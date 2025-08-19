1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Ending Thu, Jun 25 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 has long been recognized as one of the most durable and capable four-wheel-drive vehicles ever produced. Known for its rugged body-on-frame construction, dependable inline-six engine, and no-nonsense utility, the FJ40 has become an icon among vintage off-road enthusiasts and collectors alike.
This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in November 2024. Power comes from a 3.9-liter F inline-six equipped with a Weber carburetor and HEI ignition components, paired with a 3-speed manual transmission and dual-range transfer case. Modifications include power-assisted steering, front disc brakes, and an aftermarket air-conditioning unit.
The truck has been refinished in textured red paint with a contrasting white roof, and it rides on 16" steel wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires.
This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is now offered with various spare parts and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Refurbishment work under previous ownership
Finished in red with a white roof cap
Aftermarket air conditioning unit
Power-assisted steering
Power front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
3.9L F inline-six engine
3-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Manually locking front hubs
16” steel wheels with hubcaps
Front bucket seats
Dashboard pad
Rear-mounted spare wheel
“Ambulance” rear doors
Modifications
Refinished with textured paint
HEI ignition
Weber carburetor
21-gallon fuel tank
Power-assisted steering
Front disc brakes
Bumper-mounted winch
Aftermarket headlights (halogen)
Aftermarket air-conditioning system
Replacement seating (rear bench installed)
Aftermarket seatbelts
Tinted windows
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Goodyear Wrangler tires show 2020 date codes
The following servicing is said to have been performed:
Front and rear axles resealed
Fuel pump replaced
Fuel pressure regulator replaced
Fuel sending unit replaced
Battery replaced
Starter replaced
Oil pump replaced
Various fluids changed
Air conditioning system serviced
Windshield replaced
Known Imperfections
Various cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Ownership History
This 1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 was acquired by the seller in November 2024 from a private seller in Texas.
Included Items
Various spare parts
Gott Tote 6 cooler
Car cover
Additional Information
A reproduction VIN plate has been riveted to the vehicle.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.