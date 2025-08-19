1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351

No reserve
12 days
$7,500
1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351
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Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3F03H191344
Mileage indicated43,150 Miles TMU
LocationBerryville, Virginia
Engine351ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWimbledon White
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Though the Mustang had undergone numerous styling and mechanical updates since its 1965 debut, 1973 was the final year of the first-generation, closing out a legendary chapter in American automotive history. It was also the last year Ford offered a Mustang Convertible until 1983, making these final-year drop tops especially sought-after by collectors. To meet new federal impact regulations, the 1973 model introduced a body-colored urethane front bumper integrated into a restyled grille, giving the car a more modern appearance while preserving its classic long-hood, short-deck proportions.

This ‘73 Mustang is one of approximately 11,853 convertible models produced, and was acquired by the seller around eight years ago. The car is finished in Wimbledon White over black upholstery and is powered by a 351ci V8 paired with a C4 three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include a power black soft top with glass rear window, 14″ Magnum 500-style wheels, front disc brakes, power steering, a Sanyo cassette stereo, woodgrain interior trim, and a factory air conditioning system.

This 1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351 is now offered at no reserve with two sets of keys, manufacturer’s literature, photocopies of original paperwork, partial service records, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One of approximately 11,853 convertibles for 1973

  • Carbureted 351ci V8

  • C4 three-speed automatic transmission

  • Wimbledon White over black upholstery

  • Black convertible soft top

  • 14″ Magnum 500-style wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Air conditioning system

  • The chassis number (3F03H191344) decodes as:

    • 3 – 1973 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly

    • 03 – Mustang convertible

    • H – 351ci V8, 2-Barrel carburetor

    • 191344 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Sanyo cassette stereo

  • 14″ Magnum 500-style wheels

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service under current ownership has included replacement of the fuel pump, fuel gauge, and front brakes.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections on left rear quarter panel

  • Right mirror wobbles

  • Bubbling of paint on right front fender

  • Trunk lid misaligned

  • Tear in convertible top

  • Tires have 2014 date codes

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in March 2014.

Included Items

  • Two sets of keys

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Photocopies of original paperwork

  • Partial service records

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car was purchased new at Lendbergh Ford in Stone Ridge, Ohio and 6 months later the owner moved to Denver Colorado where it stayed until 2013. It was then purchased by Ross's Valley Auto Sales in Boise, Idaho from an 80 year old gentlemen (Original owner? We'll never know for sure.) I then purchased it in March of 2014 and had it shipped to Virginia. It's been mostly in dry (Colorado, Idaho) climates. Also it was very well undercoated in Ohio."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351 · No reserve

Current bid
MikeP6453
MikeP6453
$7,500
Seller
Yimma
Yimma
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids7
Views538

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MikeP6453
Sep 23 at 8:16 PM
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