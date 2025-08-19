Description

In 1969, Mercury revised its full-size range and released the second-generation Marquis, which was expanded to a full range of body styles. The luxury cruiser became known for its exceptional ride comfort, distinct styling, and heavy American presence. The 1973 model rode on a 124-inch wheelbase and came standard with a 429ci V8, but buyers could opt for a massive 7.5L 460ci V8. It featured a unique die-cast grille, garage-door hidden headlights with a dual-actuator system, and a specialized Lincoln-Mercury crest emblem.

This ‘73 Marquis Brougham was optioned with the 460ci V8 engine, which is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The car is finished in Red Metallic with black upholstery and features cornering lamps, Twin Comfort Lounge seats, a tilt column, a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, woodgrain interior trim, and a push-button AM radio.

This 1973 Mercury Marquis Brougham is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Optional 460ci V8 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Red Metallic Paint

Black upholstery

Factory Equipment

Cornering lamps

Twin Comfort Lounge seats

Tilt column

Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

Woodgrain interior trim

Push-button AM radio

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership has reportedly included replacement of the brake master cylinder, points, condenser, and ignition coil.

Known Imperfections

Air conditioning inoperative

Fuel gauge inoperative

Paint blemishes

Stone chip in windshield

Tear in headliner

Muffler needs replacement

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in December 2022.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information

From the seller: “Original example of a 1973 Mercury with 46,000 original miles. The car has a nearly flawless interior and the optional 460ci engine.”