Additional documents

Receipts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1974 Chevrolet C20 Custom Deluxe 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
scott_jerome_craft
scott_jerome_craft
$1,500
Seller
jB_cq8f07
jB_cq8f07
EndingMon, Oct 05 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids4
Views1,026

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scott_jerome_craft's avatar
scott_jerome_craft
Sep 23 at 7:52 PM
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Frank73160
Sep 23 at 5:33 PM
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Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 9:03 AM
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Sep 22 at 5:18 PM
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