1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351
Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
Though the Mustang had undergone numerous styling and mechanical updates since its 1965 debut, 1973 was the final year of the first-generation, closing out a legendary chapter in American automotive history. It was also the last year Ford offered a Mustang Convertible until 1983, making these final-year drop tops especially sought-after by collectors. To meet new federal impact regulations, the 1973 model introduced a body-colored urethane front bumper integrated into a restyled grille, giving the car a more modern appearance while preserving its classic long-hood, short-deck proportions.
This ‘73 Mustang is one of approximately 11,853 convertible models produced, and was acquired by the seller around eight years ago. The car is finished in Wimbledon White over black upholstery and is powered by a 351ci V8 paired with a C4 three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include a power black soft top with glass rear window, 14″ Magnum 500-style wheels, front disc brakes, power steering, a Sanyo cassette stereo, woodgrain interior trim, and a factory air conditioning system.
This 1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351 is now offered at no reserve with two sets of keys, manufacturer’s literature, photocopies of original paperwork, partial service records, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One of approximately 11,853 convertibles for 1973
Carbureted 351ci V8
C4 three-speed automatic transmission
Wimbledon White over black upholstery
Black convertible soft top
14″ Magnum 500-style wheels
Factory Equipment
Front disc brakes
Power steering
Air conditioning system
The chassis number (3F03H191344) decodes as:
3 – 1973 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly
03 – Mustang convertible
H – 351ci V8, 2-Barrel carburetor
191344 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Sanyo cassette stereo
14″ Magnum 500-style wheels
Servicing & Documentation
Service under current ownership has included replacement of the fuel pump, fuel gauge, and front brakes.
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections on left rear quarter panel
Right mirror wobbles
Bubbling of paint on right front fender
Trunk lid misaligned
Tear in convertible top
Tires have 2014 date codes
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in March 2014.
Included Items
Two sets of keys
Manufacturer’s literature
Photocopies of original paperwork
Partial service records
Additional Information
From the seller: "This car was purchased new at Lendbergh Ford in Stone Ridge, Ohio and 6 months later the owner moved to Denver Colorado where it stayed until 2013. It was then purchased by Ross's Valley Auto Sales in Boise, Idaho from an 80 year old gentlemen (Original owner? We'll never know for sure.) I then purchased it in March of 2014 and had it shipped to Virginia. It's been mostly in dry (Colorado, Idaho) climates. Also it was very well undercoated in Ohio."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.