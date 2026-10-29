Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, PA was founded by Dr. Karl Hens— a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

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The Porsche 914-6 GT represents a motorsport-focused evolution of the beloved mid-engine platform, built to satisfy the demands of competitive road racing while retaining genuine street usability. Since the factory 914-6 was discontinued after 1972, however, some enthusiasts modified standard 914s to emulate those high-performance cars.

This 1973 Porsche 914, for example, has been modified with an air-cooled 3.0L six-cylinder fitted with Weber carburetors and paired with a 915-based five-speed manual gearbox. The car is also equipped with wide Fuchs wheels, and a GT-style front spoiler, steel fender flares, rocker panels, and side skirts. Additional modifications included a dual center exhaust system, 914-6 badging, and Porsche-style sport seats with substantial side bolstering.

This example is refinished in Marathon Blue Metallic with a lightweight removable Targa roof. The black interior has a Momo steering wheel and retains most of its standard 914 features, including its five-speed manual transmission and large door storage pockets; however, the radio was removed, and a hole remains in the dashboard.

This modified, 3.0L flat-six-powered 1973 Porsche 914 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

Reimagined in the style of a 914-6 GT

Refinished in Marathon Blue Metallic

3.0L air-cooled flat-six engine

915-based 5-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Removable fiberglass Targa roof panel

Pop-up headlights

Heated rear window ‌

Rubber bumper protectors

Outside driver’s mirror ‌

Disc brakes at all four wheels ‌

Shatter-resistant windshield ‌

Independent front and rear suspension

Rack-and-pinion steering

Large door storage pockets ‌

The chassis number (4732918729) decodes as: 4 – Porsche 914/4 (four-cylinder engine) 73 – 1973 model year 29 – Porsche 914 model 18729 – Sequential production number



Modifications

3.0L flat-six engine

Weber carburetors ‌

915-based five-speed manual gearbox

Steel GT-style flared fenders ‌

Wide Fuchs wheels ‌with wider tires

GT rocker panels and side skirts ‌

Front GT spoiler ‌

Dual-center exhaust

914-6 badging

Repaint in Marathon Blue‌

Porsche-style sport seats with substantial side bolstering

Momo steering wheel

Service

Bridgestone Potenza tires: 205/50ZR15 front, 225/50ZR15 rear

Known Imperfections

While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

Included Items

Carpeted Porsche floor mats

Ownership History

This 1973 Porsche 914 is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.