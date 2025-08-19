Description

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 has long been recognized as one of the most durable and capable four-wheel-drive vehicles ever produced. Known for its rugged body-on-frame construction, dependable inline-six engine, and no-nonsense utility, the FJ40 has become an icon among vintage off-road enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in November 2024. Power comes from a 3.9-liter F inline-six equipped with a Weber carburetor and HEI ignition components, paired with a 3-speed manual transmission and dual-range transfer case. Modifications include power-assisted steering, front disc brakes, and an aftermarket air-conditioning unit.

The truck has been refinished in textured red paint with a contrasting white roof, and it rides on 16" steel wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires.

This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered with various spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Refurbishment work under previous ownership

Finished in red with a white roof cap

Aftermarket air conditioning unit

Power-assisted steering

Power front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

3.9L F inline-six engine

3-speed manual transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Manually locking front hubs

16” steel wheels with hubcaps

Front bucket seats

Dashboard pad

Rear-mounted spare wheel

“Ambulance” rear doors

Modifications

Refinished with textured paint

HEI ignition

Weber carburetor

21-gallon fuel tank

Power-assisted steering

Front disc brakes

Bumper-mounted winch

Aftermarket headlights (halogen)

Aftermarket air-conditioning system

Replacement seating (rear bench installed)

Aftermarket seatbelts

Tinted windows

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Goodyear Wrangler tires show 2020 date codes

The following servicing is said to have been performed: Front and rear axles resealed Fuel pump replaced Fuel pressure regulator replaced Fuel sending unit replaced Battery replaced Starter replaced Oil pump replaced Various fluids changed Air conditioning system serviced Windshield replaced



Known Imperfections

Various cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in November 2024 from a private seller in Texas.

Included Items

Various spare parts

Gott Tote 6 cooler

Car cover

Additional Information

A reproduction VIN plate has been riveted to the vehicle.