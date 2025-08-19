Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Though the Mustang had undergone numerous styling and mechanical updates since its 1965 debut, 1973 was the final year of the first-generation, closing out a legendary chapter in American automotive history. It was also the last year Ford offered a Mustang Convertible until 1983, making these final-year drop tops especially sought-after by collectors. To meet new federal impact regulations, the 1973 model introduced a body-colored urethane front bumper integrated into a restyled grille, giving the car a more modern appearance while preserving its classic long-hood, short-deck proportions.

This ‘73 Mustang is one of approximately 11,853 convertible models produced, and was acquired by the seller around eight years ago. The car is finished in Wimbledon White over black upholstery and is powered by a 351ci V8 paired with a C4 three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include a power black soft top with glass rear window, 14″ Magnum 500-style wheels, front disc brakes, power steering, a Sanyo cassette stereo, woodgrain interior trim, and a factory air conditioning system.

This 1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351 is now offered at no reserve with two sets of keys, manufacturer’s literature, photocopies of original paperwork, partial service records, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One of approximately 11,853 convertibles for 1973

Carbureted 351ci V8

C4 three-speed automatic transmission

Wimbledon White over black upholstery

Black convertible soft top

14″ Magnum 500-style wheels

Factory Equipment

Front disc brakes

Power steering

Air conditioning system

The chassis number (3F03H191344) decodes as: 3 – 1973 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly 03 – Mustang convertible H – 351ci V8, 2-Barrel carburetor 191344 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Sanyo cassette stereo

14″ Magnum 500-style wheels

Servicing & Documentation

Service under current ownership has included replacement of the fuel pump, fuel gauge, and front brakes.

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections on left rear quarter panel

Right mirror wobbles

Bubbling of paint on right front fender

Trunk lid misaligned

Tear in convertible top

Tires have 2014 date codes

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in March 2014.

Included Items

Two sets of keys

Manufacturer’s literature

Photocopies of original paperwork

Partial service records

Additional Information

From the seller: " This car was purchased new at Lendbergh Ford in Stone Ridge, Ohio and 6 months later the owner moved to Denver Colorado where it stayed until 2013. It was then purchased by Ross's Valley Auto Sales in Boise, Idaho from an 80 year old gentlemen (Original owner? We'll never know for sure.) I then purchased it in March of 2014 and had it shipped to Virginia. It's been mostly in dry (Colorado, Idaho) climates. Also it was very well undercoated in Ohio."