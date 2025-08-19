One-Family-Owned 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus Convertible
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
In 1974, Buick only had one full sized “B-Body” car in its lineup, the LeSabre. Replacing both the Centurion and Custom, the LeSabre Luxus was the ultimate expression of mid-70s American luxury vehicles, often referred to as land-yachts.
This Malaise-era ‘74 Buick was purchased new by the parents of the seller, who notes that they chose the car as the U.S. auto industry began phasing out convertibles due to anticipated federal rollover safety standards. The standards never came to fruition, but the threat did stop manufacturers from producing convertibles between 1976 and 1981. The car is finished in white with a matching power-operated soft top over red and white upholstery and is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes power-assisted front disc brakes, power steering, and an analog clock.
This 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus convertible is now offered with a convertible top boot, manufacturer’s literature, two sets of keys, partial service records, and Maine registration.
Highlights
One-family ownership
Power-operated soft top
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Power steering
Factory Equipment
White over red and white upholstery
Analog clock
AM/FM radio
Woodgrain dashboard trim
15” steel wheels with full covers
Glass rear window with defroster
Servicing & Documentation
Per documents viewable in the gallery, the following services have been performed:
2025
Oil pressure switch replaced
2023
Oil change
Battery replaced
Tie rods replaced
Tires replaced
Alignment performed
Carburetor cleaned
Valve cover gaskets replaced
2022
Convertible top relay replaced
Known Imperfections
Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Radio inoperative
Air conditioning inoperative
Ownership History
The car was purchased new by the seller’s parents. A redacted copy of the 1974 New York title is provided in the gallery.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Two sets of keys
Partial service records
Convertible top boot
Additional Information
The vehicle is being sold on its Maine registration, which serves as the ownership documentation in Maine.
From the seller: “The car has never been driven in the winter or exposed to salt. It has never been in an accident, has minimal rust on the undercarriage, and it runs well.”
Additional Notes This 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus was offered on Hagerty Marketplace September 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to follow through on their commitment to purchase the vehicle. This was not due to any faults of the vehicle or the seller.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.