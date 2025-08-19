1973 Mercury Marquis Brougham

No reserve
8 days
$1,500
1973 Mercury Marquis Brougham
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Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3Z62A571906
Mileage indicated46,300 Miles TMU
LocationQuincy, Michigan
Engine460ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorRed Mettalic
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1973 Mercury Grand Marquis Brougham Functioning Radio, Climate Control, Windows, Wipers & Horn
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1973 Mercury Grand Marquis Brougham Engine Bay & Idle
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Description

In 1969, Mercury revised its full-size range and released the second-generation Marquis, which was expanded to a full range of body styles. The luxury cruiser became known for its exceptional ride comfort, distinct styling, and heavy American presence. The 1973 model rode on a 124-inch wheelbase and came standard with a 429ci V8, but buyers could opt for a massive 7.5L 460ci V8. It featured a unique die-cast grille, garage-door hidden headlights with a dual-actuator system, and a specialized Lincoln-Mercury crest emblem.

This ‘73 Marquis Brougham was optioned with the 460ci V8 engine, which is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The car is finished in Red Metallic with black upholstery and features cornering lamps, Twin Comfort Lounge seats, a tilt column, a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, woodgrain interior trim, and a push-button AM radio.

This 1973 Mercury Marquis Brougham is now offered at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Optional 460ci V8 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Red Metallic Paint

  • Black upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Cornering lamps

  • Twin Comfort Lounge seats

  • Tilt column

  • Six-way power-adjustable driver's seat

  • Woodgrain interior trim

  • Push-button AM radio

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service under current ownership has reportedly included replacement of the brake master cylinder, points, condenser, and ignition coil.

Known Imperfections

  • Air conditioning inoperative

  • Fuel gauge inoperative

  • Paint blemishes

  • Stone chip in windshield

  • Tear in headliner

  • Muffler needs replacement

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in December 2022.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

Additional Information

From the seller: “Original example of a 1973 Mercury with 46,000 original miles. The car has a nearly flawless interior and the optional 460ci engine.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Mercury Marquis Brougham · No reserve

Current bid
KeySoffee
KeySoffee
$1,500
Seller
Justin_k5ct
Justin_k5ct
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,266

Comments & bids

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KeySoffee's avatar
KeySoffee
Sep 23 at 9:31 AM
$1,500bid placed 
Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Sep 23 at 8:50 AM
$1,100bid placed 
KeySoffee's avatar
KeySoffee
Sep 19 at 10:17 PM
$1,000bid placed 
JamesMurphy_ldbc's avatar
JamesMurphy_ldbc
Sep 19 at 12:33 AM
$250bid placed 
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ss_p8cqn7
Sep 18 at 5:22 PM
$100bid placed 

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