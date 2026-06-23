1973 Triumph TR6
Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Video gallery
Description
It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.
* * *
The Triumph TR6 was an evolutionary revolution: introduced for 1969 and produced through 1976, it drew heavily upon the mechanicals and styling of earlier Triumph models. Much of its frame, suspension, drivetrain, and even styling came from the TR4, TR4A, and TR250. Despite this approach, the result was a car that proved both mechanically capable and visually striking.
Much of the credit belongs to German coachbuilder Karmann, tasked with updating the bodywork. Wisely, Karmann retained the fundamental proportions penned by Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti for the TR4. From there, the lines were sharpened, the nose flattened, and a crisp Kamm tail was added — transforming familiar elements into the distinctive TR6 shape. The bucket-seat interior was distinctive as well, with new-for-1973 seats and chrome instrument bezels complementing the three-spoke steering wheel and manual shifter.
Unlike fuel‑injected UK‑market cars, U.S.‑spec TR6s used a carbureted 2.5L inline six. However, 1973 models got the fuel-injected engine’s camshaft — paired with the twin‑downpipe exhaust, this six cylinder produced 106 horsepower and 133 lb‑ft of torque. With only 2,400 pounds to move, performance was brisk, and the fully independent suspension and front disc brakes helped create an exhilarating, open-air driving experience.
This example is one of around 11,900 TR6s built for the U.S. market in 1973. It was purchased by the selling dealer in 2016 from an owner in Missouri who had it for the preceding 29 years, and a reported $1,300 was spent on reconditioning between 2019–2023. It is finished in Sienna Brown with tan upholstery, and wears a black convertible top. Its 2.5L six cylinder is backed by a four-speed manual with the desirable overdrive option.
This 1973 Triumph TR6 is now offered by the selling dealer with some service records and a clean Missouri title.
Highlights
Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection
Eye-catching TR6 with the desirable 1973 engine upgrades and overdrive
Finished in (23) Sienna Brown with (33) Tan vinyl upholstery
Black convertible top
15” wire wheels now wearing Michelin tires
New-for-1973 upgraded seats and chrome instrument bezels
2.5L Triumph inline six cylinder factory rated when new at 106 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque
4-speed manual fully synchronized transmission
Optional overdrive
4-wheel independent suspension
Factory Equipment
2.5L Triumph inline-six
Side-draft carburetors
4-speed manual transmission
Overdrive
Cross-braced perimeter frame
Wishbone front, trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs
Rack and pinion steering
Disc front, drum rear hydraulic brakes with vacuum booster
12-volt electrical system
All-steel roadster body
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Chrome luggage rack
Bucket seats
Walnut shift knob
Modifications
Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel
Aftermarket mufflers
Servicing & Documentation
Over $1,300 reportedly spent on replacement parts, including:
Clutch hydraulics
Engine tune including servicing carbs and ignition system
Accelerator shaft bushings with HD kit components
Radiator fan shroud
Battery hold down
Oil and filter changed, coolant changed, and lubed chassis
Driveshaft and half shaft U-joints
Fuel tank sending unit
Windshield wiper arms, blades, washer bottle, bracket, and pump
Rocker panel trim
Shift knob
Rebuilt speedometer
Please see attached documentation for more information
Known Imperfections
Paint chips on body, bumpers, and grille trim
Paint chips on passenger side fender in engine bay
Brightwork scuffed and pitted
Hole and paint scratch above taillight
Ownership History
This 1973 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive
Included Items
Service records
Additional Information
The Missouri title states "Exempt From Mileage Requirements."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.