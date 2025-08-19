1973 Mercury Marquis Brougham
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
In 1969, Mercury revised its full-size range and released the second-generation Marquis, which was expanded to a full range of body styles. The luxury cruiser became known for its exceptional ride comfort, distinct styling, and heavy American presence. The 1973 model rode on a 124-inch wheelbase and came standard with a 429ci V8, but buyers could opt for a massive 7.5L 460ci V8. It featured a unique die-cast grille, garage-door hidden headlights with a dual-actuator system, and a specialized Lincoln-Mercury crest emblem.
This ‘73 Marquis Brougham was optioned with the 460ci V8 engine, which is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The car is finished in Red Metallic with black upholstery and features cornering lamps, Twin Comfort Lounge seats, a tilt column, a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, woodgrain interior trim, and a push-button AM radio.
This 1973 Mercury Marquis Brougham is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Optional 460ci V8 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Red Metallic Paint
Black upholstery
Factory Equipment
Cornering lamps
Twin Comfort Lounge seats
Tilt column
Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat
Woodgrain interior trim
Push-button AM radio
Servicing & Documentation
Service under current ownership has reportedly included replacement of the brake master cylinder, points, condenser, and ignition coil.
Known Imperfections
Air conditioning inoperative
Fuel gauge inoperative
Paint blemishes
Stone chip in windshield
Tear in headliner
Muffler needs replacement
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in December 2022.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Additional Information
From the seller: “Original example of a 1973 Mercury with 46,000 original miles. The car has a nearly flawless interior and the optional 460ci engine.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.