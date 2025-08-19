1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

1 day
$8,500
1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
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All photos (94)

Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINFJ40137757
Mileage indicated89,500 Miles TMU
LocationWimberley, Texas
Engine3.9L F Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
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Description

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 has long been recognized as one of the most durable and capable four-wheel-drive vehicles ever produced. Known for its rugged body-on-frame construction, dependable inline-six engine, and no-nonsense utility, the FJ40 has become an icon among vintage off-road enthusiasts and collectors alike.

This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in November 2024. Power comes from a 3.9-liter F inline-six equipped with a Weber carburetor and HEI ignition components, paired with a 3-speed manual transmission and dual-range transfer case. Modifications include power-assisted steering, front disc brakes, and an aftermarket air-conditioning unit.

The truck has been refinished in textured red paint with a contrasting white roof, and it rides on 16" steel wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires.

This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered with various spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Refurbishment work under previous ownership

  • Finished in red with a white roof cap

  • Aftermarket air conditioning unit

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • 3.9L F inline-six engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Manually locking front hubs

  • 16” steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Front bucket seats

  • Dashboard pad

  • Rear-mounted spare wheel

  • “Ambulance” rear doors

Modifications

  • Refinished with textured paint

  • HEI ignition

  • Weber carburetor

  • 21-gallon fuel tank

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Front disc brakes

  • Bumper-mounted winch

  • Aftermarket headlights (halogen)

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning system

  • Replacement seating (rear bench installed)

  • Aftermarket seatbelts

  • Tinted windows

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Goodyear Wrangler tires show 2020 date codes

  • The following servicing is said to have been performed:

    • Front and rear axles resealed

    • Fuel pump replaced

    • Fuel pressure regulator replaced

    • Fuel sending unit replaced

    • Battery replaced

    • Starter replaced

    • Oil pump replaced

    • Various fluids changed

    • Air conditioning system serviced

    • Windshield replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Ownership History

This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in November 2024 from a private seller in Texas.

Included Items

  • Various spare parts

  • Gott Tote 6 cooler

  • Car cover

Additional Information

A reproduction VIN plate has been riveted to the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

Current bid
FD_qwq941
FD_qwq941
$8,500
Seller
GabeV
GabeV
EndingThu, Jun 25 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids3
Views3,275
How it works
Bids
FD_qwq941's avatar
FD_qwq941
Jun 22 at 5:19 PM
$8,500bid placed 
MarkBenson_yz9t's avatar
MarkBenson_yz9t
Jun 13 at 1:00 AM
$8,111bid placed 
Dflanding's avatar
Dflanding
Jun 11 at 8:20 AM
$5,000bid placed 

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