Auction ended.

1973 Triumph TR6

It's Alive Automotive
Bid to $14,000 on 06/23/26
Result
1973 Triumph TR6
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Ended Jun 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCF7316U0
Mileage indicated39,500 Miles TMU
LocationBridgeton, Missouri
Engine2.5L Inline Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1973 Triumph TR6 w/Overdrive Highlight Video
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Description

It’s Alive! Automotive: The British Invasion Collection brings together a hand-selected offering of 10 classic British sports cars from renowned European restoration specialist It’s Alive Automotive. With decades of experience restoring and preserving Jaguar, MG, Austin-Healey, Triumph, Mercedes-Benz, and other European marques, the team has earned a reputation for craftsmanship and attention to detail. This collection features examples from some of Britain's most iconic automotive brands, each prepared for its next enthusiast owner and ready to be enjoyed on the open road.

* * *

The Triumph TR6 was an evolutionary revolution: introduced for 1969 and produced through 1976, it drew heavily upon the mechanicals and styling of earlier Triumph models. Much of its frame, suspension, drivetrain, and even styling came from the TR4, TR4A, and TR250. Despite this approach, the result was a car that proved both mechanically capable and visually striking.

Much of the credit belongs to German coachbuilder Karmann, tasked with updating the bodywork. Wisely, Karmann retained the fundamental proportions penned by Italian stylist Giovanni Michelotti for the TR4. From there, the lines were sharpened, the nose flattened, and a crisp Kamm tail was added — transforming familiar elements into the distinctive TR6 shape. The bucket-seat interior was distinctive as well, with new-for-1973 seats and chrome instrument bezels complementing the three-spoke steering wheel and manual shifter.

Unlike fuel‑injected UK‑market cars, U.S.‑spec TR6s used a carbureted 2.5L inline six. However, 1973 models got the fuel-injected engine’s camshaft — paired with the twin‑downpipe exhaust, this six cylinder produced 106 horsepower and 133 lb‑ft of torque. With only 2,400 pounds to move, performance was brisk, and the fully independent suspension and front disc brakes helped create an exhilarating, open-air driving experience.

This example is one of around 11,900 TR6s built for the U.S. market in 1973. It was purchased by the selling dealer in 2016 from an owner in Missouri who had it for the preceding 29 years, and a reported $1,300 was spent on reconditioning between 2019–2023. It is finished in Sienna Brown with tan upholstery, and wears a black convertible top. Its 2.5L six cylinder is backed by a four-speed manual with the desirable overdrive option.

This 1973 Triumph TR6 is now offered by the selling dealer with some service records and a clean Missouri title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the It's Alive Automotive British Invasion Collection

  • Eye-catching TR6 with the desirable 1973 engine upgrades and overdrive

  • Finished in (23) Sienna Brown with (33) Tan vinyl upholstery

  • Black convertible top

  • 15” wire wheels now wearing Michelin tires

  • New-for-1973 upgraded seats and chrome instrument bezels

  • 2.5L Triumph inline six cylinder factory rated when new at 106 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed manual fully synchronized transmission

  • Optional overdrive

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

Factory Equipment

  • 2.5L Triumph inline-six

  • Side-draft carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Overdrive

  • Cross-braced perimeter frame

  • Wishbone front, trailing arm rear suspension with coil springs

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Disc front, drum rear hydraulic brakes with vacuum booster

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • All-steel roadster body

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Chrome luggage rack

  • Bucket seats

  • Walnut shift knob

Modifications

  • Nardi wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Aftermarket mufflers

Servicing & Documentation

  • Over $1,300 reportedly spent on replacement parts, including:

    • Clutch hydraulics

    • Engine tune including servicing carbs and ignition system

    • Accelerator shaft bushings with HD kit components

    • Radiator fan shroud

    • Battery hold down

    • Oil and filter changed, coolant changed, and lubed chassis

    • Driveshaft and half shaft U-joints

    • Fuel tank sending unit

    • Windshield wiper arms, blades, washer bottle, bracket, and pump

    • Rocker panel trim

    • Shift knob

    • Rebuilt speedometer

  • Please see attached documentation for more information

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on body, bumpers, and grille trim

  • Paint chips on passenger side fender in engine bay

  • Brightwork scuffed and pitted

  • Hole and paint scratch above taillight

Ownership History

This 1973 Triumph TR6 is offered from IT’S ALIVE! Automotive

Included Items

  • Service records

Additional Information

The Missouri title states "Exempt From Mileage Requirements."

Additional documents

1973 Triumph TR6 - Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Triumph TR6

Last bid
TH_e7nw0d
TH_e7nw0d
$14,000
Seller
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
ITS_ALIVE_AUTO
EndedJun 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids24
Views8,415
Bids
TH_e7nw0d's avatar
TH_e7nw0d
Jun 23 at 6:41 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Ricardo353's avatar
Ricardo353
Jun 23 at 6:37 PM
$12,000bid placed 
JM_wssho9's avatar
JM_wssho9
Jun 23 at 6:07 PM
$11,750bid placed 
Jimonsaginaw's avatar
Jimonsaginaw
Jun 23 at 3:37 PM
$11,500bid placed 
JM_wssho9's avatar
JM_wssho9
Jun 23 at 3:36 PM
$10,750bid placed 

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