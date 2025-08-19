Description

In 1974, Buick only had one full sized “B-Body” car in its lineup, the LeSabre. Replacing both the Centurion and Custom, the LeSabre Luxus was the ultimate expression of mid-70s American luxury vehicles, often referred to as land-yachts.

This Malaise-era ‘74 Buick was purchased new by the parents of the seller, who notes that they chose the car as the U.S. auto industry began phasing out convertibles due to anticipated federal rollover safety standards. The standards never came to fruition, but the threat did stop manufacturers from producing convertibles between 1976 and 1981. The car is finished in white with a matching power-operated soft top over red and white upholstery and is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes power-assisted front disc brakes, power steering, and an analog clock.

This 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus convertible is now offered with a convertible top boot, manufacturer’s literature, two sets of keys, partial service records, and Maine registration.

Highlights

One-family ownership

Power-operated soft top

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Power steering

Factory Equipment

White over red and white upholstery

Analog clock

AM/FM radio

Woodgrain dashboard trim

15” steel wheels with full covers

Glass rear window with defroster

Servicing & Documentation

Per documents viewable in the gallery, the following services have been performed:

2025 Oil pressure switch replaced

2023 Oil change Battery replaced Tie rods replaced Tires replaced Alignment performed Carburetor cleaned Valve cover gaskets replaced

2022 Convertible top relay replaced



Known Imperfections

Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Radio inoperative

Air conditioning inoperative

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller’s parents. A redacted copy of the 1974 New York title is provided in the gallery.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Two sets of keys

Partial service records

Convertible top boot

Additional Information

The vehicle is being sold on its Maine registration, which serves as the ownership documentation in Maine.

From the seller: “The car has never been driven in the winter or exposed to salt. It has never been in an accident, has minimal rust on the undercarriage, and it runs well.”

Additional Notes This 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus was offered on Hagerty Marketplace September 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.