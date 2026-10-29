Auction ended.

1973 Porsche 911E Targa with Factory Ordered Full Leather Interior (Lot 42)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/29/26
Result
1973 Porsche 911E Targa with Factory Ordered Full Leather Interior (Lot 42)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (201)

Ending Thu, Oct 29 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN9113210743
Mileage indicated36,800 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah , Georgia
Engine2.4L Flat Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note photos of the genuine Porsche batteries from Germany that fit into the original battery boxes have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note a paint meter reading sheet has been provided in the photo gallery.

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note additional photos, including photo with original owner Allen Oakley in 2007, have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1973 Porsche 911E Targa Walk Around
Play
1973 Porsche 911E Targa Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405.

* * *

The 1973 Porsche 911E, which debuted in 1969 and sat between the entry-level 911T and the high-performance 911S, marked the beginning of fuel injection for the automaker's iconic, rear-engine sports car.

The “E” stood for Einspritzung — German for “injection”— which highlighted the Bosch mechanical fuel injection system on its 2.4L flat‑six engine. That technology helped produce 165 horsepower and 147 lb‑ft of torque, which flowed through a standard five‑speed manual gearbox to enable an eight-second 0–60 mph time, and a top speed of 136 mph.

That powertrain — combined with a capable suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a comfortable, functional interior featuring a removable roof panel — helped the 911E Targa send the long-hood 911s out in style.

This example was ordered from Art Bunker Porsche-Audi in Overland Park, Kansas, with special-order Black paint. Additional options included the Comfort Package, leather interior with Recaro seats, tinted glass, speaker and antenna, 15” alloy wheels, front and rear stabilizer bars, and a fender stripe. Motivation came by way of the 2.4L flat-six engine backed by a five-speed manual transmission.

This 1973 Porsche 911E Targa is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a Porsche tool kit, a copy of the original order sheet and a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection

  • Finished in Black with Black full leather upholstery

  • 15” light metal wheels

  • Removable Targa roof

  • 2.4L flat six cylinder

  • Bosch mechanical fuel injection

  • 5-speed manual transaxle

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Targa body styling

  • Front apron spoiler

  • Wishbone front, semi-trailing arm rear suspension

  • Sport steering wheel

  • Custom-ordered black (1011) paint

  • Full leather interior

Known Imperfections

  • While reasonable efforts were made during preparation for the sale, due to the volume of vehicles in this collection, it was not possible to diagnose or detect all imperfections present. Please refer to the photo gallery.

  • Imperfections in paint

Ownership History

This 1973 Porsche 911E Targa is offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of no-reserve automobiles.

Included Items

  • Porsche tool kit

  • Copy of original order sheet and Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Marvin Waters II Phone: 910.315.2918 Email: mwaters@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Additional documents

Porsche Certificate of Authenticity

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Porsche 911E Targa with Factory Ordered Full Leather Interior (Lot 42) · No reserve

Sold to
aaj62
aaj62
$121,980
Seller
Swiftmotoring
Swiftmotoring
EndedOct 29, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids42
Views23,297

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